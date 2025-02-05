Feeling the chill? Trust me, you *need* an old money (faux) fur coat

Everyone chic is wearing one

Faux fur coats
(Image credit: @slipintostyle, @noorieana, @ingridwilkinson)
If you’ve taken the time to browse the new in section of any of your favourite brands in recent months, I’m sure you’ll agree that this year, it feels like coat trends have really kicked it up a notch. From supersized puffer jackets to Mongolian shearling styles, this season's best coats are serving so much more than just practicality and, given the freezing cold temperatures that are set to take hold once again, that’s great news for anyone who doesn’t want to be left shivering thanks to their style choices.

While there are so many excellent coat styles to choose from this year, I’m about to make the decision even harder for you, as I’m throwing another must-have coat into the mix and let me tell you: this one is really, really good. Bridging the gap between nostalgic vintage inspired styling and the old money aesthetic, faux fur coats have stepped into the spotlight once again and this season they’re so luxurious, you could easily mistake them for the real thing.

Faux fur coats

(Image credit: @erinkdeering)

The key to bringing the faux fur coat into 2025, is to not look like you have. Instead, you want to opt for styles that could pass for much-loved family heirlooms or have been hanging around in your wardrobe many years prior - even if you happened to add it to your basket just last week.

Thankfully, the designers have got you covered. At Miu Miu and Prada, Miuccia Prada paid homage to vintage designs of the past opting for rich camel and chocolate brown tones for her fuzzy faux fur offering while, at outerwear brand Nour Hammour, floor length maxi styles in soft shine finishes offer a guilt-free nod to vintage minks. So, if like me, you’re not lucky enough to have a vintage faux fur hanging in your wardrobe, keep scrolling for the full edit of the next best thing, this season's best faux fur coats…

Shop the best faux fur coats

Miu Miu Double-breasted shearling jacket
Miu Miu Double-breasted shearling jacket

Style with brooches like this to take your faux fur to the next level.

Nour Hammour Evita Apres-Ski Shearling Coat
Nour Hammour Evita Apres-Ski Shearling Coat

Understated luxury doesn't get much better than this.

Topshop faux fur midi coat in cream and brown stripe
Topshop faux fur midi coat in cream and brown stripe

Topshop's faux fur midi coat is a great affordable option.

The Frankie Shop Rella Faux Fur Coat
The Frankie Shop Rella Faux Fur Coat

This fuzzy style taps into the shaggy coat trend.

Claudie Pierlot Black Faux Fur Coat
Claudie Pierlot Black Faux Fur Coat

For a more polished look, I love this faux leather trim style from Claudie Pierlot.

Prada Aspen coat
Prada Aspen coat

The two-tone colour way and gold buttons make this an instant add to basket style.

NA-KD Faux Fur Maxi Coat
NA-KD Faux Fur Maxi Coat

This maxi coat will look just as good with jeans and a tee as a little black dress.

Jaded London Alaska Faux Fur Coat
Jaded London Alaska Faux Fur Coat

For a light tone, this beige style from Jaded London feels incredibly luxe.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

