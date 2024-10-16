I don't say this lightly – preppy fashion is my favourite trend right now
I'll be wearing this on repeat
Channelling country-club chic has never been more stylish. The 'preppy' aesthetic simply comes from the term 'preparatory,' which refers to nostalgic elements referencing school uniforms. Think pleated skirts, rugby-style tops, blazers, and loafers.
This autumn/winter 2024, luxury brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Rabanne, Lacoste, and Miu Miu presented their new-season offerings with plenty of preppy looks on show. From Miu Miu's '90s take on the trend (see all of the Miu Miu girls) to Rabanne's mini skirt and checkered XL blazer combination.
The drama is in the details when it comes to preppy fashion as it traditionally includes key capsule wardrobe pieces with elevated twists. Opt for neutral tones and patterns while incorporating key sportswear elements that nod to the trend's scholastic origins.
Incorporating autumnal elements for the colder months ahead, this season's prep also features expensive-looking, sharp-collared shirts, argyle jumpers, and pleated skirts, paired with well-chosen accessories including small round glasses, penny loafers, and knitted triangle scarves.
Below, we have rounded up our top 16 pieces if you're looking to invest in some long-lasting pieces inspired by the preppy trend.
Shop the trend
Seamlessly blending the sporty and preppy aesthetic, Gant's rugby tops are simply iconic.
Sleek and stylish, these glasses are the perfect preppy specs. Plus, they offer blue-light protection.
A neutral herringbone pattern elevates the classic blazer; pair it with denim or with sleek trousers and loafers for the ultimate preppy look.
You can't say preppy without thinking about loafers and this classic pair from Dune is a great investment.
B Corp-certified and made from 100% cotton, this boyfriend-style crisp shirt is definitely a forever capsule wardrobe piece.
A great pair of jeans styled with a rugby-style shirt and round specs is the perfect way to interpret the trend on more casual days.
Spacious and stylish, this shoulder bag with leather accents is so expensive looking I can't believe it's under £150.
A great warm shirt to use as a base layer beneath a blazer, this white top is a stellar piece.
After being sold out for weeks, these riding-style boots are finally back in stock and currently available in all sizes. Wear them with skinny jeans and a blazer.
A soft pleated skirt is a capsule wardrobe essential; team it with a chunky knit in winter or style with a sleek tank top and flats during the warmer months.
Perfect for styling under a blazer or on its own, this exaggerated collar shirt is at the top of my wish list.
A tweed jacket is a wardrobe classic that transcends trends. This Laurèl version is all things elevated, chic, and a total masterpiece.
A knit neckerchief is the perfect way to incorporate a sleek accessory into your preppy look without the usual heaviness of a traditional scarf.
For a more relaxed look, style this cable-knit jumper with jeans and flats.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
