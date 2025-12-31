5 Ways to Wear a Triangle Scarf—This Season’s Most In-Demand Accessory

This time of year calls for one thing when it comes to our clothes: minimal effort styling tips that make maximum impact. Because not only does January feel decidedly dull after the festive fun is over, but after days—or weeks, for the lucky ones—of lounging around in comfy clothes, the thought of a form-hugging fits is even less appealing than usual. So, I bring you the triangle scarf: winter's most-loved accessory.

Now, I'm confident in calling it this season's most in-demand accessory because we here at Marie Claire we have the handy ability of seeing exactly what it is you're reading. And right now, it's our shopping edit of the very best triangle scarves to buy now that's trending.

So, to make your new wardrobe addition even easier to incorporate, below are five looks to get you inspired. You're welcome.

Triangle Scarf + Printed Trousers

The most logical way to wear a triangle scarf may be around the neck, but Grece Ghanem proves there's plenty of fun to be had using it as a hat. Here, she uses it to ground the creamy colours of an outfit, making every element much more striking—the logo trousers in particular.

Triangle Scarf + Boho Florals

Triangle scarves seem to have an uncanny ability of working with both minimalist and maximalist outfits. For the former, opt for a neutral shade. But if you're looking to make maximum impact, bright and bold colours are where you should turn to. Case in point: this Jessie Bush look with clashing colours and prints.

Triangle Scarf + Trench Coat

They say everything Hailey Bieber touches turns to gold, so it's unsurprising to see the Rhode founder is also a big fan of the triangle scarf trend. Adding a preppy feel to the accessory, she pairs hers with a cosy cardigan, loafers and a classic trench. Simple yet chic.

Triangle Scarf + All-Black Outfit

Brittany Bathgate's triangle scarf look is one worth pinning to any winter moodboard—especially if deep, dark colours are your usual go-to. Really, it's a masterclass in layering with leggings underneath a dress and a triangle scarf tucked inside an oversized leather jacket.

Triangle Scarf + Blazer

Yes, the typical tiny triangle scarf is particularly cool when worn around the neck or even on our heads, but the XXL versions over a slightly cosier style. Plus, they're one of the easiest ways to break up an all-black outfit. To pin it in place? Reach for a brooch, of course, another one of this season's trends to note now.