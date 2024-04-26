Game, set, match: How to ace the tenniscore look this season

Warmer weather is coming—and with it comes tenniscore. Think pleated skirts, V-neck sweater vests, and the chicest accessories you can imagine to compose the perfect tennis outfit - both on an off the court. With Lacoste's triumphant latest runway show staged at the iconic Parisian stadium, Roland Garros, and Zendaya's iconic tennis-inspired looks for the Challengers press tour, we are truly at a surplus of inspiration.

The enduring appeal of tenniscore goes all the way back to the 1970s with Billie Jean King's famed collaborations with designer Ted Tinling for the iconic "Battle of the Sexes" match in 1973, where female and male players competed against each other. Since then, following tennis icons like Steffi Graff and Anne White continued to dominate the tennis scene in the following decades.

Nowadays, we credit powerful women like sisters Vanessa and Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu, and many more honourable athletes for their service to the sport and championing power dressing on and off the court - inspiring other lovers of the sport and beyond.

So much so that the Spring/Summer 2024 runways embraced tenniscore to its fullest potential, and it is quickly trickling into the Fall/Winter collections too, as seen at Lacoste. However, this season, we're taking key runway inspiration from Tory Burch, Casablanca, and Ferragamo. On the street-style A-list celeb side, we are, of course, in the trusty hands of fashion icon Zendaya; with her Loewe tennis ball heels and dazzling Thom Browne tennis dress serving Centre Court chic, I can't think of anyone better to lead the way.

With the French Open kicking off later next month and Wimbledon following soon after, we are ready to ensure you ace the look this season, and as a former tennis kid myself, I am really enthusiastic about this one.

Scroll below for our must-have tennis core selections.

Shop our Tenniscore edit

Varley Trent Court Dress £105 at Varley If you're looking to take Tenniscore to the streets, this paired-back dress from British label Varley is the perfect starting point.

Sporty & Rich Two Tone Tote £75 at Ssense When it comes to functional, sturdy, and stylish totes- you can't go wrong with Sporty and Rich. This canvas tote is perfect for all of your daily and tennis essentials.

Cos Pleated Chiffon Trousers £225 at COS These chiffon trousers are an elite tenniscore essential. The contrast stitching is a grownup and elevated way to buy into sporty go-faster stripes.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Trainers £135 at Onitsuka Tiger Experiencing Adidas Sambas fatigue? Another current viral shoe is the Mexico 66 trainers by Onitsuka Tigers, which are at the top of my wish list.

Mango Knitted Polo Neck Sweater £ 45.99 at Mango This short-sleeve polo top is modern, sleek, and a total must-have.

Loewe Square-Frame Sunglasses £310 at Net-A-Porter These chunky square frames will work hard to keep you comfortable and looking ultra-stylish at the courts this season.

Lacoste Roland Garros Tennis Dress £150 at Lacoste Nothing can beat an iconic Lacoste tennis dress, expertly fitted and with undershorts for comfort. Style with an oversized tennis cardigan or blazer.

Tory Burch Logo Tennis Racquet Case £385 at Tory Burch Celebrating the timeless elegance of tennis, this durable canvas tennis racquet case is a luxurious functional investment. I might just have to take up tennis so I can buy one!

Tory Burch Side-Stripe Tennis Skirt £165 at Tory Burch Crafted in the brand's signature tech piqué, this skirt is chic and functional. Made from sweat wicking material with under shorts with a ball pocket, plus stylish knitted-tape stripes on the side. Adding to cart now!

Etsy Tennis Retro T-Shirt £12.39 at Etsy Throwing homage to the historic sport, a retro t-shirt is a cool-girl staple.

Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Skirt £‌105 at Alo Yoga Cut from drapey, subtly textured cotton knit for a stylish look and featuring stretchy built-in shorts for functionality.

Brunello Cucinelli Embroidered Sweater £1,170 at Net-A-Porter A cotton jersey sweater is always a modern addition for added comfort pre and post court.

Lululemon Canvas Bucket Hat £48 at Lululemon Made of soft, two-tone cotton-blend fabric, this bucket hat is a hard working accessory that pairs perfectly with any tenniscore inspired outfit.

Sporty Cotton Socks £9 at Arket Socks are most definitey having a moment. Pair these retro inspired sport socks with your favourite tennis shoes or loafers.

Tommy Hilfiger Pleated Skirt £240 at Tommy Hilfiger This multi-dimensional maxi pleated skirt is perfect for summer days when you want to be comfortable and super stylish. Pair with ballet flats for an off-duty look or trainers for the courts.