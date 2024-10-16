5 ways to style barrel-leg jeans, according to a denim-obsessed fashion writer

As a true denim enthusiast, I’m always on the lookout for the latest denim trends and best jean styles, and as we transition into autumn, there’s a new “It-jean” on the horizon: the barrel leg, also known as horseshoe jeans.

Ever since the demise of the skinny jean in 2017, looser fits have dominated the fashion world. From mum jeans to dad jeans, boyfriend jeans, and beyond, comfort has reigned supreme. The barrel leg follows suit, combining a relaxed fit with a structured design. These jeans sit high on the waist, flare out at the mid-thigh, and then taper at the ankle, creating the dramatic curve that gives the style its name.

The bold silhouette of barrel jeans makes them incredibly versatile—you can’t go wrong when styling them because they’re always the standout piece. Personally, I love them because they strike the perfect balance between slim-fit and baggy jeans; they offer the laid-back vibe of a boyfriend cut but with a refined tapered leg that easily dresses up with heels for a polished, high-low look. Pair them with trainers, and you’ve got a casual yet chic outfit that’s perfect for everyday wear.

Though their shape might seem a bit intimidating at first, barrel-leg jeans have a universal appeal that flatters all body types. I’ve put together five ways to style this must-have piece so everyone can make them work. Keep scrolling to see how…

BARREL JEANS + A WAISTCOAT

While barrel leg jeans are ideal for giving off a relaxed and more laid back vibe, I love having the opportunity to dress them up too. For this, a waistcoat and barrel leg jeans makes the perfect pairing. Finished with a pair of kitten heel sling backs in a statement shade, like this silver pair, for a polished look.

BARREL JEANS + A BARN JACKET

When pairing these jeans with an oversized jacket, like this seasons must-have barn jacket, you’ll want to have a tucked in T-shirt underneath to balance out your silhouette. Adding a pair of flat loafers or ballet flats and a structured tote bag makes the look transitional, taking you from a day out to casual drinks.

BARREL JEANS + CROP TOP

This look is great for those with longer legs and shorter torsos, as it’ll balance out your silhouette. To amp up the structure of the barrel jeans, add a racerback style crop top and a pair of sleek black heels. Then, for colder nights, simply add a blazer for an extra layer.

BARREL JEANS + COSY KNIT

This is one of my favourite ways to style these jeans, as they fall into classic autumn attire; the jean + cosy knit combo is a style that’s timeless, practical and comfortable. Play up the barrel jeans by teaming them with a statement oversized knit jumper tucked into the band of the jeans, and complete with your favourite comfy slip-ons. I’m thinking of Boston Birkenstocks or for a more polished look, a pair of ballet flats.

BARREL JEANS + BOXY JACKET

Adding a boxed jacket is a great way to add a chic touch to this casual, dressed-down look, especially if you utilise fabrics such as boucle, tweed or cashmere. A white tee, matching coloured bag and a pair of low-rise trainers completes this effortless look.