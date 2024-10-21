Tailored trousers make everything more chic—these 10 will instantly elevate any outfit
This year, I've had something of an evolution: once a dedicated skirt and dress wearer (truthfully, they count for most of my wardrobe), I’ve expanded my horizons. I've been on a fashion metamorphosis of sorts, starting with my move to Paris, understanding what I like, what works for me (and what doesn't) and elevating elements of my style. Although I’m a sticker for certain pieces, I’m always willing to be inspired. Through this process, I’ve realised that I feel incredibly chic whilst wearing trousers—this came as an utter shock as someone who prefers knitted dresses! Beforehand, wearing trousers was a rare occurrence. Whether I was traumatised (I use the word loosely here) by ill-fitting school trousers of the noughties or still secretly paying homage to my fashion hero Audrey Hepburn, I'll never know but I found myself dedicating my clothing collection to dresses over the past two decades.
Yet, while I always feel most myself in feminine silhouettes (I'm often clad in sweeping dresses, skirts or coordinates) thanks to the addition of a considered basic top my boyfriend gifted me (he knew exactly what he was doing), I've been inspired to pair it with the tailoring in my arsenal. Upon allowing him to style my initial trousers and top look, he turned my hem upwards (with a petite frame, many styles require tailoring) and gently ushered me towards the mirror. At that moment something happened. I felt emboldened by this silhouette almost instantly and just like that, I’ve worn trousers almost once a week since.
In a bid to be an actual trouser person and spread awareness of the greatness of tailored trousers for off-duty dressing, I've dedicated my efforts to finding the finest tailored trousers this autumn. If like me you’re inspired to step out of your comfort zone, consider stepping into these tailored pantaloons. Next up, a seamstress.
This may be a bold claim but COS is one of my favourite retailers for tailoring. With considered designs (such as the concealed adjustable waist band) RWS-certified wool and crisp darts, these are comparable to designer trousers three times its pricepoint.
I've studied The Frankie Shop for years and its Gelso range remains one of my favourites due to the fabrication.
Comprising of Japanese wool and in a fluted wide-leg style, Jigsaw has fashioned a seriously impressive style.
Don't sleep on the high street as you can find premium-looking cuts in considered fabrications.
The Outnet is fashion's worst kept secret (which I love). Search there for past seasons treasures at affordable price points.
Reformation's Mason pants are a longstanding hero. With colourways spanning six tones and available in an inclusive size range, it's a piece everyone can enjoy!
For elevated tailoring, head to The Row for sweeping silhouettes in muted tones.
Maker of exemplary shirts, With Nothing Underneath, has fashioned its first trouser offering - the Rampling trousers. Sleek, contemporary and comprising 100% wool, it's a piece to invest in now and wear for years to come.
It wouldn't be a trouser edit without a deep slate grey pair and Black to Grey's Slate Trousers are the perfect hue. Featuring a slim fit, central cream and supple fabrication, it's an easy-to-wear style.
French favourite Soeur crafts hero pieces to transcend officewear and off-duty days. The heavy set style with the exaggerated pleat will pair wonderfully with a crisp white shirt.
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
