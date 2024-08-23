Trust me - these stylish back-to-work outfits will make you excited to go in to the office

It’s time to refresh your workwear

Back to work outfits
(Image credit: @thandimaq, @vanessaroseblair, @lisaingmarinelli)
Summer may be over and your out of office may be back out of action, but, it isn’t all doom and gloom as we’re about to enter a new season and that means it’s the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh. Over the years, I’ve found the ideal way to combat any Sunday scaries or sadness over my dwindling number of holiday days, is to of course buy myself a little treat. You know those people who tempt themselves with a new gym set every time they need to do a workout? Well my little treat is the workwear equivalent and I promise it’s sure to get you excited about heading back to the office.

To get myself back in the workwear zone, I of course looked to my favourite influencers for inspiration. Sartorial lawyers Lisa Ing and Thandi Maq unsurprisingly delivered on the stylish workwear front while Noorie Ana and Nina Caine both provided simple, chic looks that could easily pass for smart office attire. When it comes to tailoring, I was spoilt for choice but Vanessa Blair’s wide leg trousers and flip flop combo felt perfect for the current warm weather we’re having. What I’m saying is, there are so many great workwear looks I want to recreate don’t be surprised if you find me in the office five days a week going forward.

Want to see for yourself? Here’s all my favourite back to work looks and exactly how I’ll be recreating them…

1. Vanessa Blair's Stripe Shirt

Vanesssa Rose Blair back to work outfits

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

Wearing flip flops to the office may seem unorthodox but this look proves they can be entirely chic. On rainy days however, I'd switch them for a pair of flat slingbacks or ballet flats for extra coverage.

WNU The Boyfriend in Blue Multi Stripe
WNU The Boyfriend in Blue Multi Stripe

Mint Velvet Navy Tailored Cargo Trousers
Mint Velvet Navy Tailored Cargo Trousers

Aire Whirlpool Sunglasses
Aire Whirlpool Sunglasses

Carrie Elizabeth Chunky Rope Twisted Hoop
Carrie Elizabeth Chunky Rope Twisted Hoop

Loewe Squeeze small chain-embellished gathered leather tote
Loewe Squeeze small chain-embellished gathered leather tote

Havianas Square logo-embossed rubber flip-flops
Havianas Square logo-embossed rubber flip-flops

2. Lisa Ing's leather mini

Lisa Ing Back to work outfits

(Image credit: @lisaingmarinelli)

If the current weather has you stumped when it comes to smart office dressing, this outfit is a great look to try. The light layers means you'll stay cosy on chilly mornings while the mini length dress will keep you cool if the sun does decide to make an appearance.

& Other Stories Oversized Pinstripe Blazer
& Other Stories Oversized Pinstripe Blazer

John LewisOrganic Cotton Long Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt
John Lewis Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt

Arma Prodica Dip Dye Leather Dress
Arma Prodica Dip Dye Leather Dress

Alona Taylor Necklace
Alona Taylor Necklace

Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandoulière 25 Bag
Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandoulière 25 Bag

Steve Madden Kari Slingback
Steve Madden Kari Slingback

3. Thandi Maq's white look

Thandi Maq back to work outfits

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

While this outfit is definitely not for the spill-prone, it's a great office look for mornings when you're short on time as there's no need to overthink it. Just put together your favourite white pieces and you're good to go.

Claudie Pierlot Meggy V-neck knitted cardigan
Claudie Pierlot Meggy V-neck knitted cardigan

Zara Satin Midi Skirt
Zara Satin Midi Skirt

Mejuri Chunky Large U Hoops
Mejuri Chunky Large U Hoops

Buckley Trilogy Trio Bangle
Buckley Trilogy Trio Bangle

Khaite Lotus medium textured-leather tote
Khaite Lotus medium textured-leather tote

Everlane The Day Glove
Everlane The Day Glove

4. Nina Caine's pop of blue

A post shared by Nina Lea Jolley (@ninaleacaine)

A photo posted by on

Workwear doesn't mean you need to shy away from colour. Combining neutrals with bright tones can make classic colours feel fresh and interesting and put some fun into getting dressed in the morning.

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat
Sezane Clyde Trench Coat

Chinti & Parker Powder-Blue Wool-Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Chinti & Parker Powder-Blue Wool-Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Mango Miami medium-rise straight-fit jeans
Mango Miami medium-rise straight-fit jeans

Mango Massi Square Buckle Belt
Mango Massi Square Buckle Belt

COS Swing Crossbody
COS Swing Crossbody

The Row Gathered leather loafers
The Row Gathered leather loafers

5. Noorie Ana's smart basics

A post shared by Noorie Ana (@noorieana)

A photo posted by on

Shorts season isn't over just yet or at least that's what I'm hoping. A tailored bermuda length like these are ideal for wearing to the office while a simple white shirt and ballet flats finish the look perfectly.

Jigsaw Cotton Poplin Shirt
Jigsaw Cotton Poplin Shirt

Arket Tailored Shorts
Arket Tailored Shorts

Lie Studio The Caroline 18kt gold-plated drop earrings
Lie Studio The Caroline 18kt gold-plated drop earrings

H&M Belt
H&M Belt

Strathberry Mosiac Bag in Tan
Strathberry Mosiac Bag in Tan

Whistles Elba Snake Ballet Pump
Whistles Elba Snake Ballet Pump

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

