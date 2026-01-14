Flocked Jeans Are the Warmer and Smarter Alternative Set to Dominate 2026
Office-friendly denim? Count us in
As far as winter dressing goes, it’s easy to find yourself stuck in the same outfit formula for days on end. A classic for me? Jeans and a cashmere knit.. While this simple pairing will never lose its appeal, I’m always looking for fresh new ways to switch up my daily uniform.
Which is why I’ve decided to put one of my New Year’s resolutions into practice early: finding easy yet incredibly chic ways to elevate my everyday outfits. Case in point: flocked jeans. This versatile denim silhouette is on its way to becoming one of 2026’s biggest denim trends.
Our most-loved jean silhouettes have been reworked with a flocked denim finish — a velvety fabric that offers a suede-like texture. Often made from plush cotton, this denim style is considered warmer than traditional denim, making it a winter-ready alternative that can be an alternative way to add some colour while keeping you warm. Plus, its elegant texture makes it office-friendly.
Rich tones of burnt amber, olive green, or chocolate brown, are enhanced by the velvety finish however if like me you prefer a monochrome look there are several styles to choose from in classic black and navy.
Not sure where to start? Below, I've hand-selected the best pairs of flocked jeans to invest in now for an instant wardrobe refresh.
Best flocked jeans
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.