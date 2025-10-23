The knee-high might be sexier, the thigh-high flashier, but there's something about the ankle boot. Yes, it's safe and naturally less of a statement than covering 35% of your skin in scrunched leather or suede, but that's no bad thing, especially now that we're slap, bang in the middle of Autumn.
Not only can a well-chosen ankle boot pair with almost every bottom half in your wardrobe — from flaring wool skirts that brush the mid-calf to barrel-leg corduroy trousers — but, opt for a slender block heel or an on-point snake-print and, hell, they can give over-the-knees a run for their money.
At the shows in Paris, there were knee-highs a plenty, but that doesn't mean ankle-lengths didn't get a look in. In fact, it proved to be one of the most popular variations of boot, with several different versions within the category that all offered comfort (essential when you're on your feet all day) and chic points (also essential when you're in Paris).
From the evening-appropriate block-heel to the everyday lace-up, these are the styles repeat-spotted over fashion month.
Why Trust Us To Choose The Best Ankle Boots For Women
As fashion editors but also busy individuals, there's nothing we're more familiar with than a reliable pair of ankle boots. Speaking for myself, I've distilled my ankle boots down to one pair that, in my opinion, does it all: a cowboy-heeled, snake-print pair from Aeyde. I've had them resoled once because the leather didn't survive longer than a few seasons — this is to be expected, FYI — and haven't looked back since.
Cowboy Ankle Boots
The cowboy boot has become a classic for a reason and, especially in Paris, it's something of a uniform for off-duty models dashing between fittings and shows. Perhaps because of its comfortable block heel, or maybe its sharply pointed toe, but it has the ability to elevate the simplest outfit from an average 6 to a 10.
Toteme
Suede City Boots Black
Crossing over with the suede ankle boot trend, Toteme's sleek cowboy boot will become your go-to.
Pros
Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease
Good size range from EU 35-42
Cons
Suede may scuff
M&S
Leather Cowboy Block Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
M&S do some of the comfiest and most affordable footwear on the High Street. But they never stay in stock for long.
Pros
Elasticated side panel and pull-on tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Leather may scuff with time
Russell & Bromley
Calle Boots
With a slightly more elevated heel of 5.6cm, Russell & Bromley's cowboy boot scores highly for day-to-night potential.
Pros
Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 3-9
Cons
Leather may scuff with time
MANGO
Leather Ankle Boots With Block Heel
Mango is one of our go-to High Street stores for leather footwear without the designer price tag.
Aeyde
Baba Pointed Cowboy Boots
Aeyde minimal cowboy boot comes without bells and whistles, meaning it's a multitasker you can pair with everything from tailored pants to pleated skirts. (And FYI, a brown ankle boot has just as much goes-with-everything potential as black.)
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from EU 36-42
Cons
Over £400
Snake-Print Ankle Boots
A snake-print ankle boot has boho undertones, but not always if styled with the pared-back combination of a white shirt, off-white jeans and a tailored overcoat that almost grazes the ankle like this show-goer in Paris. You can also play around with the heel, experimenting with a block, kitten or Cuban.
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
This snake-print, kitten-heel boot does a bit of everything — and looks particularly sharp with slimline, split-hem trousers.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from EU 35-42
Cons
Kitten heel might not be as comfortable for some as a block
Mint Velvet
Aria Snake Print Ankle Boots
If you're wearing a foundational outfit of a jumper, jeans and wool coat, a pair of snake-print ankle boots can be the focal point.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
No size UK 9
Stuart Weitzman
Stassi 50 Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
A slant-heeled ankle boot adds even more polish to a snake-print finish.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
No size UK 9
Steve Madden
Jamason Bootie
You can dip your toe into the snake-print trend, quite literally, with these capped boots from Steve Madden.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 3-9
Cons
Comes up small with the recommendation that you size up
Blocked-Heeled Ankle Boots
For a boot that goes hand in glove with trousers, skirts or dresses, there's nothing like a bit of a boost via a block heel. Look for something lower than 6cm if you want to get the most wear of it possible.
ZIMMERMANN
Eddie Buckled Scalloped Leather Ankle Boots
With a slightly longer shaft but comfortable heel despite the height, Zimmermann has made the perfect block heel for everyday.
