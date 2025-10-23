The knee-high might be sexier, the thigh-high flashier, but there's something about the ankle boot. Yes, it's safe and naturally less of a statement than covering 35% of your skin in scrunched leather or suede, but that's no bad thing, especially now that we're slap, bang in the middle of Autumn.

Not only can a well-chosen ankle boot pair with almost every bottom half in your wardrobe — from flaring wool skirts that brush the mid-calf to barrel-leg corduroy trousers — but, opt for a slender block heel or an on-point snake-print and, hell, they can give over-the-knees a run for their money.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the shows in Paris, there were knee-highs a plenty, but that doesn't mean ankle-lengths didn't get a look in. In fact, it proved to be one of the most popular variations of boot, with several different versions within the category that all offered comfort (essential when you're on your feet all day) and chic points (also essential when you're in Paris).

From the evening-appropriate block-heel to the everyday lace-up, these are the styles repeat-spotted over fashion month.

Why Trust Us To Choose The Best Ankle Boots For Women

As fashion editors but also busy individuals, there's nothing we're more familiar with than a reliable pair of ankle boots. Speaking for myself, I've distilled my ankle boots down to one pair that, in my opinion, does it all: a cowboy-heeled, snake-print pair from Aeyde. I've had them resoled once because the leather didn't survive longer than a few seasons — this is to be expected, FYI — and haven't looked back since.

Cowboy Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cowboy boot has become a classic for a reason and, especially in Paris, it's something of a uniform for off-duty models dashing between fittings and shows. Perhaps because of its comfortable block heel, or maybe its sharply pointed toe, but it has the ability to elevate the simplest outfit from an average 6 to a 10.

Toteme Suede City Boots Black £660 at Toteme Crossing over with the suede ankle boot trend, Toteme's sleek cowboy boot will become your go-to. Pros Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease

Good size range from EU 35-42 Cons Suede may scuff M&S Leather Cowboy Block Heel Pointed Ankle Boots £70 at M&S M&S do some of the comfiest and most affordable footwear on the High Street. But they never stay in stock for long. Pros Elasticated side panel and pull-on tabs for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Leather may scuff with time Russell & Bromley Calle Boots £295 at Russell & Bromley With a slightly more elevated heel of 5.6cm, Russell & Bromley's cowboy boot scores highly for day-to-night potential. Pros Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 3-9 Cons Leather may scuff with time MANGO Leather Ankle Boots With Block Heel £89.99 at Mango Mango is one of our go-to High Street stores for leather footwear without the designer price tag. Aeyde Baba Pointed Cowboy Boots £475 at Aeyde Aeyde minimal cowboy boot comes without bells and whistles, meaning it's a multitasker you can pair with everything from tailored pants to pleated skirts. (And FYI, a brown ankle boot has just as much goes-with-everything potential as black.) Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from EU 36-42 Cons Over £400

Snake-Print Ankle Boots

A snake-print ankle boot has boho undertones, but not always if styled with the pared-back combination of a white shirt, off-white jeans and a tailored overcoat that almost grazes the ankle like this show-goer in Paris. You can also play around with the heel, experimenting with a block, kitten or Cuban.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

& Other Stories Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £169 at & Other Stories This snake-print, kitten-heel boot does a bit of everything — and looks particularly sharp with slimline, split-hem trousers. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from EU 35-42 Cons Kitten heel might not be as comfortable for some as a block Mint Velvet Aria Snake Print Ankle Boots £150 at Mint Velvet If you're wearing a foundational outfit of a jumper, jeans and wool coat, a pair of snake-print ankle boots can be the focal point. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication Cons No size UK 9 Stuart Weitzman Stassi 50 Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots £650 at Stuart Weiztman A slant-heeled ankle boot adds even more polish to a snake-print finish. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication Cons No size UK 9 Steve Madden Jamason Bootie £170 at Steve Madden You can dip your toe into the snake-print trend, quite literally, with these capped boots from Steve Madden. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 3-9 Cons Comes up small with the recommendation that you size up

Blocked-Heeled Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a boot that goes hand in glove with trousers, skirts or dresses, there's nothing like a bit of a boost via a block heel. Look for something lower than 6cm if you want to get the most wear of it possible.

