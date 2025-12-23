Few brands have mastered enduring style quite like ME+EM. A firm favourite with A-listers and fashion insiders that seek out timeless, quality investment pieces, it's steadily become a British style stalwart since its inception in 2009. And the good news is, it's just become a lot more affordable thanks to its anticipated winter sale.
ME+EM's new in section is frequently filled with polished staples that transcend trend cycles, and the quality guarantees any purchase will remain in your wardrobe for the long haul. But whilst I can very confidently say that any ME+EM piece is well worth the price tag, I welcome any opportunity to shop one of my favourite labels for less. With current savings of up to 60% on hundreds of items across all categories, now is possibly the best time to add any ME+EM item you've been lusting after to your closet.
Whether you're doing some last-minute browsing for Christmas hosting outfits and Christmas Day dresses or searching for a New Year's Eve outfit and back-to-work essentials, ME+EM's sale has it all. From statement accessories to versatile maxi dresses and polished every day blazers, I've narrowed down the very best the sale has to offer.
ME+EM Dresses & Jumpsuits
ME+EM
Sequin Knit Maxi Dress
This subtly sparkly maxi dress is your shortcut to a comfortable but elevated New Year's Eve outfit.
ME+EM
Statement Back Dress
If you have any black tie plans coming, this incredible dress is not to be missed.
There's no going wrong with a black jumpsuit. This is a purchase that will see you from New Year's Eve to next year's events effortlessly.
For a subtle festive feel, this bow detailed dress ticks every box—and it looks seriously expensive too.
ME+EM
Embroidered Midi Dress
Add some colour to your festive wardrobe with this gorgeous embroidered midi.
ME+EM Knitwear
A knitted vest is one of the easiest pieces of knitwear to dress up. Layer over a sheer blouse or team with black trousers and heels for a smart-casual feel.
If you're having a more low-key festive period, a fresh piece of knitwear will take you everywhere—and this high-neck silhouette has an elevated feel.
ME+EM
Ultimate Rib Cardigan
Save 50% on this minimalist cardigan that you'll wear year-round.
Made with a merino and cashmere blend, this cable knit delivers on style and substance.
Another knit that can be effortlessly dressed up, style with heels and a black skirt for a NYE party.
ME+EM Outerwear
ME+EM
Curved Seam Cape Coat
Cape coats will always look expensive, and this is one of the best I've seen. Throw over any party look for added warmth without ruining your outfit.
If you're using the ME+EM sale to bolster your capsule wardrobe, there's no going wrong with this cosy car coat for the months ahead.
ME+EM
Relaxed Studded Jacket
This studded jacket gets my vote for party season—it's the ideal throw-on piece for festivities, and 30% off today.
ME+EM
Longline Fitted Blazer
You don't need me to tell you how well a blazer will serve you. This longline silhouette is also ideal for layering.
ME+EM
Sharp Shoulder Blazer
And for a more luxury feel, velvet adds the ideal amount of texture.
ME+EM Tops
This elevated blouse can be paired with any bottoms for a simple yet chic NYE ensemble.
Pair this shirt with tailored trousers and boots for a more casual party, and continue to wear to the office in 2026.
Looking for a blouse to layer under your knit vest? Look no further.
ME+EM
Sleeveless Top + Scarf
This top has party season written all over it.
ME+EM Trousers & Skirts
Could this be the perfect pair of tailored trousers for your capsule wardrobe?
I can't get enough of this beautiful maxi skirt that will steal the show at any event.
ME+EM
Relaxed Straight Jean
ME+EM's denim is some of the best, and these straight leg jeans will always be in style.
A floor-length silhouette will always have a sophisticated feel, and this burnt colourway offers plenty of styling possibilities.
ME+EM Shoes & Accessories
I present: the perfect pair of party flats.
ME+EM
Faux Pearl Handle Bag
The hunt for a statement party bag has officially ended here.
ME+EM
Knee-High Stretch Boot
These gorgeous boots come in several colourways, and will see you into the New Year in style and comfort.
If you're after a versatile mini bag to take on evenings out this season, this style fits the bill.
ME+EM
Asymmetric Mesh Slipper
Not a fan of heels? These gold toned flats are just as stylish but infinitely more comfortable for NYE.
