These Are The Best Ankle Boots for Women, According to Our Expert Fashion Editors

We've seen a lot of boots in our time — and these are the ones worth your investment

Best Ankle Boots for Women

The knee-high might be sexier, the thigh-high flashier, but there's something about the ankle boot. Yes, it's safe and naturally less of a statement than covering 35% of your skin in scrunched leather or suede, but that's no bad thing, especially now that we're slap, bang in the middle of Autumn.

Not only can a well-chosen ankle boot pair with almost every bottom half in your wardrobe — from flaring wool skirts that brush the mid-calf to barrel-leg corduroy trousers — but, opt for a slender block heel or an on-point snake-print and, hell, they can give over-the-knees a run for their money.

Best Ankle Boots



At the shows in Paris, there were knee-highs a plenty, but that doesn't mean ankle-lengths didn't get a look in. In fact, it proved to be one of the most popular variations of boot, with several different versions within the category that all offered comfort (essential when you're on your feet all day) and chic points (also essential when you're in Paris).

From the evening-appropriate block-heel to the everyday lace-up, these are the styles repeat-spotted over fashion month.

Why Trust Us To Choose The Best Ankle Boots For Women

As fashion editors but also busy individuals, there's nothing we're more familiar with than a reliable pair of ankle boots. Speaking for myself, I've distilled my ankle boots down to one pair that, in my opinion, does it all: a cowboy-heeled, snake-print pair from Aeyde. I've had them resoled once because the leather didn't survive longer than a few seasons — this is to be expected, FYI — and haven't looked back since.

Cowboy Ankle Boots



The cowboy boot has become a classic for a reason and, especially in Paris, it's something of a uniform for off-duty models dashing between fittings and shows. Perhaps because of its comfortable block heel, or maybe its sharply pointed toe, but it has the ability to elevate the simplest outfit from an average 6 to a 10.

Snake-Print Ankle Boots

A snake-print ankle boot has boho undertones, but not always if styled with the pared-back combination of a white shirt, off-white jeans and a tailored overcoat that almost grazes the ankle like this show-goer in Paris. You can also play around with the heel, experimenting with a block, kitten or Cuban.



Blocked-Heeled Ankle Boots



For a boot that goes hand in glove with trousers, skirts or dresses, there's nothing like a bit of a boost via a block heel. Look for something lower than 6cm if you want to get the most wear of it possible.

Stacked-Heel Ankle Boot



Lofty but low-maintenance, this ankle boot has a slender block heel that leaves your sole on a sometimes-vertiginous slant. Perhaps not one for the 9-5, but for party season? Absolutely.

Lace-Up Ankle Boots



If you want a long-lasting ankle boot style that won't date but get better with age, you can't improve on the flat leather lace-up. Although slightly more serious in aesthetic than a block heel or a cowboy, as this street-styler proved in Paris, you can spike its practical characteristics with a shorter hemline (or even sequins come party season).

Suede Ankle Boots



The suede ankle boot is having a moment this Autumn, with almost every shop carrying its own interpretation of the butter-smooth shoe. Whatever you choose, be sure to give it some tender loving care before you leave the house with a protective spray that will prolong its life.

Chelsea Ankle Boots



There's no ankle boot that's more of a classic than a Chelsea, with its flat sole (avec the merest heel) and a rounded toe. As this ticket-holder proves, however, flat doesn't mean you can't still make it a fabulous proposition. Just add a shorter hemline via a thigh-high coat or skirt.

Slouched Ankle Boots



Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson packed a very special pair of boots to Paris. They were studded and pointed but, more importantly, slouched so that what might have been knee-height was more like ankle-length. Don't hold back on print, embellishment or a conical heel (Isabel Marant's has all three, FYI); the slouched ankle boot is made to be noticed.

Rubbed-Soled Boots



Rubber-soled, track-heeled ankle boots used to be the most popular style come Winter. They've since been slightly edged out for the sleek cowboy, but for practicality, you still can't beat them.

Sock Ankle Boots



Balenciaga popularised the sock ankle boot, covering its surface with bold floral prints, which gave the glove-like fit a so-wrong-it's-right mood. This season's version has pared the design back, with leather styles that prioritise timelessness over shock-factor.

How To Choose A Pair Of Ankle Boots

The first thing to consider is what function do you want your ankle boots to perform. Are you looking for something that's office-appropriate and comfortable enough that you can wear them to commute? Or are you in the market for a playful ankle boot that still has day-to-night potential in your wardrobe? Once you've figured out your list of non-negotiables (black, flat, leather etc), you'll be able to narrow down your search to a laser-focus. If you prefer shopping IRL, it's worth bringing or wearing the bottom half (or halves) you want to pair with your boots so that you can see if the aesthetics (not to mention hemlines) work together. And if they don't but you love the boots in question, don't forget that you can always get a pair of jeans, say, turned up a few centimetres so they fall just so over the upper.

