Ah, New Year’s Eve—the final, glitter-drenched punctuation mark at the end of 2025. A year that delivered more fashion moments than we could possibly squeeze into one line: creative director swaps at breakneck speed, the Labubu takeover, Protect The Dolls tees that delivered both a fashion moment and meaning, and even the OG Birkin going under the hammer.
Now, as we toast to 2026 and all the promise it holds, the questions turns back to ourselves, and more specifically, what we're wearing. Because if there’s any night that calls for dressing with extra pizazz, it’s this one.
New Year’s Eve outfits have a certain pressure attached—equal parts celebratory, photogenic and mood-lifting—so allow us to lend a helping hand in finding one. Whether you're after a statement-making sequin, a big bold colour, or a classic LBD with a more modern twist, our edit covers every basis.
Just scroll below to see the party dresses we're loving.
Shop our NYE-worthy dress edit
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition Satin Tunic
For a more modest approach, this batwing satin tunic is sure to work wonders, especially when paired with gold accessories.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Ruched Jersey Mini Dress
When it comes to party dressing investing in styles you can wear all year round will make sure you get the most out of your money.
ARRANGE
Arrange 3d Floral Bandeau Column Maxi Dress in Black
Asos Arrange is home to an exceptional range of party dresses, this black and gold bandeau style included.
COS
Ruffled Draped Midi Dress
Love an all-black outfit? The ruffle details on this style make it all the more striking.
SHUSHU/TONG
Strapless Bow-Detailed Sequin-Embellished Wool-Blend Mini Dress
Sheer tights, patent heels and silver accessories will make this dress the star of any NYE party.
M&S x 16Arlington
Sequin Embellished High Neck Midaxi Dress
One of 2025's key fashion collabs is still going strong—M&S x 16Arlington—and this silver sequin midi is an easy solution for any party.
Massimo Dutti
Blazer-Style Dress With Satin Detail
A tuxedo dress is undeniably chic and also works for every occasion. Style with sheer tights, heels and statement earrings to take it out of office territory.