One of the most common questions we fashion editors are asked is: How can I instantly make an outfit feel more elevated without too much effort? Our fashion director, Lily Russo-Bah, has a simple answer: keep an oversized blazer to hand. Any outfit, whether it’s jeans and boots, a dress, or even tracksuit bottoms, will instantly feel more refined, without the need for fuss. Simple.

Now that you have the secret, the next question is naturally where to find the best styles, and we’re here to help with that, too. From sharply structured silhouettes to soft suede finishes, below you’ll find our edit of the very best oversized blazers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When shopping, focus on three things. Colour: choose a shade that will slip seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. Cut: a slightly longer length, a roomier fit and even subtly padded shoulders will help create that effortless, ‘borrowed-from-my-boyfriend’ feel. Fabric: wool offers warmth, cotton feels lighter for transitional dressing, while polyester blends are often easier to care for.

Scroll on to discover the oversized blazers truly worth the investment.

Shop Best Oversized Blazers