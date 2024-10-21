Tailored trousers make everything more chic—these 10 will instantly elevate any outfit

This year, I've had something of an evolution: once a dedicated skirt and dress wearer (truthfully, they count for most of my wardrobe), I’ve expanded my horizons. I've been on a fashion metamorphosis of sorts, starting with my move to Paris, understanding what I like, what works for me (and what doesn't) and elevating elements of my style. Although I’m a sticker for certain pieces, I’m always willing to be inspired. Through this process, I’ve realised that I feel incredibly chic whilst wearing trousers—this came as an utter shock as someone who prefers knitted dresses! Beforehand, wearing trousers was a rare occurrence. Whether I was traumatised (I use the word loosely here) by ill-fitting school trousers of the noughties or still secretly paying homage to my fashion hero Audrey Hepburn, I'll never know but I found myself dedicating my clothing collection to dresses over the past two decades.

A post shared by Venetia Alia (@veneti.a) A photo posted by on

Yet, while I always feel most myself in feminine silhouettes (I'm often clad in sweeping dresses, skirts or coordinates) thanks to the addition of a considered basic top my boyfriend gifted me (he knew exactly what he was doing), I've been inspired to pair it with the tailoring in my arsenal. Upon allowing him to style my initial trousers and top look, he turned my hem upwards (with a petite frame, many styles require tailoring) and gently ushered me towards the mirror. At that moment something happened. I felt emboldened by this silhouette almost instantly and just like that, I’ve worn trousers almost once a week since.

A post shared by Thandi (@thandimaq) A photo posted by on

In a bid to be an actual trouser person and spread awareness of the greatness of tailored trousers for off-duty dressing, I've dedicated my efforts to finding the finest tailored trousers this autumn. If like me you’re inspired to step out of your comfort zone, consider stepping into these tailored pantaloons. Next up, a seamstress.

Shop My Edit of Tailored Trousers

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £115 at COS This may be a bold claim but COS is one of my favourite retailers for tailoring. With considered designs (such as the concealed adjustable waist band) RWS-certified wool and crisp darts, these are comparable to designer trousers three times its pricepoint.

The Frankie Shop Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants £175 at Net A Porter I've studied The Frankie Shop for years and its Gelso range remains one of my favourites due to the fabrication.

Jigsaw Kemp Wide Leg Japanese Wool Trouser £220 at Jigsaw Comprising of Japanese wool and in a fluted wide-leg style, Jigsaw has fashioned a seriously impressive style.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 at & Other Stories Don't sleep on the high street as you can find premium-looking cuts in considered fabrications.

Theory Wide Leg Trousers £178 at The Outnet The Outnet is fashion's worst kept secret (which I love). Search there for past seasons treasures at affordable price points.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 at Reformation Reformation's Mason pants are a longstanding hero. With colourways spanning six tones and available in an inclusive size range, it's a piece everyone can enjoy!

The Row Pleated Grain De Poudre Wool Pants £1570 at Net A Porter For elevated tailoring, head to The Row for sweeping silhouettes in muted tones.

With Nothing Underneath Rampling Trousers £225 at With Nothing Underneath Maker of exemplary shirts, With Nothing Underneath, has fashioned its first trouser offering - the Rampling trousers. Sleek, contemporary and comprising 100% wool, it's a piece to invest in now and wear for years to come.

Black to Grey Slate Trousers £95 at Black to Grey It wouldn't be a trouser edit without a deep slate grey pair and Black to Grey's Slate Trousers are the perfect hue. Featuring a slim fit, central cream and supple fabrication, it's an easy-to-wear style.