The cardigan is back for autumn/winter 2023: here are 16 options that come fashion editor-approved

Over the years, I’ve bought into my fair share of impractical trends, including but not limited to wedged trainers, capes, and hipster jeans. So you can imagine my delight when the stars occasionally align and fashion meets function, as in the case of the cardigan, which – if you haven’t heard – is cool again.

Specifically, it was Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023 show that made me look at the humble grey cardi (in this case, a fine, discreetly logoed, cashmere knit) in a new light. Paired with translucent skirts (see the sheer trend), opaque tights and windswept hair, the classic twinset became infinitely more covetable.

Miu Miu's Autumn/Winter 2023 show (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a similar story at Molly Goddard, except the cardigans in question were puff-sleeved and intentionally awkward-fitting with extra-long cuffs, styled with diaphanous tulle skirts and studded mules – proof enough that the knitwear staple can indeed work for evening. No more shivering while heading to or from a festive soiree; it's the perfect layer with party dresses.

Speaking of late-night cardigan-wearing, an embellished style will serve you well all party season and for many years to come. Invest in one knitted with metallic threads, bejewelled with crystals or adorned with sequins. Think Christmas jumpers, but chic.

Xenia Adonts styles a Chanel cardigan with jeans at fashion week (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you prefer yours a little cosier, Khaite has got you covered. The brand’s oversized, V-neck cardigan in charcoal or khaki looks as good with wide-leg denim as it does with a sheeny midi skirt. There are fair isle knits, too – perfect for cosplaying Kate Winslet in The Holiday this festive season.

Beneath your cardigan, layer a crisp white T-shirt. Better yet, opt for a coordinating vest or camisole – Rouje and Reformation both have excellent options that make everyday denim look considerably more pulled-together.

Rouje's founder, Jeanne Damas, wearing a twinset at fashion week (Image credit: Getty Images)

From slouchy, V-neck styles to jewel-encrusted knits, we’ve rounded up the cardigans you need on your knit list.

