What Are the Best Eyeshadow Colours for Brown Eyes? I Asked Expert MUAs

In recent years, I've tended to err on the side of caution when it came to eyeshadow, sticking to muted tones and never really opting to experiment or stray from what I knew (i.e. matte brown shadow). But with 2026 being the year of fun, joyful make-up making a return, I decided it was time to trial some old favourites and get back into the eyeshadow game.

Over the years, I've worn greens, golds, pinks, blues and browns. When I first discovered eyeshadow palettes, I perfected my cut crease and rejoiced in buying my very first 'build-a-palette' at M.A.C Cosmetics while at university. Looking back, I felt nostalgic, but I also knew that as someone with brown eyes, there is a vast array of shades that suit me and that I should reach for more often.

In general, make-up artists agree that for brown eyes, it's all about warmth, richness and depth. "Warm tones like copper, bronze, gold, champagne, and rich purple make brown eyes stand out and will bring out the natural warmth," notes Drita Paljevic, Director of Artistry and Makeup at Kevyn Aucoin. However, she continues, adding contrast with gorgeous jewel tones like greens can also really make brown eyes pop.

Some shades don't tend to suit us brown-eyed ladies as much. For Warren Dowdall, Senior PRO Artist at Bobbi Brown, this tends to apply with cool-toned greys or icy pastels, which "can sometimes flatten the warmth in brown eyes." Paljevic agrees that these hues can actually bring more attention to under-eye circles, which isn't the most appealing side effect.

As mentioned, over the years, I've trialled plenty of eyeshadows. With the help of the experts, I chart the top five most gorgeous eyeshadow shades for brown eyes.

Brown

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

It may sound a little boring, but a simple brown eyeshadow can really make quite the impact on brown eyes. There's a beautiful hue out there for everyone, and whether you're opting for a lighter clay-brown or a deeper espresso shade, I guarantee it'll look lovely. Pair with a gorgeous brown liquid liner for maximum impact that maintains a sense of soft glam.

Burgundy or plum

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

If I'm feeling a little experimental, from time to time I'll throw my matte brown eyeshadow to the back of my make-up collection and instead reach for a rich burgundy. A colour that looks particularly stunning during the autumn months, there's just something about a deep red that makes brown eyes pop. Whether you go for more of a purple-toned plum or a red-based burgundy, you're winning... trust me.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Champagne or gold

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

You can't beat a shimmering champagne or a solid wash of gold on brown eyes. These shades are just so insanely complementary, and they can be as subtle or pigmented and powerful as you choose. I always opt for a creamy champagne formula (without too much shimmer) if I've slept badly and need to brighten my eyes up a touch. For nighttime, that's when the gold comes out; a hit of golden powder on the eyes works wonders with a burgundy lip, particularly during the festive party season.

Green

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

As Paljevic points out, green can be an unexpected hit for brown eyes, and there are so many ways to wear it. I usually go for a glittery bright green if I'm off to a festival or party (combined with copious amounts of glossy black liquid liner), or for everyday vibes, you can get lots of chic khaki and olive tones that play beautifully with matching kohl liner (Victoria Beckham Beauty does the best ones).

(Subtle) pink

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Now, last but not least: an unexpected underdog. Look, there are plenty of ways to wear pink eyeshadow, and some I may not love personally (I've had some pink glitter nightmares at festivals...), but I've learnt that a subtle pop of pink can actually look really lovely. A semi-sheer cream formula is best, IMO, and a gentle wash of colour is more flattering than a pigmented, packed-on look.