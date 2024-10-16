I don't say this lightly – preppy fashion is my favourite trend right now

(Image credit: Future)
Channelling country-club chic has never been more stylish. The 'preppy' aesthetic simply comes from the term 'preparatory,' which refers to nostalgic elements referencing school uniforms. Think pleated skirts, rugby-style tops, blazers, and loafers.

This autumn/winter 2024, luxury brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Rabanne, Lacoste, and Miu Miu presented their new-season offerings with plenty of preppy looks on show. From Miu Miu's '90s take on the trend (see all of the Miu Miu girls) to Rabanne's mini skirt and checkered XL blazer combination.

Miu Miu AW24

Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The drama is in the details when it comes to preppy fashion as it traditionally includes key capsule wardrobe pieces with elevated twists. Opt for neutral tones and patterns while incorporating key sportswear elements that nod to the trend's scholastic origins.

Christian Dior AW24

Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Incorporating autumnal elements for the colder months ahead, this season's prep also features expensive-looking, sharp-collared shirts, argyle jumpers, and pleated skirts, paired with well-chosen accessories including small round glasses, penny loafers, and knitted triangle scarves.

Below, we have rounded up our top 16 pieces if you're looking to invest in some long-lasting pieces inspired by the preppy trend.

Shop the trend

Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger
Gant Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger

Seamlessly blending the sporty and preppy aesthetic, Gant's rugby tops are simply iconic.

The Elvie
Jimmy Fairly The Elvie

Sleek and stylish, these glasses are the perfect preppy specs. Plus, they offer blue-light protection.

Loose-Fit Blazer
H&M Loose-Fit Blazer

A neutral herringbone pattern elevates the classic blazer; pair it with denim or with sleek trousers and loafers for the ultimate preppy look.

Dune loafers
Dune Ginnie Loafers

You can't say preppy without thinking about loafers and this classic pair from Dune is a great investment.

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Royal Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend

B Corp-certified and made from 100% cotton, this boyfriend-style crisp shirt is definitely a forever capsule wardrobe piece.

MOTHER The Roller Fray jeans
Mother The Roller Fray jeans

A great pair of jeans styled with a rugby-style shirt and round specs is the perfect way to interpret the trend on more casual days.

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Shoulder Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Shoulder Bag

Spacious and stylish, this shoulder bag with leather accents is so expensive looking I can't believe it's under £150.

Morgan Top in White
Ninety Percent Morgan Top in White

A great warm shirt to use as a base layer beneath a blazer, this white top is a stellar piece.

Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment
Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots

After being sold out for weeks, these riding-style boots are finally back in stock and currently available in all sizes. Wear them with skinny jeans and a blazer.

Grey Knitted Polo Shirt
Ganni Grey Knitted Polo Shirt

Who doesn't love an Argyle printed polo shirt?

Flared Skirt With Pleated Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Flared Skirt With Pleated Detail

A soft pleated skirt is a capsule wardrobe essential; team it with a chunky knit in winter or style with a sleek tank top and flats during the warmer months.

Carol Collar Shirt
Aligne Carol Collar Shirt

Perfect for styling under a blazer or on its own, this exaggerated collar shirt is at the top of my wish list.

Laurèl Tailored Collar Tweed Jacket
Laurèl Tailored Collar Tweed Jacket

A tweed jacket is a wardrobe classic that transcends trends. This Laurèl version is all things elevated, chic, and a total masterpiece.

Fine-Knit Triangular Scarf
H&M Fine-Knit Triangular Scarf

A knit neckerchief is the perfect way to incorporate a sleek accessory into your preppy look without the usual heaviness of a traditional scarf.

tommy hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Cable Knit Relaxed Polo Jumper

For a more relaxed look, style this cable-knit jumper with jeans and flats.

Houndstooth Mini-Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Houndstooth Mini-Skirt

I'm mentally styling this mini skirt with a pair of penny loafers, crew socks and a trench coat.

