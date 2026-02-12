Gigi Hadid’s Suede Trench-and-Scarf Combo Is The Perfect February Outfit

It's the middle of February, which means it's officially New York Fashion Week, a stretch of days that also manages to encompass Valentine's Day, Lunar New Year and Pancake Day (wow). Back to NYFW, however, and what it really means is a fresh batch of street style, as well as celebrity spottings, to give us inspiration for what to wear this season.

First out of the gates is Gigi Hadid, who walked in the opening show of New York: Ralph Lauren. The model appeared on the streets, which are still an obstacle course of weeks' old snow courtesy of sub-zero weather, wearing an outfit that was simple yet effective.

(Image credit: Back Grid USA)

The first element was a suede trench coat, an item of clothing that has garnered quite the following since the start of 2026, becoming the outerwear of choice on Instagram (many swear by the chocolately brown version from Rise & Fall). Hadid's trench is by Helsa—and still available to buy for £1,518—with an elongated cut that's the definition of elegant. The model styled it with a triangle scarf, not the block-colour version that was trending last season but a paisley-jacquard design from her own knitwear brand Guest in Residence (the exact colour way is sold out but others are in stock).

It's a lo-fi combination that, nonetheless, semaphores everyday polish, the kind that's attainable even when you're performing a slalom around piles of snow or zipping around in the rain. A final word of advice is to spray your suede—liberally. Only then will it be ready to face the world, and look chic while doing it.

Shop The Look

