I'm calling it—these are the must-have trainers of the season

It's no secret that suede is having a major moment right now. Thanks in large part to the return of the boho aesthetic—a trend spearheaded by Chemena Kamali at Chloé, and since adopted by practically everyone else—the soft, fuzzy, luxurious leather material has taken over everything from our jackets and bags to our boots in recent months. And now, it's coming for our trainers, too.

Versatile, chic, and bang-on-trend, suede trainers are the new-season wardrobe addition we never knew we needed—but now can't stop thinking about. They're perfect for the everyday, elevated enough to still look smart, and can be seamlessly styled with everything from floaty dresses to oversize tailoring and casual denim, particularly in their sleeker, slimline iterations. Just look to their many celebrity and street style fans for proof.

Of course, it was the suede trainers from Miu Miu and New Balance's collaboration that dominated cool girls' feet at the most recent Fashion Week—even though it's been more than two years since the style first launched. The fact that they are still in such high demand, and go for increasingly eye-watering prices on resale sites, is testament not only to this specific design's enduring appeal, but the continued rise of the suede trainer trend as a whole.

Meanwhile, Proenza Schouler's Seventies-inspired suede sneakers, the Miu Miu Plumes, Puma Speedcats, Larroudé Stellas and Autry Windspins have also been steadily rising the ranks of popularity—and Zara has come through with a selection of more wallet-friendly options, too.

If you tend towards a more low-key style, we'd recommend opting for suede trainers in classic beige or rich chocolate-brown. They'll pair perfectly with casual denim and add depth to head-to-toe neutrals. Or, make like Emily Ratajkowski and style a bright red style with a black ensemble to add a fun pop of colour.

Whichever route you take, adding a pair of suede trainers to your daily wardrobe rotation is a sure-fire way to ensure you're bang on trend this season. Just keep them well away from rain...

Shop the best suede trainers

Dries Van Noten Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £360 at Net-A-Porter The street style set's go-to suede trainers are finally back in stock, and worth every penny.

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Bleached Leather Sneakers £910 at Miu Miu The holy grail of suede trainers. Shop them while you still can.

Puma Speedcat Trainers £90 at Puma Add a pop of red to your springtime ensemble, à la Emily Ratajkowski.

Autry Windspin Suede Sneakers £170 at Net-A-Porter We love these retro-inspired trainers in soft-brushed, camel-coloured suede. Wear with white jeans and a beige knit for a quiet luxury vibe.

Jeffrey Campbell Willow Suede Sneakers £108 at Free People Jeffrey Campbell's suede trainers look much like the cult Proenzas, but for less than half the price.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £650 at Miu Miu We predict Miu Miu's suede Plume trainers will be the brand's next sell-out style.

COS Minimal Leather Trainers £95 at COS This shade of green feels particularly spring-like.

ZARA Contrast Leather Trainers £49.99 at Zara These have been flying off shelves ever since dropping last week, and we've already added to basket.

Larroudé Stella Sneaker $250 at Larroudé Larroudé is fast becoming the cool girl's go-to shoe brand, and its suede Stella style comes in a variety of stylish shades.

Bimba Y Lola Khaki Split Leather Sneaker £120 at Bimba Y Lola Bimba Y Lola has nailed the brief with these pale brown, soft suede sneakers with a streamlined silhouette.