Pros
Leather fabrication
Good size range from EU 35-42
Cons
No zip closure or elasticated side panels
Leather may scuff
H&M
Leather Ankle Boots
The low block heel combined with a slimline elasticated ankle make this a great choice under both dresses and jeans.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Good size range from UK 3-9
Cons
Suede may scuff
Dear Frances
Leather Harlie Ankle Boots
With the perfect mid heel of 5.5cm, as well as a rich burgundy shade of red, Dear Frances has the ultimate ankle boot for Autumn.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
Over £400
Leather may scuff
BALLY
Bemeri Buckle-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots
With a pleasingly low block heel that still provides lift, Bally's boots are yet another example of the perfect everyday ankle boot.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
Suede may scuff
Stacked-Heel Ankle Boot
Lofty but low-maintenance, this ankle boot has a slender block heel that leaves your sole on a sometimes-vertiginous slant. Perhaps not one for the 9-5, but for party season? Absolutely.
Zara
Leather Wide Heel Ankle Boots
These everyday ankle boots are given additional flavour with a heel measuring a lofty 9cm. With a slightly longer shaft, you can always tuck your hems inside.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Leather may scuff
Alaïa
Chocolate Square Ankle Boots
Alaïa's gorgeously-high stacked-heel ankle boot, with a squared-off toe, will elevate any outfit (quite literally).
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Over £1,000
Arket
Tortoise-Heel Sock Boots
This sock boot-style, complete with a tortoiseshell stacked heel, puts a twist on the classic.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
100% leather fabrication (including lining and sole)
Cons
Leather may scuff
J.Crew
Rosalind Ankle Boots
With a slightly elongated ankle shaft, these suede boots will team brilliantly with jeans or midi skirts.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Good size range from UK 2.5-9.5
Cons
Suede may scuff
Lace-Up Ankle Boots
If you want a long-lasting ankle boot style that won't date but get better with age, you can't improve on the flat leather lace-up. Although slightly more serious in aesthetic than a block heel or a cowboy, as this street-styler proved in Paris, you can spike its practical characteristics with a shorter hemline (or even sequins come party season).
Church's
Polished Binder Lace Up Boot
Church's boots aren't for a season but for life. This polished lace-up pair will smarten every item of clothing in its vicinity (trust us!).
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 1-9
Cons
Over £1,000
Leather may scuff
Le Monde Béryl
Dolomite Shearling-Trimmed Suede Ankle Boots
Le Monde Beryl are known for creating brilliant every day footwear - these shearling lined boots are great for ski season.
Pros
Leather fabrication
Cons
No zip or elasticated side panels
Leather may scuff
Sturlini
Leather Lace Up Boots
These Sturlini lace-up boots will suit utilitarian basics to perfection, becoming a building-block piece in your wardrobe.
Pros
Leather fabrication using vegetable-tanning
Cons
No zip closure or elasticated side panels
Leather may scuff
Max Mara
Combat Boots
With contrast stitching and a slimline cut, these "combat" boots are definitely chic enough to do after-hours duty.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Over £400
Suede Ankle Boots
The suede ankle boot is having a moment this Autumn, with almost every shop carrying its own interpretation of the butter-smooth shoe. Whatever you choose, be sure to give it some tender loving care before you leave the house with a protective spray that will prolong its life.
Flattered
Cay Suede Black
Flattered is the footwear brand that's quickly become an influencer-favourite, especially its suede boots like this block-heeled pair.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Suede may scuff
Rixo
Rey Boots
Rixo's suede boot has the merest block heel that will still add a subtle lift to whatever you're wearing.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 3-9
Cons
Suede may scuff
Bimba y Lola
Brown Cow Suede Ankle Boot
With a curved heel and slouched appearance, this suede ankle boot is ticking off multiple trends in one.
Pros
Leather fabrication
Cons
No zip closure or elasticated side panels
Leather may scuff
LK Bennett
Jolene Chelsea Chocolate Suede Ankle Boots
LK Bennett suede cowboy boot might be the perfect example of both genres.
Pros
Pull tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 3-9
Cons
Leather may scuff
Chelsea Ankle Boots
There's no ankle boot that's more of a classic than a Chelsea, with its flat sole (avec the merest heel) and a rounded toe. As this ticket-holder proves, however, flat doesn't mean you can't still make it a fabulous proposition. Just add a shorter hemline via a thigh-high coat or skirt.
Dear Frances
Rina Boot
Whistles
Burgundy Elasticated Chelsea Boot
This Chelsea boot isn't black or brown. Instead, it's a very dark burgundy, which feels perfectly in step with the hard-shift into Autumn.