ZIMMERMANN Eddie Buckled Scalloped Leather Ankle Boots £875 at Net-a-porter With a slightly longer shaft but comfortable heel despite the height, Zimmermann has made the perfect block heel for everyday. Pros Leather fabrication

Good size range from EU 35-42 Cons No zip closure or elasticated side panels

Leather may scuff H&M Leather Ankle Boots £139.99 at H&M The low block heel combined with a slimline elasticated ankle make this a great choice under both dresses and jeans. Pros Zip closure for ease

Good size range from UK 3-9 Cons Suede may scuff Dear Frances Leather Harlie Ankle Boots With the perfect mid heel of 5.5cm, as well as a rich burgundy shade of red, Dear Frances has the ultimate ankle boot for Autumn. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication Cons Over £400

Leather may scuff BALLY Bemeri Buckle-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots £750 at Bally With a pleasingly low block heel that still provides lift, Bally's boots are yet another example of the perfect everyday ankle boot. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication Cons Suede may scuff

Stacked-Heel Ankle Boot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lofty but low-maintenance, this ankle boot has a slender block heel that leaves your sole on a sometimes-vertiginous slant. Perhaps not one for the 9-5, but for party season? Absolutely.

Zara Leather Wide Heel Ankle Boots 69.99 These everyday ankle boots are given additional flavour with a heel measuring a lofty 9cm. With a slightly longer shaft, you can always tuck your hems inside. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Leather may scuff Alaïa Chocolate Square Ankle Boots £1,450 at Alaïa Alaïa's gorgeously-high stacked-heel ankle boot, with a squared-off toe, will elevate any outfit (quite literally). Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Over £1,000 Arket Tortoise-Heel Sock Boots £229 at Arket This sock boot-style, complete with a tortoiseshell stacked heel, puts a twist on the classic. Pros Zip closure for ease

100% leather fabrication (including lining and sole) Cons Leather may scuff J.Crew Rosalind Ankle Boots £300 at J.Crew With a slightly elongated ankle shaft, these suede boots will team brilliantly with jeans or midi skirts. Pros Zip closure for ease

Good size range from UK 2.5-9.5 Cons Suede may scuff

Lace-Up Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want a long-lasting ankle boot style that won't date but get better with age, you can't improve on the flat leather lace-up. Although slightly more serious in aesthetic than a block heel or a cowboy, as this street-styler proved in Paris, you can spike its practical characteristics with a shorter hemline (or even sequins come party season).

Church's Polished Binder Lace Up Boot £1,150 at Church's Church's boots aren't for a season but for life. This polished lace-up pair will smarten every item of clothing in its vicinity (trust us!). Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 1-9 Cons Over £1,000

Leather may scuff Le Monde Béryl Dolomite Shearling-Trimmed Suede Ankle Boots £665 at Mytheresa Le Monde Beryl are known for creating brilliant every day footwear - these shearling lined boots are great for ski season. Pros Leather fabrication Cons No zip or elasticated side panels

Leather may scuff Sturlini Leather Lace Up Boots £335 at Sturlini These Sturlini lace-up boots will suit utilitarian basics to perfection, becoming a building-block piece in your wardrobe. Pros Leather fabrication using vegetable-tanning Cons No zip closure or elasticated side panels

Leather may scuff Max Mara Combat Boots £705 at Max Mara With contrast stitching and a slimline cut, these "combat" boots are definitely chic enough to do after-hours duty. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Over £400

Suede Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The suede ankle boot is having a moment this Autumn, with almost every shop carrying its own interpretation of the butter-smooth shoe. Whatever you choose, be sure to give it some tender loving care before you leave the house with a protective spray that will prolong its life.

Flattered Cay Suede Black £255 at Flattered Flattered is the footwear brand that's quickly become an influencer-favourite, especially its suede boots like this block-heeled pair. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Suede may scuff Rixo Rey Boots £275 at Rixo Rixo's suede boot has the merest block heel that will still add a subtle lift to whatever you're wearing. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 3-9 Cons Suede may scuff Bimba y Lola Brown Cow Suede Ankle Boot £234.50 at Bimba y Lola With a curved heel and slouched appearance, this suede ankle boot is ticking off multiple trends in one. Pros Leather fabrication Cons No zip closure or elasticated side panels

Leather may scuff LK Bennett Jolene Chelsea Chocolate Suede Ankle Boots £299 at LK Bennett LK Bennett suede cowboy boot might be the perfect example of both genres. Pros Pull tabs for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 3-9 Cons Leather may scuff

Chelsea Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no ankle boot that's more of a classic than a Chelsea, with its flat sole (avec the merest heel) and a rounded toe. As this ticket-holder proves, however, flat doesn't mean you can't still make it a fabulous proposition. Just add a shorter hemline via a thigh-high coat or skirt.

