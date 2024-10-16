I don't say this lightly – preppy fashion is my favourite trend right now

Channelling country-club chic has never been more stylish. The 'preppy' aesthetic simply comes from the term 'preparatory,' which refers to nostalgic elements referencing school uniforms. Think pleated skirts, rugby-style tops, blazers, and loafers.

This autumn/winter 2024, luxury brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Rabanne, Lacoste, and Miu Miu presented their new-season offerings with plenty of preppy looks on show. From Miu Miu's '90s take on the trend (see all of the Miu Miu girls) to Rabanne's mini skirt and checkered XL blazer combination.

Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The drama is in the details when it comes to preppy fashion as it traditionally includes key capsule wardrobe pieces with elevated twists. Opt for neutral tones and patterns while incorporating key sportswear elements that nod to the trend's scholastic origins.

Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Incorporating autumnal elements for the colder months ahead, this season's prep also features expensive-looking, sharp-collared shirts, argyle jumpers, and pleated skirts, paired with well-chosen accessories including small round glasses, penny loafers, and knitted triangle scarves.

Below, we have rounded up our top 16 pieces if you're looking to invest in some long-lasting pieces inspired by the preppy trend.

Shop the trend

Gant Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger £125 at Gant Seamlessly blending the sporty and preppy aesthetic, Gant's rugby tops are simply iconic.

Jimmy Fairly The Elvie £135 at Jimmy Fairly Sleek and stylish, these glasses are the perfect preppy specs. Plus, they offer blue-light protection.

H&M Loose-Fit Blazer £37.99 at H&M A neutral herringbone pattern elevates the classic blazer; pair it with denim or with sleek trousers and loafers for the ultimate preppy look.

Dune Ginnie Loafers £90 at Dune You can't say preppy without thinking about loafers and this classic pair from Dune is a great investment.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend £95 at With Nothing Underneath B Corp-certified and made from 100% cotton, this boyfriend-style crisp shirt is definitely a forever capsule wardrobe piece.

Mother The Roller Fray jeans £240 at Mother A great pair of jeans styled with a rugby-style shirt and round specs is the perfect way to interpret the trend on more casual days.

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Shoulder Bag £120 at Longchamp Spacious and stylish, this shoulder bag with leather accents is so expensive looking I can't believe it's under £150.

Ninety Percent Morgan Top in White £55 at Ninety Percent A great warm shirt to use as a base layer beneath a blazer, this white top is a stellar piece.

Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots £239 at Massimo Dutti After being sold out for weeks, these riding-style boots are finally back in stock and currently available in all sizes. Wear them with skinny jeans and a blazer.

Ganni Grey Knitted Polo Shirt £235 at Ganni Who doesn't love an Argyle printed polo shirt?

Mango Flared Skirt With Pleated Detail £59.99 at Mango A soft pleated skirt is a capsule wardrobe essential; team it with a chunky knit in winter or style with a sleek tank top and flats during the warmer months.

Aligne Carol Collar Shirt £119 at Aligne Perfect for styling under a blazer or on its own, this exaggerated collar shirt is at the top of my wish list.

Laurèl Tailored Collar Tweed Jacket £825 at Laurèl A tweed jacket is a wardrobe classic that transcends trends. This Laurèl version is all things elevated, chic, and a total masterpiece.

H&M Fine-Knit Triangular Scarf £22.99 at H&M A knit neckerchief is the perfect way to incorporate a sleek accessory into your preppy look without the usual heaviness of a traditional scarf.

Tommy Hilfiger Cable Knit Relaxed Polo Jumper £140 at Tommy Hilfiger For a more relaxed look, style this cable-knit jumper with jeans and flats.