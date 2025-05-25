A Sun-Drenched Escape in Diamonds and Pearls on The Island of Ithaca

Somewhere between reality and reverie lies the idea of spending a summer on a Greek island—Ithaca, to be precise—the inspiration behind the Marie Claire summer 2025 jewellery shoot.

It’s the sun-drenched shimmer of sea glass underfoot, the salt-sweet breeze that tangles your hair, and the sound of waves lapping against the shore that set the scene for this imagined escape. Equal parts nostalgia, daydream and luxury—all told through jewellery.

High tide earrings in yellow gold, Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co Collier grain de café necklace in yellow gold, white gold and diamonds, Cartier, top, Alysi (Image credit: Future)

In this jewel-drenched series, each piece adds to the Ithaca story: of treasures washed up from the deep, of celestial inspiration under Grecian night skies, or of new talismans that look just as chic paired with a simple bikini as they do with an extravagant evening gown.

Take the 18ct gold Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co high tide earrings: graceful curves that echo the ebb and flow of the sea—both delicate and striking.

The mood? Sun-warmed skin, linen left loose, and not a schedule in sight. Although a sleek selection of watches will ensure you're never tanning for too long.

Think a kind of grown-up mermaid moment—glamorous yet grounded, opulent yet organic—and the Collier Grain de Café necklace by Cartier is expertly tailored to it. With 24 brilliant-cut diamonds and two princess-cut stones set in yellow and white gold, it elevates even the simplest outfit.

Palme d’or pendant and earrings in certified ethical yellow gold, Chopard (Image credit: Future)

Evoking more of a beachside vibe is Chopard's Palme d’Or pendant and earrings, their spiral design reminiscent of palm tree leaves twisted into shell-like spirals. Here, luxury finds its softness. There are no sharp edges—just fluid shapes, nature’s curves, and understated elegance.

Blue blade necklace in silver and blue crystals, Giovanni Raspini, Constellation watch with caliber 4061, 28 mm stainless steel case, Omega

White and fancy yellow diamond earrings, Crivelli

Royal oak double balance skeletonised self-winding watch with 41 mm case and Blue nuit nuage 50 ceramic bracelet, Audemars Piguet, sail necklace in white and rose gold with diamonds, Gismondi 1754 (Image credit: Future)

Although it's not only gold tones that reign supreme. Just like the stars that inspire Omega’s Constellation watch, sparkling silvers still shine.

To evoke the Ithaca feeling even further, we’re leaning into nature-inspired silhouettes and softly beaten textures, like those seen in Giovanni Raspini’s blue blade necklace.

On tanned wrists, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch gleams—a sculptural icon made for boat decks and bougainvillea-lined strolls. Its clean lines and confident angles make it a particularly eye-catching timepiece, equally suited to navigating time zones or sipping something chilled under a striped parasol—aesthetics aside, it's practicality is hard to ignore.

Anniversary necklace in white gold and diamonds, Recarlo (Image credit: Future)

Much like the sail necklace from Gismondi 1754, these pieces add a tougher edge to any jewellery collection while keeping holiday-like serenity at their core.

hen, unsurprisingly, we turn our attention to diamonds with a necklace that brings timeless glamour to golden-hour dinners, its sparkle only rivalled by the glistening sea.

Orologio twenty~4 watch in rose gold with brown sunburst dial, Patek Philippe, Versailles ring in yellow gold with diamonds, Farnese Gioielli, swimsuit, Eres Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas necklace in yellow gold with onyx and pavé diamonds, Bvlgari Lucky summer shell brooch in yellow gold, white and grey mother-of-pearl, Van Cleef & Arpels (Image credit: Future)

And proving the versatile of each luxury jewellery find, Patek Philippe's Orologio twenty~4 watch and Farnese Gioielli's Versailles ring look just as striking when dripping in ice cream as they would on a hand holding a champagne glass. Everyday opulence is the inspiration, after all.

If you're after a statement summer style, allow us to suggest Bvlgari’s Serpenti Tubogas necklace—a shape so iconic, even remote island wanderers are sure to trace it back to Bvlgari.

Returning to the theme of nature, here we see the serpents soft 18k gold curves feel rather freeing. Yet that's far from the only statement necklace we've set our sights on this summer.

Millenia necklace with octagonal cut crystals, Swarovski, Palm tree shaped choker in sterling silver, APM Monaco Égérie moon phase watch with a 37 mm case and a steel bracelet, a dial with a pleated motif and moon phases, a white gold bezel with 36 diamonds, Vacheron Constantin, Ricci di mare earrings, Chantecler Capri (Image credit: Future)

Diving into the ocean, we see Swarovski's blue-hued crystal necklace—pulling the rich colours of Ithaca's shores into one piece. Sitting alongside it? APM Monaco's statement cubic zirconia palm chocker, drawing inspiration from the impressive island landscape.

Pair them together for an attention-grabbing stack evoking all aspects of the island, while Chantecler's blue ricci di mare earrings shine in the sunlight and Vacheron Constantin's Égérie moon phase watch navigates you through nighttime.

J12 bleu watch in matte blue ceramic, Chanel Horlogerie, Comète perlée earring in white gold, diamonds and pearls, Chanel Joaillerie (Image credit: Paola Dossi)

Back on land, Chanel’s Horlogerie J12 Bleu watch and Comète Perlée earrings bring structured elegance to lazy lunches, crisp linen shirts and, eventually, boardroom meetings once reality sets back in. Sleek yet sun-soaked, they carry the cool confidence of someone who’s spent the summer learning the joys of being lazy.

Thank the combination of pearls, diamonds and white gold for a look that’s effortlessly elevated—classic, but never conventional.

The piece that is pinned with island spirit? Van Cleef & Arpels Lucky Summer shell brooch. Tiny, tactile, and joyful, it's a gentle nod to the beachcomber’s instinct, where every shell feels precious. Particularly one meticulously crafted from 18ct yellow gold and mother-of-pearl.

Lunaria alta ring and diamond pavé in yellow gold, Marco Bicego, Macri necklace in white and yellow gold with 20 brilliant-cut diamonds, Macri Positano, ring in white and yellow gold with brilliant-cut diamonds, both Buccellati (Image credit: Future)

And for those drawn to a more delicate design? The Buccellati Macri white and yellow gold necklace and matching ring. Hand engraved for impeccable detail, a Renaissance period tool called a burin produces the signature Rigato effect, a signature of the Maison.

Wear it loose over a linen sundress or wrap it around when back to real life to allow it to shine through the collar of a sleek shirt.

Then, just like that, our escape to Ithaca comes to an end, leaving only lingering thoughts of island life and key treasures—Marco Bicego's hand-engraved Lunaria Alta ring, included—behind.

While Greece may feel like a million miles away, these fine jewellery pieces are much closer in reach. No matter which one you draw inspiration from, be sure to channel easy island style.

Credits:

Photographer: Paola Dossi

Stylist: Giulia Foroni

Model: Giorgia Bovone at Monster

Props: Micol Giulia Riva

Make-up: Alessia Stefano using Comfort Zone

Hair: Angelica Davanzo using Paul Mitchell

Collaboration: Alice Marchetti

Thanks to gelateria gusto17.com