Dear Frances Rina Boot £580 at Dear Frances Whistles Burgundy Elasticated Chelsea Boot £185 at Whistles This Chelsea boot isn't black or brown. Instead, it's a very dark burgundy, which feels perfectly in step with the hard-shift into Autumn. Pros Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from EU 36-42 Cons Leather may scuff COS Leather Chelsea Boots Your favourite brand for leggings has moved into boots, with this olive green pair being one of our favourite versions of the iconic Chelsea. Pros Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease

Leather fabrication Cons Leather may scuff Reiss Leather Chelsea Boots £230 at Reiss The Chelsea boot gets a glow-up courtesy of slightly two-tone brown leather and topstitching on the welt. Pros Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease

Leather fabrication Cons Leather fabrication

Slouched Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson packed a very special pair of boots to Paris. They were studded and pointed but, more importantly, slouched so that what might have been knee-height was more like ankle-length. Don't hold back on print, embellishment or a conical heel (Isabel Marant's has all three, FYI); the slouched ankle boot is made to be noticed.

Isabel Marant Dalby Boots £795 at Isabel Marant Isabel Marant's leopard-print slouched ankle boot is so fun, so fabulous, that you won't take it off all Winter. Pros Leather fabrication

Good size range from EU 35-42 Cons Over £400

No zip closure or elasticated side panels By Far Lysander Black Lamb Nappa Leather Ankle Boot By Far's slouched ankle boot has '80s flair — in a good way. Pros Leather fabrication Cons Over £400

No zip closure or elasticated side panels

Leather may scuff Anonymous Copenhagen Vully 20 Soft Calf Chocolate £235 at Anonymous Copenhagen Practical and also slightly piratical, Anonymous Copenhagen comes up trumps with its slouched ankle boot. Pros Leather fabrication

Excellent size range from UK 2-10 Cons No zip closure or elasticated side panels

Leather may scuff

Rubbed-Soled Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rubber-soled, track-heeled ankle boots used to be the most popular style come Winter. They've since been slightly edged out for the sleek cowboy, but for practicality, you still can't beat them.

ARKET Chunky Leather Ankle Boots £199 at Arket Flattered Alma Suede Brown £255 at Flattered The zippered version of the rubber-soled boot makes for a chic full stop at the end of an outfit. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Suede may scuff Ba&sh Coda boots £380 at Ba&sh There's something so wearable about Chelsea — and this version, with zero bells and whistles, is the textbook example. Pros Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease

Leather fabrication Cons Leather may scuff Ganni Low Chelsea Boots in Suede Brown £375 at Ganni Ganni was one of the "fashion" originators when it comes to rubber-soled boots — and its cleated soles are still the best in the business. Pros Elasticated side panels and pull tabs for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Suede may scuff Eytys Tempest Leather Black £252 at Eytys With a short-than-average ankle shaft but chunky flatform sole, you have to get your head around the proportions of these rubber-soled boots from Eytys. Once you have, however, you might not take them off all Winter. Pros Elasticated side panels for ease

Leather fabrication

Excellent size range from EU 35-46 Cons Leather may scuff

Sock Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balenciaga popularised the sock ankle boot, covering its surface with bold floral prints, which gave the glove-like fit a so-wrong-it's-right mood. This season's version has pared the design back, with leather styles that prioritise timelessness over shock-factor.

St Agni Sock Ankle Boot £300 at St Agni St Agni's sock ankle boot combines a point toe, plus heel, for one of the sharpest designs on shop floors. Pros Elasticated shaft for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from UK 2-9 Cons Leather may scuff Bimba y Lola Black Leather Elastic Ankle Boot The angular heel on this sock ankle boot, measuring a demure 3.5cm, gives it a point of interest. Pros Elasticated shaft for ease

Leather fabrication Cons Leather may scuff COS Pointed Leather Sock Boots £169 at COS COS's almost-flat sock ankle boot is still an utterly chic proposition courtesy of its sharply-pointed toe and slight cone heel. Pros Zip closure for ease

Leather fabrication

Good size range from EU 36-42 Cons Leather may scuff

How To Choose A Pair Of Ankle Boots

The first thing to consider is what function do you want your ankle boots to perform. Are you looking for something that's office-appropriate and comfortable enough that you can wear them to commute? Or are you in the market for a playful ankle boot that still has day-to-night potential in your wardrobe? Once you've figured out your list of non-negotiables (black, flat, leather etc), you'll be able to narrow down your search to a laser-focus. If you prefer shopping IRL, it's worth bringing or wearing the bottom half (or halves) you want to pair with your boots so that you can see if the aesthetics (not to mention hemlines) work together. And if they don't but you love the boots in question, don't forget that you can always get a pair of jeans, say, turned up a few centimetres so they fall just so over the upper.