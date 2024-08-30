Yes the cropped cardigan from the 00’s is back and yes you need one in your wardrobe

I know it currently feels a little early to be talking about knitwear but before you zone out and get ready to embrace the momentary heat wave, please bear with me for just a few minutes. You see, the latest knitwear piece to have on your radar isn’t just perfect for the current warm weather we’re experiencing but it’s also an item you probably remember well (and hopefully fondly), so its reappearance back in our wardrobes should be a very welcome addition.

Jacquemus Autumn/Winter 2021 show (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cropped cardigan is nothing new on the fashion scene. Jacquemus showcased them as far back as their Autumn/Winter 2021 collection while Emily in Paris has been rocking them repeatedly since the show first aired, however, it’s only this year that they’ve earned their place solidly back in our wardrobes. At Copenhagen Fashion Week a whole host of influencers donned the cropped style pairing them with ladylike pleated midi skirts and denim alike. While a little closer to home, Marie Claire’s fashion director Lily Russo-Bah paired her favourite Alemais summer dress with a pink micro cardi and ballet flats for a sunny day in the office.

If you’re looking to invest in your own cropped cardigan, there’s a few things to keep in mind to ensure you’re bringing the look into 2024. First of all, when it comes to shape, long sleeve styles are the way to go as these create an interesting contrast against the cropped cardigan length. You also want the fit to be snug to your shape especially on the body to keep things simple and streamlined. When it comes to colour however, there really are no rules, everything from primary brights to muted neutrals can work so don’t be afraid to have some fun.

To help make shopping for the perfect cropped cardigan that little bit easier, I’ve rounded up 8 of the best styles available now across both the high street and designer brands. Think of this as a shortlist of the best short and sweet cardi styles…

Shop the best cropped cardigans

Jacquemus La Maille Pralu cropped cardigan £195 (Was £297) at Farfetch Available in everything from bright tones to muted neutrals, Jacquemus logo cropped cardigan is a now classic style.

Mango Knitted cropped cardigan £25.99 (Was £35.99) at Mango Wear Mango's cropped cardigan alone or leave unbuttoned and layer over your favourite summer dress.

Zara Ribbed Cardigan £19.99 at Zara Pair this cropped cardigan with the matching coord for a top-to-toe matching look.

Khaite Ello cropped wool-blend cardigan £2100 At NET-A-PORTER Influencer Abisola Omole paired this bomber style cropped cardgian with the matching skirt at CPFW and it was perfection!

& Other Stories Cropped Rib-Knit Cardigan £65 at & Other Stories The contrasting buttons on this black cropped cardigan give the simple design a stylish twist.

Cara Cara Louise striped knitted cotton cardigan £368 at NET-A-PORTER While block coloured styles are one way to go, prints don't need to be totally off the table as this striped cardigan proves.

Claudie Pierlot Long-Sleeved Cropped Cardigan £249 at Claudie Pierlot Want a cropped cardigan that's smart enough to wear to the office? Simply pair this navy style with a white cotton midi and ballet flats.