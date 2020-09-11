Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let it not be said that puffer jackets can’t be stylish. Thanks to the likes of A.W.A.K.E, Burberry, Chloé and even Chanel, the practical piece is now a full-fledged trend for autumn. For the autumn/winter 2020 season though, it’s had a cosy little upgrade.

Ladies and gents, introducing the duvet coat, aka the quilted jacket all the editors and influencers are fighting over. In fact, during last February’s fashion weeks, Scandi label Rodebjer’s yellow coat was the star of the street style shows.

And who wouldn’t be into it? Being comfortable and on trend is the ultimate fashion goal, isn’t it? And trendy they are. At Burberry, Chanel and Stella McCartney, fans of minimalism rejoiced at the chic quilted monochrome, padded navy and fluffy patent black options.

This season we’re all about the classic shades, from monochrome black and white to earthy shades of khaki, burnt orange and camel, though if you’re feeling flamboyant there are some colour blocking options out there (H&M has a great sky blue sleeveless gilet for sale at the moment).

In terms of hemlines, whilst the original waist coat is always a crowd pleaser, we’re going the extra length with ankle grazer and midi styles which are just like leaving the house with your duvet wrapped around you. Here. For. It.

Over on the high-street, there are plenty of affordable options too. Special shout out to ARKET, COS and & Other Stories for filling that particular gap in our wardrobe. Styling-wise, the trend is actually much easier to wear than you think. The street style set are big fans of dressing a puffer up with a knitted dress and chunky ankle boots, or an oversized checked suit and heels.

However if you’re asking me, the outerwear goes perfectly with another handily cosy trend this season: the hiking boot. Just add a pair of jeans and start planning your next skiing holiday.

Shop my edit of the best designer and affordable puffer jackets available to buy now.