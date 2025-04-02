I'm calling it—these are the must-have trainers of the season

It's no secret that suede is having a major moment right now. Thanks in large part to the return of the boho aesthetic—a trend spearheaded by Chemena Kamali at Chloé, and since adopted by practically everyone else—the soft, fuzzy, luxurious leather material has taken over everything from our jackets and bags to our boots in recent months. And now, it's coming for our trainers, too.

Versatile, chic, and bang-on-trend, suede trainers are the new-season wardrobe addition we never knew we needed—but now can't stop thinking about. They're perfect for the everyday, elevated enough to still look smart, and can be seamlessly styled with everything from floaty dresses to oversize tailoring and casual denim, particularly in their sleeker, slimline iterations. Just look to their many celebrity and street style fans for proof.

suede trainers street style

suede trainers emily ratajkowski

suede trainers street style

Of course, it was the suede trainers from Miu Miu and New Balance's collaboration that dominated cool girls' feet at the most recent Fashion Week—even though it's been more than two years since the style first launched. The fact that they are still in such high demand, and go for increasingly eye-watering prices on resale sites, is testament not only to this specific design's enduring appeal, but the continued rise of the suede trainer trend as a whole.

Meanwhile, Proenza Schouler's Seventies-inspired suede sneakers, the Miu Miu Plumes, Puma Speedcats, Larroudé Stellas and Autry Windspins have also been steadily rising the ranks of popularity—and Zara has come through with a selection of more wallet-friendly options, too.

suede trainers street style

If you tend towards a more low-key style, we'd recommend opting for suede trainers in classic beige or rich chocolate-brown. They'll pair perfectly with casual denim and add depth to head-to-toe neutrals. Or, make like Emily Ratajkowski and style a bright red style with a black ensemble to add a fun pop of colour.

Whichever route you take, adding a pair of suede trainers to your daily wardrobe rotation is a sure-fire way to ensure you're bang on trend this season. Just keep them well away from rain...

Shop the best suede trainers

Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

The street style set's go-to suede trainers are finally back in stock, and worth every penny.

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Bleached Leather Sneakers
New Balance X Miu Miu
530 Sl Bleached Leather Sneakers

The holy grail of suede trainers. Shop them while you still can.

puma suede trainers
Puma
Speedcat Trainers

Add a pop of red to your springtime ensemble, à la Emily Ratajkowski.

Windspin Leather-Trimmed Perforated Brushed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Windspin Suede Sneakers

We love these retro-inspired trainers in soft-brushed, camel-coloured suede. Wear with white jeans and a beige knit for a quiet luxury vibe.

Willow Suede Sneakers
Jeffrey Campbell
Willow Suede Sneakers

Jeffrey Campbell's suede trainers look much like the cult Proenzas, but for less than half the price.

Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

We predict Miu Miu's suede Plume trainers will be the brand's next sell-out style.

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

This shade of green feels particularly spring-like.

Contrast Leather Trainers
ZARA
Contrast Leather Trainers

These have been flying off shelves ever since dropping last week, and we've already added to basket.

suede trainers
Larroudé
Stella Sneaker

Larroudé is fast becoming the cool girl's go-to shoe brand, and its suede Stella style comes in a variety of stylish shades.

Khaki Split Leather 13 29 Sneaker
Bimba Y Lola
Khaki Split Leather Sneaker

Bimba Y Lola has nailed the brief with these pale brown, soft suede sneakers with a streamlined silhouette.

Padded Running Trainers
Zara
Padded Running Trainers

