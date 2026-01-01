We Asked the World’s Most Stylish Women Which One Fashion Item They’re Buying for 2026

How do some of the world's most stylish women celebrate the new year? With a fabulous new fashion purchase, of course! Their focus isn't on simply securing the latest flash-in-the-pan item, however—they prefer to purchase pieces with serious legs, that will become a staple in their curated wardrobes and still spark joy for many years to come. Just as every considered fashion investment should.

In an era of never-ending trends and algorithm-led-everything, these women are cutting through the noise with their distinctive aesthetics, impeccable taste, and intentional choices—and they're here to help us do the same.

We asked Bettina Looney, Renia Jaz, Fisayo Longe, Amalie Gassmann and more tastemakers in the Marie Claire network to share the one cult buy that's top of their wish list for 2026, and that they know will be worth the investment. Consider this your insider guide to the items that are set to define the year ahead—not because they're everywhere right now, but because they actually deserve to be.

Bettina Looney, Fashion Influencer and Stylist

"I’m so happy to see faux fur having its moment again this winter. I’ve completely fallen in love with this longline coat from Helsa. The kind of timeless piece you can throw on over anything, sweats, denim and a tee, a dress, and instantly feel warm, ready to go out, and effortlessly chic. It’s one of those staples that works with almost everything in my wardrobe, and it’s firmly at the top of my wishlist this season."

@bettinalooney

Helsa The Irina Faux Fur Coat £593 at fwrd.com

Louisa Hatt, Accountant and Content Creator

"Barrel-leg jeans are a wardrobe staple for me, but I don’t yet own an indigo pair. Ossou is a brand I’m just discovering. They work with Japanese denim and craft their pieces in Los Angeles. These high-rise jeans are the ultimate cool pair and would style effortlessly with nearly anything in my wardrobe."

@louisahatt

Tine Andrea Lauvli, Influencer

"As a Scandi, the pursuit of neat winter boots is not a trend, but more of a lifelong discipline— especially in January, when heels are strictly an indoor activity. We collect boots like others collect socks, and this Toteme shearling style is effortless yet easy on the (very cold) eyes. Minimal, yet indulgent, they master the rare art of looking fresh while doing the heavy lifting against 'mother winter'. I could go as far as to nominate them for the ultimate January boots award, as they suggest that enduring the cold can, in fact, be chic. Paired with a pair of skinny jeans (with wool layers underneath of course) and an oversized shearling coat, freezing becomes a carefully curated aesthetic—and suddenly, winter feels less like survival and more like a party you want to attend. Because who doesn’t like to be snug as a bug in a (shearling) rug?"

@tineandreaa

Mija Knezevic, Digital Creative Director and Influencer

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"One cult buy I have my eye on for 2026 is a colourful, sculptural handbag from Dries Van Noten that feels playful and a little unexpected. I’ve always been drawn to designer pieces that don’t rely on obvious logos or heavy branding—I like bags where you can’t immediately tell where they’re from, but they still feel incredibly cool and considered. Fashion, for me, has never been about the logo trend. It’s about fun, playfulness, colour, and unusual shapes, pieces that feel expressive and bring personality to an outfit. This bag really represents that: it’s bold without being loud, creative without trying too hard, and has that 'if you know, you know' quality I’m always drawn to. I also love that it sits comfortably under £1,000 while still feeling special and fashion-forward."

@mijaporter

Dries Van Noten March Large leather-trimmed sequined tote bag £755 at Mytheresa - UK

Mariko Nakafuji, Lawyer and Content Creator

"The Toteme leather wedge pumps get it exactly right by mastering that elusive balance between polish and practicality. Sculptural without shouting, the subtle wedge delivers quiet luxury with real-world wearability—elevated for tailored looks, yet grounded for all-day movement. They feel timeless and the kind of shoe that anchors a wardrobe and still feels considered for years to come."

@marikokuo

Claire Rose Cliteur, Influencer and Entrepreneur

“Each year, I give myself a new Liberowe design. The brand has become my go-to for statements pieces that still exude timeless elegance. I found this dress a few weeks ago, and it’s one of those rare pieces that can be reinvented with accessories or a different hairstyle. The fit is exceptional, and the fabric works in your favour when you’re expecting.”

