It's no secret that Boxing Day is one of the best times of the year to shop the sales, but you might be surprised by just how many brands have launched their discounts already. From designer handbags to supple cashmere, there are countless elevated pieces available for less.
Although the festive period can encourage overconsumption in all forms, I make a conscious effort not to let that spill into my wardrobe. Yes, there are plenty of savings, and yes, it's very tempting to kick off a new year with a fresh set of outfits at the ready, but I stand firm in my belief that buying less but investing in higher quality items is the way to go. Thankfully, the sales mean that many high end brands that would usually be out of budget are now much more affordable—and can be trusted to stand the test of time in my collection.
Get ahead of the trends with the best investment bags for 2026, or take advantage of the ME+EM sale to get your New Year's Eve and back to work outfits in check. From high street coats with a premium edge to cosy triangle scarves you won't want to take off, these are the deals our team deem worth every penny.
Christmas sale dresses
Rixo
Ilse Starfish Embellishment Navy
Look no further for the perfect New Year's Eve dress.
Now 50% off, this sophisticated one shoulder dress is the ideal pick for any upcoming parties.
Opt for a wintery take on florals with this maxi dress that will take you to any seasonal party—and see you through to summer too.
NADINE MERABI
Larissa Black Dress
Nadine Merabi has built an empire on just great occasion wear. Her end-of-year has started and its not to be missed.
Massimo Dutti
Long Flowing Dress With Draped Sash Belt
Comfortable and polished, this relaxed flowing dress is your shortcut to versatile occasion dressing.
Christmas sale knitwear
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Saddle Sleeve Crew Neck Jumper
Rise&Fall knitwear is some of the best on the market, so the brand's winter sale is not to be missed. This cashmere crew neck is now 20% off, and available in several colourways.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation's Jadey jumper has been worn by the likes of Taylor Swift and Kaia Gerber, so you can trust it delivers on quality. Now 50% off, it's become much more affordable.
ME+EM
Slouchy V-Neck Cardigan
Nothing beats a slouchy cardigan at this time of year, and this cream hue is easy to elevate with statement jewellery.
Christmas sale outerwear
MANGO
Straight Suede Jacket
The Boxing day sales is the perfect time to snap up timeless investment pieces to wear all year round - case in point is this suede blazer.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Trench Coat With Corduroy Collar
Mango is great for fashion forward outerwear on the High St - and this trench, with corduroy collar - is a winner.
RIXO
Leila in Bohemia Leopard Brown
There's no going wrong with one of Rixo's statement jackets.
Toteme
Shearling Coat in Beige
Magda Butrym
Shearling-Trimmed Leather Bomber Jacket
A quality leather bomber is worth investing in, and this Magda Butrym silhouette is made even more luxurious thanks to the shearling trim.
Massimo Dutti
Long Wool Blend Coat
If you're in need of a long wool coat in your wardrobe, this timeless Massimo style is now 40% off.
Christmas sale shoes & accessories
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Bandana
Rise&Fall's triangle scarves have been flying off the shelves, so this is not a deal to be missed. Unbeatably cosy yet elevated, this is the accessory you'll turn to every day for the remainder of the season.
MANGO
Patent Leather Flat Shoes
The Chanel-inspired flats are perfect under trousers and dresses alike.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
Behold, the perfect pair of leopard print boots—now 50% off.
DEMELLIER
Miami Suede Tote
Save 30% on Demellier's versatile tote—a perfect back to work bag to elevate any outfit.
These elevated Toteme mules come at a great price, and you can guarantee they will be worn on repeat year-round.
Christmas sale jewellery
Missoma
Aegis Chain Necklace
Missoma's up to 50% off sale isn't to be missed, particularly with pieces like this gorgeous chain necklace on offer.
Daisy London
Polly Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London's winter sale is one of the best—as proven by these chic hoops, now 50% off.
Oscar de la Renta
Embellished Drop Earrings
Now 50% off, these Oscar de la Renta are the ideal self-gift to round off the year.
Christmas sale tops
Equal parts statement and versatile, this is an occasion top that will always be in your wardrobe.
TOTEME
Draped Satin Shirt
It doesn't get much more chic than a satin shirt.
Rixo
Suki in Mila Leopard Brown
Searching for a top for New Year's Eve? This high neck silhouette can be dressed up with a black skirt and heels, and later paired with denim and boots for the office.
Christmas sale trousers & skirts
Massimo Dutti
Satin Flared Fit Trousers
Fit for work or parties, these satin trousers will take you anywhere in 2026.
Proenza Schouler
White Label Meadow Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Bolster your workwear wardrobe with these versatile wide leg Proenza Schouler trousers.
Reformation
Rafi Low Rise Skirt
The perfect occasion skirt for New Year's Eve and beyond.
