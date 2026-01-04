One of the most common questions we fashion editors are asked is: How can I instantly make an outfit feel more elevated without too much effort? Our fashion director, Lily Russo-Bah, has a simple answer: keep an oversized blazer to hand. Any outfit, whether it’s jeans and boots, a dress, or even tracksuit bottoms, will instantly feel more refined, without the need for fuss. Simple.
Now that you have the secret, the next question is naturally where to find the best styles, and we’re here to help with that, too. From sharply structured silhouettes to soft suede finishes, below you’ll find our edit of the very best oversized blazers.
When shopping, focus on three things. Colour: choose a shade that will slip seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. Cut: a slightly longer length, a roomier fit and even subtly padded shoulders will help create that effortless, ‘borrowed-from-my-boyfriend’ feel. Fabric: wool offers warmth, cotton feels lighter for transitional dressing, while polyester blends are often easier to care for.
Scroll on to discover the oversized blazers truly worth the investment.
Shop Best Oversized Blazers
ME+EM
Longline Fitted Blazer
Me+Em is always a wise destination to turn to for more office-friendly pieces and this pinstriped single-breasted blazer is an excellent example of why.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer
From shoes to bags and even blazers, suede is certainly the most-favoured fabric of the season. The structured shape combined with the soft leather makes for a piece that works in all kinds of settings.
ZARA
Wool Blend Blazer Zw Collection
This collarless style buttons up to conceal whats underneath making it one of the lowest effort outfit options you can buy. Just what's needed as we head back to work this January.
HUSH
Pure Wool Double Faced Blazer
Blazers often aren't thought of as being the warmest outerwear option, but this thick 100% wool style is sure to change that.
S.S. DALEY
Eilidh Double-Breasted Cotton-Corduroy Blazer
Fashion insiders love S.S.Daleys's impeccable tailoring with a twist. This cord blazer is a timeless investment piece you will love for years to come.
Autograph
Wool Blend Single Breasted Blazer
This wool-blend felt blazer from M&S is a core staple every woman needs in her wardrobe. Throw over a t-shirt and jeans or belt it over a dress for a more polished office outfit.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Oversized Double-Breasted Crepe Blazer
Breaking up the typical sea of black, grey and black blazers, a cream shade will lighten up any collection. Plus, blue denim works particularly well with this colour.
& Other Stories
Wool Tie-Belt Blazer
A belted blazer feels even more formal than other styles, making it an easy option for any office environment. Wear with trousers, skirts and dresses too.
COS
Structured Wool-Blend Blazer
If you're after a softer shade to black but just as wearable, consider a light grey blazer. This hidden button wool-blend puts all the focus on on the fit.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lyra Oversized Houndstooth Woven Blazer
The Frankie Shop oversized blazers are a real fashion editor favourite with structured shoulders and a longer length, and a houndstooth blazer is a timeless staple.
JACQUEMUS
The Ovalo Grain De Poudre Jacket
An influencer favourite - the Jacqumeus Ovalo jacket is loved for its sculptural shape that makes any outfit look polished.
BALENCIAGA
Oversized Pinstriped Wool Blazer
With its signature exaggerated shoulder shape, this blazer is instantly recognisable as a Balenciaga piece, making it a great find for luxury fashion fans. It also has a subtle pinstripe adding to the interest.
Toteme
Shield Blazer Forest
You'll spy this extra-long Toteme wool blazer in the wardrobes of many a chic woman for good reason.
The Row
Faelan Jacket in Viscose and Silk
Almost every minimalist luxury fashion fan has one of the brand's blazers on their wishlist if not already in their wardrobe.
Self-Portrait
Hundstooth Oversized Blazer
Now, if your blazer collection already covers all the basics—black, grey, cream—perhaps it's time to add a more statement style? This black and white houndstooth will look particularly chic with black trousers and dresses.
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Blazer
This sculptured blazer continues to sell out every time it is restocked. The oversized shoulders and double breasted style mean its easy to throw on with minimal styling required.
Norma Kamali
Oversized Blazer in Brown
Much like suede blazers toe the line between smart and casual, so too do leather styles. Consider this Norma Kamali vegan leather option one that works both in the office and at a bar.
