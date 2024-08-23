Trust me - these stylish back-to-work outfits will make you excited to go in to the office

Summer may be over and your out of office may be back out of action, but, it isn’t all doom and gloom as we’re about to enter a new season and that means it’s the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh. Over the years, I’ve found the ideal way to combat any Sunday scaries or sadness over my dwindling number of holiday days, is to of course buy myself a little treat. You know those people who tempt themselves with a new gym set every time they need to do a workout? Well my little treat is the workwear equivalent and I promise it’s sure to get you excited about heading back to the office.

To get myself back in the workwear zone, I of course looked to my favourite influencers for inspiration. Sartorial lawyers Lisa Ing and Thandi Maq unsurprisingly delivered on the stylish workwear front while Noorie Ana and Nina Caine both provided simple, chic looks that could easily pass for smart office attire. When it comes to tailoring, I was spoilt for choice but Vanessa Blair’s wide leg trousers and flip flop combo felt perfect for the current warm weather we’re having. What I’m saying is, there are so many great workwear looks I want to recreate don’t be surprised if you find me in the office five days a week going forward.

Want to see for yourself? Here’s all my favourite back to work looks and exactly how I’ll be recreating them…

1. Vanessa Blair's Stripe Shirt

Wearing flip flops to the office may seem unorthodox but this look proves they can be entirely chic. On rainy days however, I'd switch them for a pair of flat slingbacks or ballet flats for extra coverage.

2. Lisa Ing's leather mini

If the current weather has you stumped when it comes to smart office dressing, this outfit is a great look to try. The light layers means you'll stay cosy on chilly mornings while the mini length dress will keep you cool if the sun does decide to make an appearance.

3. Thandi Maq's white look

While this outfit is definitely not for the spill-prone, it's a great office look for mornings when you're short on time as there's no need to overthink it. Just put together your favourite white pieces and you're good to go.

4. Nina Caine's pop of blue

Workwear doesn't mean you need to shy away from colour. Combining neutrals with bright tones can make classic colours feel fresh and interesting and put some fun into getting dressed in the morning.

5. Noorie Ana's smart basics

Shorts season isn't over just yet or at least that's what I'm hoping. A tailored bermuda length like these are ideal for wearing to the office while a simple white shirt and ballet flats finish the look perfectly.