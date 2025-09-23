What’s your favourite season to dress for? If you answered autumn (the clear winner among fashion fans), then you’re in luck. As the leaves turn brown, the air dips just above chilly, and the days grow shorter, it’s officially time to make some key wardrobe swaps.

Jackets are layered over tank tops, jeans replace jorts, and sandals are packed away until spring. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of footwear to take their place. But one style, in particular, stands out as autumn’s true crowd-pleaser. More polished than a trainer, yet without the heft of a winter boot—yes, we’re talking about the loafer. And hordes of chic women are already reaching for the ultimate trans-seasonal shoe.

Now, if the word ‘loafer’ sends your mind back to clunky school shoes or corporate office-wear, it’s time to rethink. Today’s iterations are sleeker, sharper and available in every finish imaginable. Take Gucci’s cream suede pair with the iconic horsebit, Penelope Chilvers’ cow-print style, or Saint Laurent’s glossy croc-effect “Le Loafer Eel”—just a handful of this season’s most in-demand designs.

And when it comes to styling? Loafers are endlessly versatile. Lean into their officewear roots and they’ll slot neatly into cream chinos and a knit, a pencil skirt, or even an oversized suit. But they’re equally at home dressed down—pair them with jeans, mini skirts or dresses for an effortless off-duty edge. Add a colour-clashing sock and you’ll nail the preppy aesthetic that’s ever-trending, too.

Still need convincing? Scroll on for the loafers the Marie Claire fashion team are loving this season, whether you’re investing in your first pair or adding to a growing collection.