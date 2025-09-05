Whether the recent bout of wind and rain has you excited to embrace autumnal style, or you’re still feeling reluctant to face the sartorial shift, there’s no getting away from the fact that jacket season has well and truly arrived. As if perfectly synced with the start of September, downpours have become a daily occurrence for many of us, and with it, all the most stylish women have begun reaching for their jackets and coats once again.

Take Hailey Bieber, who stepped out just yesterday in what has quietly become one of the chicest jacket styles of recent seasons: the oversized leather bomber. Voluminous leather outerwear first gained traction last year, and have only grown in popularity — appearing in Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection and, despite its four-digit price tag, cementing itself as one of the most in-demand designer buys of the year.

Spotted in New York's West Village, Hailey styled a cropped white T-shirt and micro shorts with what has become the transeasonal coverup of choice by stylish women everywhere — the leather bomber jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey’s Saint Laurent bomber is the perfect mix of luxe-yet-lived-in aesthetic apparent from its soft, slouchy shape, oversized fit and textured finish. It’s a piece that perfectly exemplifies why the leather bomber jacket has become such a staple over the past few seasons, pairing practicality with effortless cool girl appeal.

It’s for this reason that Hailey’s not the only celeb to wearing this jacket in recent months. Earlier this year, Bella Hadid was also spotted in the Saint Laurent style, while Acne Studio’s puffed-up leather jacket has been seen in the wardrobes of Elsa Hosk, Charli XCX and Demi Lovato, to name a few.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet, while the A-lister undoubtedly have a penchant for designer styles, they aren’t the only way to get your hands on this look. Proving the leather bomber jackets' ever-growing popularity, the high street has also taken note. Just take a look at Reformation’s oversized leather bomber jacket below, to buy into this look without the four-figure price tag, or, for a faux leather finish, Pilcro’s bomber looks just as good as the real thing.

Of course, the most important question is, once you’ve got your hands on your jacket of choice, how should you style it — after all, we can’t all make like Hailey and wear micro shorts year-round. It’s at this point, I suggest looking to the influencers who have also been styling a leather bomber jacket in recent weeks.

Take Annabel Rosendahl, who wore her black leather bomber jacket with a playful slogan T-shirt and sheer skirt while out for dinner, or Annabelle Belmondo, who paired her midi dress and cowboy boots with a rust-toned bomber for a chic autumn look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's clear, however you choose to style your bomber, one thing's for sure: there’s no chicer way to embrace jacket season this year. Hey, if you can’t beat them, you may as well join them.