Pros
Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from EU 36-42
Cons
Leather may scuff
COS
Leather Chelsea Boots
Your favourite brand for leggings has moved into boots, with this olive green pair being one of our favourite versions of the iconic Chelsea.
Pros
Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
Leather may scuff
Reiss
Leather Chelsea Boots
The Chelsea boot gets a glow-up courtesy of slightly two-tone brown leather and topstitching on the welt.
Pros
Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
Leather fabrication
Slouched Ankle Boots
Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson packed a very special pair of boots to Paris. They were studded and pointed but, more importantly, slouched so that what might have been knee-height was more like ankle-length. Don't hold back on print, embellishment or a conical heel (Isabel Marant's has all three, FYI); the slouched ankle boot is made to be noticed.
Isabel Marant
Dalby Boots
Isabel Marant's leopard-print slouched ankle boot is so fun, so fabulous, that you won't take it off all Winter.
Pros
Leather fabrication
Good size range from EU 35-42
Cons
Over £400
No zip closure or elasticated side panels
By Far
Lysander Black Lamb Nappa Leather Ankle Boot
By Far's slouched ankle boot has '80s flair — in a good way.
Pros
Leather fabrication
Cons
Over £400
No zip closure or elasticated side panels
Leather may scuff
Anonymous Copenhagen
Vully 20 Soft Calf Chocolate
Practical and also slightly piratical, Anonymous Copenhagen comes up trumps with its slouched ankle boot.
Pros
Leather fabrication
Excellent size range from UK 2-10
Cons
No zip closure or elasticated side panels
Leather may scuff
Rubbed-Soled Boots
Rubber-soled, track-heeled ankle boots used to be the most popular style come Winter. They've since been slightly edged out for the sleek cowboy, but for practicality, you still can't beat them.
ARKET
Chunky Leather Ankle Boots
Flattered
Alma Suede Brown
The zippered version of the rubber-soled boot makes for a chic full stop at the end of an outfit.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Suede may scuff
Ba&sh
Coda boots
There's something so wearable about Chelsea — and this version, with zero bells and whistles, is the textbook example.
Pros
Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
Leather may scuff
Ganni
Low Chelsea Boots in Suede Brown
Ganni was one of the "fashion" originators when it comes to rubber-soled boots — and its cleated soles are still the best in the business.
Pros
Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Suede may scuff
Eytys
Tempest Leather Black
With a short-than-average ankle shaft but chunky flatform sole, you have to get your head around the proportions of these rubber-soled boots from Eytys. Once you have, however, you might not take them off all Winter.
Pros
Elasticated side panels for ease
Leather fabrication
Excellent size range from EU 35-46
Cons
Leather may scuff
Sock Ankle Boots
Balenciaga popularised the sock ankle boot, covering its surface with bold floral prints, which gave the glove-like fit a so-wrong-it's-right mood. This season's version has pared the design back, with leather styles that prioritise timelessness over shock-factor.
St Agni
Sock Ankle Boot
St Agni's sock ankle boot combines a point toe, plus heel, for one of the sharpest designs on shop floors.
Pros
Elasticated shaft for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from UK 2-9
Cons
Leather may scuff
Bimba y Lola
Black Leather Elastic Ankle Boot
The angular heel on this sock ankle boot, measuring a demure 3.5cm, gives it a point of interest.
Pros
Elasticated shaft for ease
Leather fabrication
Cons
Leather may scuff
COS
Pointed Leather Sock Boots
COS's almost-flat sock ankle boot is still an utterly chic proposition courtesy of its sharply-pointed toe and slight cone heel.
Pros
Zip closure for ease
Leather fabrication
Good size range from EU 36-42
Cons
Leather may scuff
How To Choose A Pair Of Ankle Boots
The first thing to consider is what function do you want your ankle boots to perform. Are you looking for something that's office-appropriate and comfortable enough that you can wear them to commute? Or are you in the market for a playful ankle boot that still has day-to-night potential in your wardrobe? Once you've figured out your list of non-negotiables (black, flat, leather etc), you'll be able to narrow down your search to a laser-focus. If you prefer shopping IRL, it's worth bringing or wearing the bottom half (or halves) you want to pair with your boots so that you can see if the aesthetics (not to mention hemlines) work together. And if they don't but you love the boots in question, don't forget that you can always get a pair of jeans, say, turned up a few centimetres so they fall just so over the upper.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!