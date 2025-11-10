Knitwear: The cornerstone of any hardworking autumn-winter wardrobe. Whether you’re a fan of a timeless roll neck, a trusty chunky jumper or a cutesy cardigan, there’s no getting away from the fact that, at this time of year, you’ll be reaching for them on a regular. As a result, it helps to have a rotation of chic knitwear styles on hand to see you through all manner of dressing dilemmas, from the office to busy days running errands. After all, even when reaching for knitwear every day, a girl's got to have options.

Yet, while timeless, simple pieces may see you through the former occasions with ease, for more elevated events, you need a knit that matches the mood. One that delivers elegance and sophistication with a little added drama thrown in. Luckily, the latest knitwear trend I’m about to introduce you to delivers on all these fronts with the bonus of keeping you extra cosy when the chill sets in. Introducing the scarf knit — the coming together of two autumn-winter staples in one cosy package.

So, what exactly is a scarf knit? Well, it’s exactly what it says on the tin. Coming in both jumper and cardigan forms, these snuggly knits feature scarves sewn into the neckline, which can be draped, tied or knotted as you desire. This small update not only provides an extra layer of warmth on cold days but also turns even the simplest knit into something much more luxurious.

Unsurprisingly, the scarf knit is already proving a hit this season, with both designer names and high street brands dropping an array of scarf-detailed styles. Front and centre is Toteme, which has built on the popularity of its trending scarf coats with a set of supersized scarf knits perfect for draping and layering over tailored trousers and slip skirts. Similarly, on the high street, M&S are causing a storm with their viral scarf cardigan (or as they’ve dubbed it, the scardigan), which features a detachable scarf that can easily be looped on and off for maximum versatility as the weather demands.

And, it doesn’t stop there; we’ve seen neckerchief-style triangle scarves and long old Hollywood-inspired styles in an array of fabrics from cashmere to cable knits, proving this is a knit trend that everyone’s going to want in on. To see for yourself, keep scrolling for our edit of the best style to shop now…

Shop The Best Scarf Knits