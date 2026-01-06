Dua Lipa Inspired Me to Get a Halo Manicure—and My Hands Have Never Looked Cooler or More Elongated

I don't know about you, but my nails are in desperate need of some TLC. Between the festive season, New Year's, and the first doldrum days of January, my pre-holiday manicure has grown out, and I'm hankering for something fun to bring some pep to my step (and my hands).

Sure, there are your typical wintery hues—like burgundy, merlot and chocolate brown—but I prefer something a bit more extravagant to see me through to February. Enter Dua Lipa... In an Instagram post shared a few weeks ago, the singer was pictured kissing her beau Callum Turner, but it wasn't their romance that gave me pause—it was her nails. They were painted a dark red colour, outlined with a thin white line. It's a look I'm dubbing the 'halo manicure', and it's essentially nail art for minimalists.

Celebrity and session manicurist Sophia Stylianou tells me that she's seen increased demand for the style since Lipa's post. "The halo manicure is growing in popularity because it offers a more minimalistic way to update a coloured nail," she explains. "The fine outline creates a soft ‘halo’ around the nail, adding definition without the design feeling heavy or overworked. It feels modern but still very wearable, and works beautifully with different colour combinations depending on how bold or understated you want the look to be."

How to master the halo manicure at home

Of course, you can get the look in the salon, but if you're taking a break from gels like me, the expert explains that it's very straightforward to achieve the 'halo manicure' at home.

To create a halo manicure, start with neatly prepped nails. File and shape them evenly, then gently push back the cuticles and cleanse the nails to remove any oils or residue.

Apply one thin coat of base coat and allow it to dry. Follow with two coats of your chosen base shade, making sure the first layer is completely dry before applying the second. This can be anything from a soft neutral to a brighter colour, depending on how bold you want the look to be.

Once the colour is dry, use a fine nail art or striping brush to trace a thin outline around the edge of the nail in a different shade, following the natural shape of the nail to create the ‘halo’ effect. Apply two coats to the outline, allowing the first to dry before adding the second.

Finish with a glossy top coat to seal everything in and smooth the design.

