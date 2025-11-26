This Celebrity-Loved Cashmere Brand Is Rarely On Sale — These Are the 12 Pieces We're Eyeing
Time to upgrade your winter knits
Known for her impeccable style both on and off the runway, it’s no surprise that Gigi Hadid's luxury knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, has become a go-to for A-listers and the fashion crowd alike. With a focus on timeless, heirloom-worthy knitwear designs, the brand is celebrated for its exceptional quality. Naturally, when fashion meets function in such stylish pieces, fashion-savvy shoppers take note.
Recently spotted on Sabrina Carpenter, Cynthia Erivo, Taylor Swift, and, of course, its founder Gigi Hadid, it’s no wonder Guest in Residence’s designs are at the top of our Christmas wish lists.
From jumpers to vests (as seen on Justine Lupe in Netflix's Nobody Wants This), and now trousers, skirts, jackets, and a newly launched collaboration with Moon Boot, Gigi reimagines classic designs in 100% pure cashmere for a new contemporary customer. Prices range from £90 to £1,500, and whilst some pieces are a steeper investment, the brand's timeless designs are created to last.
With that in mind, we have spotted several Guest in Residence pieces on sale and had to share.
With discounts ranging from 30% to 60% its the perfect opportunity to stock up on long-lasting wardrobe essentials or treat a loved one to a thoughtful Christmas gift we can guarantee they'll love.
Below, find our curated edit of the best pieces available now.
Shop Guest in Residence sale items
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.