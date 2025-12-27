Ah, New Year’s Eve—the final, glitter-drenched punctuation mark at the end of 2025. A year that delivered more fashion moments than we could possibly squeeze into one line: creative director swaps at breakneck speed, the Labubu takeover, Protect The Dolls tees that delivered both a fashion moment and meaning, and even the OG Birkin going under the hammer.

Now, as we toast to 2026 and all the promise it holds, the questions turns back to ourselves, and more specifically, what we're wearing. Because if there’s any night that calls for dressing with extra pizazz, it’s this one.

New Year’s Eve outfits have a certain pressure attached—equal parts celebratory, photogenic and mood-lifting—so allow us to lend a helping hand in finding one. Whether you're after a statement-making sequin, a big bold colour, or a classic LBD with a more modern twist, our edit covers every basis.

Just scroll below to see the party dresses we're loving.