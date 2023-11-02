The cardigan is back for autumn/winter 2023: here are 16 options that come fashion editor-approved

Add these trending knits to your winter wardrobe

Miu Miu cardigan
Natalie Hughes
By Natalie Hughes
published

Over the years, I’ve bought into my fair share of impractical trends, including but not limited to wedged trainers, capes, and hipster jeans. So you can imagine my delight when the stars occasionally align and fashion meets function, as in the case of the cardigan, which – if you haven’t heard – is cool again.

Specifically, it was Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023 show that made me look at the humble grey cardi (in this case, a fine, discreetly logoed, cashmere knit) in a new light. Paired with translucent skirts (see the sheer trend), opaque tights and windswept hair, the classic twinset became infinitely more covetable. 

Miu Miu autumn/winter 2023 runway

Miu Miu's Autumn/Winter 2023 show

It was a similar story at Molly Goddard, except the cardigans in question were puff-sleeved and intentionally awkward-fitting with extra-long cuffs, styled with diaphanous tulle skirts and studded mules – proof enough that the knitwear staple can indeed work for evening. No more shivering while heading to or from a festive soiree; it's the perfect layer with party dresses.

Speaking of late-night cardigan-wearing, an embellished style will serve you well all party season and for many years to come. Invest in one knitted with metallic threads, bejewelled with crystals or adorned with sequins. Think Christmas jumpers, but chic.

sequinned cardigan

Xenia Adonts styles a Chanel cardigan with jeans at fashion week

If you prefer yours a little cosier, Khaite has got you covered. The brand’s oversized, V-neck cardigan in charcoal or khaki looks as good with wide-leg denim as it does with a sheeny midi skirt. There are fair isle knits, too – perfect for cosplaying Kate Winslet in The Holiday this festive season.

Beneath your cardigan, layer a crisp white T-shirt. Better yet, opt for a coordinating vest or camisole – Rouje and Reformation both have excellent options that make everyday denim look considerably more pulled-together.

Jeanne Damas street style

Rouje's founder, Jeanne Damas, wearing a twinset at fashion week

From slouchy, V-neck styles to jewel-encrusted knits, we’ve rounded up the cardigans you need on your knit list.

Colour Pop

Our Legacy Mazzy collared cardigan

&Daughter Ada wool cardigan

Marks & Spencer crew neck cardigan

Cos V-neck cardigan

V-Neck

Rouje Rosella chunky-knit cardigan

Molly Goddard Maddie argyle cardigan

Massimo Dutti wool-blend cardigan

Khaite Scarlet cashmere-blend cardigan

Patterned

Khaite Suzette cashmere-blend cardigan

Alex Mill Hilde Fair Isle wool cardigan

Pre-loved Gucci GG wool cardigan

Alexander Wang striped cardigan

Embellished

Zara rhinestone knit cardigan


Pre-Loved Miu Miu cardigan

River Island embellished cardigan

Acne Studios metallic-knit cardigan