Zoe Kravitz's 20-Carat Rock on a Rope Might Be the Only Chic Way to Do Jumbo Diamonds

Does size matter? When it comes to diamonds at least, it seems the general consensus is that bigger is definitely better. And while for us mere mortals that might only ever mean the difference between a half- and one-carat engagement ring (if that!), this concept reaches a whole new level in the celebrity realm.

If ever we needed proof that the "quiet luxury" era is well and truly over, it's the sheer size of diamonds that seem to be filling our feeds of late. First came Lauren Sanchez's gobstopper pink diamond engagement ring, that has been estimated to weigh around 20 carats. Then, the wedding ring she wore on the occasion of her Venetian nuptials, featuring an oval diamond so gigantic that it makes the first seem subtle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgina Rodríguez's engagement ring follows this same vein. Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime girlfriend, now fiancé, shared a photo on Instagram of her own mega-watt diamond ring earlier this week, immediately sparking debate about how big is too big—especially for a piece of jewellery that is supposedly meant to be worn every day. Is it so sizeable as to be genuinely uncomfortable? And at what precise point does a rare rock go from impressive and awe-inspiring, to just downright vulgar?

By comparison, I almost didn't even notice the 20-carat diamond hanging off Zoe Kravitz's neck for a recent television appearance. Perhaps it's a symptom of diamond blindness—so accustomed are we to having gigantic, incredibly rare stones thrust in our faces on social media that anything more subtle simply no longer registers.

Or, more likely, the subtlety was precisely the point. In her typically irreverent style, Kravitz wore said 20-carat Oval Eclipse diamond—a design by Jessica McCormack—hanging casually on a string, in a (quite literally) brilliant upgrade of the currently trending, Nineties-era rope pendant necklace. It was simply the ultimate, unexpected addition to her casual outfit—made up of a cropped black waistcoat, pinstripe trousers, bandana and sporty silver Nike sunglasses—as opposed to a gaudy display of wealth.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"There’s a definite trend right now for statement-scale jumbo diamonds," explains luxury jeweller Rachel Boston. "They’re a nod to a more maximalist mood in fashion and jewellery after years of minimalism."

It's no surprise that Rodriguez, Sanchez and Kravitz all opted for oval-cut stones, either: "The current favourite cut seems to be the oval, most likely because it’s flattering on the hand and neck, elongates the silhouette, and offers a big face-up spread for its carat weight, so it reads even larger to the eye," says Boston.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Social media and the content-ification of celebrities' lives has certainly contributed to the idea that 'bigger is better', too. "In a social-media-driven age, the sheer scale [of these diamonds] photographs impressively and creates a kind of visual shorthand for the ultra-rare," Boston explains. "And with lab-grown diamonds becoming increasingly accessible to the masses, celebrities may feel an even greater need to differentiate—pushing for stones that are not only natural, but so large and rare they’re beyond the reach of mass production."

That said, if ever you are so fortunate as to find yourself considering adding a jumbo diamond to your collection, take a leaf out of Zoe's book to ensure you style it the chic way.