@clairerose

Fisayo Longe, Founder of Kai Collective

"These Jude heels are an absolute classic without being boring or dated. I have them in red and pink already and I am coveting a third pair which is white. I wear them with everything from evening dresses to sweats, and to top it all off, they are as comfy as heels get."

@fisayolonge

Pernille Rosenkilde, Designer and Influencer

"I love red. It’s such a versatile colour, and this dress truly has it all. The bold shoulders create a beautiful, sculpted silhouette, while the draped fabric makes it forgiving enough for a big dinner without showing (very important!). The subtle skin-revealing detail adds just the right touch of sexiness. All in all, it’s the perfect dress—and even better, it’s on sale now."

@prosenkilde

Vivian Hoorn, Creative Director and Content Creator

"I’m obsessed with the shoe collections from Alaïa, especially their flats. I own this design in a snake print, and even when it’s too cold outside, I still find myself wearing them almost daily. They’re incredibly comfortable and instantly elevate any outfit. So clearly, I need another pair in a different colour or print."

@vivianhoorn

ALAIA Criss Cross Patent-Leather Trimmed Zebra-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats £920 at NET-A-PORTER

Laura Vidrequin, Fashion Consultant and Content Creator

"This is a versatile, practical and very elegant cotton jacket, that would work for everything from kids' school drop off and meetings, to being worn with a dress and over-the-knee boots at night. I am into pieces I can wear on repeat and just throw on and go. This one has been on my radar for a while—I can see myself folding it into a bag for travels, or wearing it to hide from rainy weather. It would also look great with a tank top and open toe sandals in the spring."

@lauravidrequin

Amalie Gassmann, Model and Filmmaker

"From my New Year wishlist are these beautiful Bottega Veneta woven gloves, a piece that doesn’t go unnoticed! Not only are they practical for the colder weather, but they’re also a timeless staple that elevates any look."

@amalie_gassmann

Renia Jaz, Fashion Creative

"One item sitting firmly at the top of my wishlist right now is these Valentino Garavani heels, complete with the sweetest cherry detail. Playful fruit accents are set to be everywhere this upcoming season, and I love how these strike the perfect balance between whimsy and elegance. They feel made for January events—statement enough to elevate a simple dress, yet polished enough for winter soirées, dinners, and celebrations when you want something fun but still unmistakably chic."

@venswifestyle

Betty Bachz, Model, Filmmaker and Founder of Møy Atelier

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"If something survives a year on my Pinterest, it earns cult status. This Vivienne Westwood jacket has persisted beyond seasons. Archival yet current, its sculptural structure becomes what I think of as ‘character armour’—a real-life form of plot armour, lending quiet confidence in any situation."

@bettybachz

Phoebe Lettice Thompson, Stylist

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

"I would like some slouchy wide leg suede boots to wear with loose fit straight jeans in 2026. I love these Winki boots from Isabel Marant. They're giving me early Noughties boho era."

@phoebelettice

Patricia Zhou, Dancer and Filmmaker

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"With the year of the fire horse commencing in February, 2026 is projected to be feet on the ground, full steam ahead, with all the foundations built during the past year finally coming to fruition. With that in mind, these Louboutins will be the perfect shoe to take you from place to place in style—with a touch of ballet-core, of course. What better pair to take you where you’re going than some lucky red soles?"

@patricia_zhou

Selfridges Cassia Annmac 100 Crepe Satin Heeled Courts £1,395 at Selfridges

Racil Chalhoub, Founder and Creative Director of Racil

"My wishlist is always pretty long and carefully curated by category and priority. This season, I’m craving something a little different, and the Carhartt x Sacai collaboration has really caught my eye. I’m also fully in a skirt mood lately, thanks to the Racil ones I’ve been wearing on repeat. This one would be great for off-duty days, styled with boots and my latest Racil cashmere jumper."

@racil_c

Adot Gak, Model and Content Creator

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"Lately, I've been all about comfort over glamour, especially since I usually wear heels. While I typically steer clear of boots and loafers, I've started embracing more practical footwear for the season, investing in flats and boots to keep warm. Currently, I'm eyeing these shearling-trimmed suede mules from Gucci."