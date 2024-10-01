This unexpected skirt style has been *everywhere* this fashion month
The school yard style reimagined
If the fashion month streets have been anything to go by, we’re in the midst of a grunge style revival. While we already told you it was the go-to look for street stylers and influencers at London Fashion Week earlier this month, it’s a trend that is by no means restricted to the British capital as we’ve been spotting one of it’s archetypal fashion items, the tartan skirt, across every city this fashion month proving the trend is well and truly here to stay.
Most recently, at the Cecile Bahnsen in Paris, influencer Lin Lin paired Acne Studios’ brown check mini with a fuzzy fur jacket, socks and loafers giving the look a preppy spin while, at Vivienne Westwood, Dy Miryan embraced the designers iconic tartan print in a high-low skirt and contrasting check top. Both looks were toughened up with chunky black shoes in the form of loafers and heeled mary janes respectively leaning into the skirts edgy aesthetic.
A post shared by Dy Miryan (@dymiryan)
A photo posted by on
And it isn’t just the influencers who have been embracing the tartan skirt as of late. At Burberry, actress Jodie Turner-Smith made the tartan skirt the moment pairing it with a high neck leather jacket and biker boots while Olivia Palermo put her own more polished spin on the piece at DIOR by pairing it with a coordinating check blazer.
What’s clear, however it’s styled, is that the tartan skirt is here to stay so it’s definitely worth introducing one into your wardrobe now if you want to get ahead of the trend. Why not opt for a pleated tartan midi skirt with this seasons must have square toe biker boots or, twist things on their head and pair a mini with socks and sling backs for an interesting night out look. Whichever look you opt for, a great tartan skirt is the best place to start, so keep scrolling to see our edit of the best styles to shop now…
Shop the best tartan skirts
Mango's burgundy and navy tartan mini looks far more expensive than it's price tag.
Tartan is in Vivienne Westwood's brand DNA so it's no surprise this skirt is a winner.
For a more relaxed finish, I love this elasticated waist skirt from Acne Studios.
Pair with a white shirt and blazer for a fun school yard inspired look.
An influencer favourite, this brown toned skirt is a chic choice.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
