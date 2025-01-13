I'm a denim-obsessed fashion writer, and barrel jeans will be the only style you'll see me in this year

If you're looking for a chic pair of jeans to add to your 2025 denim rotation, look no further than barrel silhouettes. Comfortable, stylish, and practical, these are hands down one of the best jeans to invest in.

Known for their intricate aesthetic, barrel jeans have cemented themselves as one of this year's biggest denim trends. As seen on the catwalks of Acne Studios and Marques' Almeida's Spring/Summer 2025 shows, we are rejoicing in the year of the barrel leg, and as a denim expert, I can confirm these jeans are too good to pass on.

Although they may seem daunting initially, they are a seamless pair to style. Take these jeans as an opportunity to experiment with different textures and volumes, as the high-street and luxury brands have proven; these jeans are so versatile they come in all types of washes, cuts, and details. All the great things to ask from a wardrobe basic.

Ready to give them a try? Read below for what you should know about the irresistible pair of denim, how to style barrel jeans, and our expertly picked selection of the best pairs to invest in.

What are barrel jeans?

Barrel jeans offer a wide silhouette that tapers at the ankle. Often categorized as a crossover between a wide-leg and 90s straight-leg silhouette, barrel jeans offer a bow-like look without the complications of a traditional puddle-leg hemline, which can be challenging to wear on rainy days.

Similar to the popular denim trend 'horseshoe', they offer slightly less volume for those not ready to adopt a more exaggerated silhouette.

Are barrel jeans flattering?

Absolutely, the divisive pair of jeans can seem complicated, but trust us, it's a great silhouette that can be styled to your preference. It features a fitted waist and a wider leg that tapers at the hemline, which offers more comfort for those who like a looser cut in the hips and thighs and those who prefer a more fitted waist.

Shop barel leg jeans

Agolde High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans £320 at Net-A-Porter Coming in four washes, these Agolde jeans are made from certified high-quality organic denim and are sure to last you forever.

Gap Blue High Waisted Barrel Jeans £50 at Gap A true-blue pair of jeans are crucial for anyone building a capsule wardrobe, these barrel jeans from Gap offer a subtle twist whilst maintaining a timeless classic denim wash.

Toteme High-rise barrel-leg jeans £250 at Mytheresa Toteme's timeless wardrobe pieces are impeccable investment pieces and these jeans are no different.

Ganni Light Blue Stary Jeans £135 (was £225) at Ganni Currently on Ganni's New Year sale, these barrel-leg jeans come in 10 different colourways to suit any style preference, from a classic blue wash to maximalist chrome.

H&M Barrel High Jeans £37.99 at H&M A more high-wasited option that features a slightly more tapered fit at the waist, these H&M jeans are so good to pass up.

Paige Arellia 32" Barrel Leg Jean £330 at Paige The brand's latest denim style offers a chic twist to any barrel jeans –– workwear panels. Keeping in line with a sleek dark denim wash to harmonize the look, they are strictly at the top of my wish list.

Next Barrel Hourglass Jeans £36 at Next This pair has been specifically designed for an hourglass shape and features a dark and light-wash option.

7 For All Mankind High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £140 (was £175) at Mytheresa These high-quality 7 For All Mankind jeans are made from a non-stretchy fabric to maintain shape without running the risk of stretchy denim. Perfect for those who like to opt for a true-to-size fit.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £98 at Free People I will always be impressed by Free People's We The Free barrel jeans offering. Currently stocking 21 hues, I can confirm every single one has tempted me. My current obsession? This rust orange colourway.

Whistles White Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean £95 at Whistles Selling out fast, these Whistles jeans serve as a great petite option for those slightly conscious of length.

Ollie High Rise Barrel Jeans £198 at Reformation Dark wash jeans offer a sleek way to style jeans for the office, and these Reformation barrel jeans are all things chic, comfortable, and elegant.

Ollie High Rise Barrel Jeans £198 at Reformation I love grey denim as much as the next person, and this slightly acid wash grey hue is effortlessly cool.

How to style barrel jeans?

The possibilities are endless when it comes to styling barrel-leg jeans. Weather considered, a great transeasonal way is to layer a cinched waist blazer for an extra harmonious look with complimentary accessories. Pair it with a cashmere jumper in the wintertime or a classic T-shirt over the summer for a timeless look.

For a more elongated silhouette, opt to style these jeans without socks to show the ankle and add some classic flats or kitten heels.