Everyone is wearing Burberry's check print—these are the 10 most sought-after pieces right now

Known as Burberry's most distinctive pattern, the brand's Nova check print has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1920. The beige, black, red, and white pattern was first introduced in the form of trench coats and was quickly adopted into capsule wardrobe pieces that spanned across knitwear, accessories, outerwear, and swimwear.

Becoming synonymous with British luxury, the checkered print underwent a divisive discourse through the noughties, with the brand limiting production until 2010. A few years later, Burberry's checkered print became a focal point under former creative director Christopher Bailey, who adapted it into colourful iterations for his final autumn/winter 2018 collection, which celebrated LGBTQ+ youth.

Now, current creative director Daniel Lee, continues to shed a new light on the heritage brand's classic print. In a time where luxury brands continue to source inspiration from previous collections, honouring design codes and refreshing classic motifs is no rare sighting.

Incorporating shades of yellow, royal purple, mauve, and crimson red, Daniel Lee's interpretation of the Nova print brought a new edge to Burberry's coats, knitwear, and accessories, becoming an instant success amongst celebrities and the fashion set. Albeit a modern revamp to a timeless classic, the traditional checkered print in its original colourway remains a staple, especially within the brand's recently launched 'It's Always Burberry Weather: London in Love'- inspired by British rom-coms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing a celebrity or street-style It-girl dressed in the print is not a rare sight. From Barry Keoghan filming Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella in matching Nova-printed shorts and scarf to Billie Eilish attending the 2020 Brit Awards in a complete Burberry look that featured a checker-printed bonnet.

Over on the street-style front, influencers were spotted wearing investment handbags in the classic print, accessorising them with matching scarves and XL dust bags for the ultimate everyday work bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The timeless allure of the Nova print has made it an icon and key symbol for the brand, known for its versatility when styling. Whether you opt for its classic neutral palette or modern colourful hues, it is a seasonless wardrobe staple that offers plenty of styling possibilities. Simply add a silk scarf onto your handbag for a chic accessory or style a printed jacket with everyday jeans, a knitted top, and kitten heels. You can't go wrong.

So, if you, like us, are looking to invest in this sleek print, we have curated our top pics to invest in if you're looking to elevate your capsule wardrobe pieces with this iconic print.

Shop our top picks

Burberry Check-Pattern Cotton Trench Coat £1,639 at Farfetch For those looking to invest in a traditional Burberry check piece, why not opt for the item that started it all? Their classic check pattern lined trench coat.

Burberry Check Canvas Wallet on Chain £790 at Mytheresa The clean shape of this cross body is what gives it a modern feel.

Burberry Check Silk Twill Scarf £170 at Burberry Tie it around your favourite handbag, as a belt loop on denim, or as a chic hair accessory- you can't go wrong with this multi-use scarf.

Burberry Striped Checked Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants £580 at Net-A-Porter Make a statement with these wide-leg trousers. Simply pair them with a complimentary neutral top and stomping boots for an everyday look.

Burberry Check Jacquard Pumps £590 at Mytheresa Pair these knitted heels with a pair of baggy jeans and you're good to go.

Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf in Archive Beige £790 at Burberry A Burberry check cashmere scarf is a classic winter staple that will see you through plenty of years.

Burberry Check Jacquard Bucket Bag £1050 at Burberry Featuring a leather wrist strap for hands-free use, this mini pouch is the perfect accessory.

Burberry Check Cashmere Sweater in Sand £1,150 at Burberry Elevate any pair of jeans or trousers by adding this soft cashmere sweater.

Burberry Classic Check Bikini £450 at Farfetch For those who have summer on their mind, this sleek checkered bikini is just as stylish now as it was in the noughties.