As you may expect, the Marie Claire office (and those of us who work in it) sees more than its fair share of exciting fashion finds—jewellery, bags, shoes, dresses, you name it. So, guilty, we’ve become a little blazé about the pieces that land on our desks; still spoiled, perhaps, even if the days of fashion editors being gifted Chanel bags are long behind us.

But when something genuinely causes a commotion, you know it’s worth paying attention to. Enter: DeMellier’s Stockholm bag, the latest addition to fashion writer Sofia Piza’s wardrobe.

Now, this is hardly a brand that needs an introduction. Since launching in 2017, DeMellier has become a firm favourite among some of the chicest women on the internet—Elsa Hosk and Anouk Yve included—as well as celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Yet compared to its bestselling styles, the New York and the Vancouver, this new silhouette feels noticeably more pared-back, leaning into the bowling-bag design that’s surged in popularity in recent seasons.

Plus, we’re not the only ones to spot a resemblance between this DeMellier shape and The Row’s India 15.75—another fashion-insider favourite, albeit with a considerably heftier price tag. It’s precisely this mid-luxury price positioning that makes the label so appealing.

Sofia says: "If you're investing in a new work bag, make it this one. I've had DeMellier’s Stockholm for about a week now and can confirm it is my most complimented, chicest, and most functional bag to date".

"I opted for its chocolate-brown suede colourway to ensure it worked with the majority of my mostly neutral everyday outfits, and I have had no problems styling it, whether for the office or mundane errands," she adds. Plus, "one of my favourite features is its hidden pocket, as I hide any essentials I would often misplace, and it goes without saying, but the fact that it seamlessly fits my huge 16-inch work laptop is ideal, as it's rarely the case with chic work bags."

Tempted to try it for yourself? Us too. Or we may just have to ask Sofia very nicely if she’ll let us borrow it.

