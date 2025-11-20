Love the Row’s Ophelia Jumper? Here Are the Fashion Team’s Favourite Alternatives

Whether you already own The Row's Ophelia jumper or have had it sitting in your basket for months, wondering whether to take the leap, you already know the power of a great jumper — which is why women are willing to spend £1,440 on a garment to keep warm.



Known for its clean, oversized shape and featuring a sleek dent at the back for an added sculptural finish, the Ophelia jumper is made in Italy and crafted from a luxurious wool-cashmere blend, resulting in a super soft, timeless piece.

THE ROW Essentials Ophelia Oversized Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater £1,440 at Net-A-Porter

As is the case with many of The Row's pieces, they are an investment, meaning the price tag isn’t for everyone. Luckily, knowing which sweaters are worth buying — from High Street finds to The Row and its competitors — is my forte, and I’ve compiled a list of my favourites to help you shop.

Whilst the Ophelia jumper may be the pinnicle of our knitwear dreams, the team at Marie Claire UK has tried and tested some pretty great alternatives. "I have two favourite cashmere jumpers that I think few brands can beat. Both The White Company crew neck and the Cora sweater from Hush are 100% cashmere and unbelievably soft. I love the weighty neckline to give them structure, just like The Row, and whilst these are both two of the thicker winter knits I own, they still have a fluidity to them that means they hang really nicely," says Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah.

So whether you already are a proud owner of the Ophelia jumper or are looking to expand your knitwear collection, here are our top Ophelia jumper alternatives....