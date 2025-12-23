The Art of Gifting...with Estée Lalonde

With Christmas Day less than 24 hours away, consider this your final stop for last-minute gifting inspiration. This time, content creator and founder of the beauty and wellness brand Mirror Water, Estée Lalonde, shares her masterful advice.

Coming as second nature to her, Lalonde is no stranger to sharing her expert insight, regularly doing so across her social media platforms, which now total nearly 2 million followers. Her audience is drawn to her warm authenticity, expert beauty tips, and considered shopping advice. Here, as part of our Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for successful last minute holiday gifting…

I’d like to think I know everyone I’m giving gifts to pretty well! So I usually keep gift ideas in my mind throughout the year. I like to remember conversations - it could be that my mom mentioned something on the phone a few months ago - it’s in my notes app. It could be that I know my friend likes a particular brand of coffee beans - it’s in my notes app. The key is not to overcomplicate it!

My number one priority is that the gift feels thoughtful! Something that actually reflects the person receiving it. I’d rather give something simple and meaningful than splurge on something they don’t resonate with, just for the sake of it. Mostly, I care that the gift brings a smile, comfort or warmth, and ideally becomes something they cherish!

I’ve received so many wonderful gifts over the years. Something coming to mind as I write this is a baby blanket my Grandma knit for my future little one (if I am lucky enough to have one). She has sadly passed away since, but knowing a piece of her will be with me on that journey is so special.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Estée Lalonde

I am slightly tricky to buy for, I can admit that. However, one thing I am desperate for is the Hotel Chocolat Velvitiser . I am a hot chocolate addict, and this would bring my evening ritual to a whole new level. I am also desperate to get my hands on the new Lucy Williams x Feldspar Tea Pot and Mugs.

Feldspar Feldspar x Lucy Williams Home Teapot £158 at Feldspar

WHAT TO BUY FOR...Your Most Stylish Friend

Something that feels timeless but still has personality! New from my jewellery collection with Daisy, the Sapphire Locket Necklace is absolute perfection. It has a beautiful molten shape, a meaningful white sapphire, and a space for a tiny memory inside. It comes in 18ct gold plate or recycled sterling silver, and it has that refined, tactile energy that makes it gorgeous layered or worn on its own.

Daisy London Jewellery Estée Lalonde Sapphire Locket Necklace £189 at Daisy London

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

Try to think about what they’ll genuinely use and enjoy - something comforting and feels a little luxurious! In my eyes, you can’t go wrong with beautiful bath and body care. The comfort gift from my brand, Mirror Water, includes a travel-size version of our best-selling Smooth Body Oil, our deeply nourishing RUB Solid Body Balm, and our sensitive-skin-friendly solid face and body cleanser — Shea Butter Brick. A dreamy trio for anyone who could use some TLC!

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

A beautiful bottle of wine or chocolates! Favourites include: New Theory Wine and Laderach . You really can’t go wrong.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

Mirror Water recently collaborated with my friend and artist Alessandra Williams on a reimagined, limited-edition version of our candle, Sun Through Trees, exclusive to Liberty London. It’s such a special piece!

The scent is this gorgeous woody-citrus blend - uplifting bergamot over a grounding sandalwood base - and it genuinely transforms the mood of a room. The vessel itself is a work of art, so even when it’s not lit, it adds elegance to any mantle piece or coffee table. It’s the perfect gift for someone who loves thoughtful homeware.

MIRROR WATER Sun Through Trees Limited Edition Soy Candle £54 at Liberty

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

Glassware, serveware or fabric napkins that feel a little bit special! I’m always surprised by how those little things can make such an impact on the overall dining experience. Some things I have my eye on include: these napkins , silver candle holders to add some height to the table and these silver napkin rings .

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

I always think the best foodie gifts are the ones they’ll actually use - the little luxuries that make everyday feel a bit more special. My go-to is a nice olive oil - I’m a big fan of Glug . It’s one of those beautifully made, genuinely delicious olive oils that people get excited about using. You also can’t go wrong with the mini Maldon Salt Pinch Tins or a few bars of Tony’s Chocolonely tied together nicely with a ribbon.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Furry Friends

I treat my dog better than I treat myself, so I will definitely be spoiling my dog Effie this year (as always). I recently got her a new bed, which she is obsessed with. She always looks so cosy snoozing in it. I also have plans to get her lots of treats and a new coat .

ZARA HOME Faux Shearling Pet Bed £79.99 at Zara

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

I always end up in the iconic London department stores! There’s something so nostalgic and fun about walking through Selfridges, Liberty London, or Fortnum & Mason at Christmas time - they each have their own personality, and it always feels like stepping into a new little world! I’m often taking gifts back home to Canada for my family, so it’s always nice to bring a bit of London magic home.

Fortnum & Mason store. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

Well, I’m a South East London girl, and honestly, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to independent shops and delis, which are perfect for gifts! A few that come to mind include Forest in East Dulwich, The General Store on Bellenden Road in Peckham, and Giddy Grocer in Bermondsey.

Further afield, Choosing Keeping is my go-to for stationery. Earl of East is amazing for homeware and scent, and I love Pophams for their really chic, warm home pieces too. Online, I ALWAYS have a scroll through The Anna Edit’s and Lucy Williams’ holiday gift guides!

Giddy Grocer store. (Image credit: Giddy Grocer)

What is your signature wrapping style?

I usually go for minimal, neutral brown paper with a really cute ribbon… usually velvet or silk.

