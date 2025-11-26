Known for her impeccable style both on and off the runway, it’s no surprise that Gigi Hadid's luxury knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, has become a go-to for A-listers and the fashion crowd alike. With a focus on timeless, heirloom-worthy knitwear designs, the brand is celebrated for its exceptional quality. Naturally, when fashion meets function in such stylish pieces, fashion-savvy shoppers take note.

Recently spotted on Sabrina Carpenter, Cynthia Erivo, Taylor Swift, and, of course, its founder Gigi Hadid, it’s no wonder Guest in Residence’s designs are at the top of our Christmas wish lists.

Gigi Hadid wearing Guest in Residence in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From jumpers to vests (as seen on Justine Lupe in Netflix's Nobody Wants This), and now trousers, skirts, jackets, and a newly launched collaboration with Moon Boot, Gigi reimagines classic designs in 100% pure cashmere for a new contemporary customer. Prices range from £90 to £1,500, and whilst some pieces are a steeper investment, the brand's timeless designs are created to last.

Justine Lupe wears Guest in Residence in Nobody Wants This. (Image credit: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX)

With that in mind, we have spotted several Guest in Residence pieces on sale and had to share.

With discounts ranging from 30% to 60% its the perfect opportunity to stock up on long-lasting wardrobe essentials or treat a loved one to a thoughtful Christmas gift we can guarantee they'll love.

Below, find our curated edit of the best pieces available now.