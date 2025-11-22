I've Been Wearing This Sell Out Adanola Jumper On Repeat - and Reckon It's The Cool Girl Activewear Staple You Need For Winter

A large part of my job as a Shopping Editor is to spot cult items in the making, and Adanola's knit jumper emerged as one of those purchases the second it first launched back in 2023. Almost always selling out within a few hours and boasting a 30k+ waitlist ahead of its second drop, this knit has become a must-have piece of athleisure for those who want style and substance from their kit.

Few investments will get quite as much wear in your capsule wardrobe as a sumptuous knit jumper, and the beauty of the Adanola design is its versatility - throw on as a gym layer or dress up with jeans and boots for the office post-morning workout class.

Ranking in our highly curated list of the best gym leggings and thoroughly tested sports bras, Adanola gets the MC UK team's seal of approval when it comes to affordable activewear that can be trusted to perform and stand the test of time, and the knit sweatshirt is no exception.

The good news is the brand has recently had a restock, and it has added several impossibly chic fresh knit iterations to its lineup. Although the signature ADA knit style is nowhere to be found on site right now, it seems to have been replaced with the full Adanola spellout—which I actually think is far more stylish.

Since Adanola has a huge selection of activewear and loungewear to choose from, it would simply be rude of me not to round up my top picks from the rest of the website. Some colours of the highly-coveted knits might be sold out, but it's a good idea to check back and see if they reappear. You can keep scrolling to shop more colours of the iconic knit alongside some new Adanola knitted styles, and team MC UK's top Adanola picks for yourself.

Reminiscent of Adanola’s best selling ADA hoodie and sweatshirt, this new take on the spellout jumper features the same classic-yet-casual Adanola style but in a winter-friendly knitted material. It’s the perfect balance of cosy and chic, with an oversized fit that would look great paired with jeans, skirts and knitted trousers alike.

