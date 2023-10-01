Laura Harrier just made chocolate brown the colour of the season on the Saint Laurent FROW

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s something incredibly elegant about tonal dressing, the styling trick of wearing one colour from head to toe, but this week Laura Harrier took it to the next level, by not only tapping into the tonal dressing trend but also by opting for one of the most expensive looking hues of the season: chocolate brown.

Arguably one of the most underrated tones, we’re predicting it’s going to be everywhere this Autumn Winter, replacing classic black and tan shades as your new staple hue. Why? Not only is chocolate brown understated yet rich looking, but it also gives off a sense of cosiness, ideal for when the weather starts to turn. Plus, it was spotted on the AW catwalks of designers including Coach, Giorgio Armani and Loewe, to name a few, so we predict big things for it for the season ahead.

If you’re looking for proof, look no further than Laura Harrier’s outfit for the Saint Laurent show recently. While her sheer vest and skirt combo may seem risque, the chocolate hue feels less harsh than classic black, giving a sultry feel that still feels chic enough for daytime events. Plus, by adding a patent textured trench coat in the same rich tone, she not only adds interest to her outfit but also elevates it to the next level.

And, of course, no tonal look is complete without matching accessories too, and her simple belt and court heels are the perfect quiet luxury finishing touches to an ultra stylish look.

And, Harrier's not the only one who’s been opting for chocolate tones. At the Ferragamo show in Milan earlier this month model Bianca Balti went for an equally as luxe yet more relaxed look in the same dark brown shade. Her loose-fit shirt and trouser combo, paired with court heels and a contrasting bag, feels fresh yet timeless, making it perfect for the season ahead.

Scroll on for our edit of the best chocolate-toned pieces to shop right now…