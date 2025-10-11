When Lisa Manoban first burst onto the scene in 2016 as the youngest member of BLACKPINK, her look was quintessentially K-pop: high-octane, experimental, and overly styled. Onstage, she’d wear thigh-high patent boots paired with leather skirts and shimmering crop tops — fashion that was emblematic of a performer just beginning her journey: exciting, youthful, and built around spectacle. Bright colours, bold prints, and clashing textures were her calling card, while vinyl minis and sequin-saturated jackets acted as a shiny foil to the band’s young fans, amping up BLACKPINK’s pop princess credentials.

Lisa in 2016

Image 1 of 2 Lisa (left) with BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo and Jennie at the 2016 Melon Music Awards at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 19, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Lisa (right) with BLACKPINK bandmates Rosé (left) and Jisoo (center) at the 2016 Melon Music Awards at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 19, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Like every icon in the making, she needed a trademark: bluntly cut bangs provided a sense of continuity and an instantly recognisable hallmark against a backdrop of bubblegum wardrobe choices and ever-changing hair colours. Icy platinum and soft pink locks also acted as a kind of extension of the band’s retro-futuristic visuals.

Lisa 2017-2019

Image 1 of 8 Lisa of BLACKPINK at the 26th High1 Seoul Music Awards in 2017. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Lisa of BLACKPINK at the 31th Golden Disc Awards at KINTEX in 2017. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Lisa of BLACKPINK attends the Mulberry 2018 A/W event at K Museum of Contemporary Art on September 06, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo of BLACKPINK perform during the 26th Tokyo Girls Collection at Yokohama Arena on March 31, 2018 in Yokohama, Japan. (Image credit: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images) Lisa of Blackpink attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show. (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo of BLACKPINK perform during the 25th Tokyo Girls Collection at Saitama Stadium in 2017. (Image credit: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images) (L-R) Jennie Kim, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo of 'BLACKPINK' at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019. (Image credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube) Lisa at Incheon International Airport in 2019 (Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty)

By 2018, Lisa had already begun to carve out her own lane. While her show looks remained maximalist and high-impact, offstage, she was finding a balance between playful excess and restraint. At runway shows, she started leaning into more refined tailoring; a subtle sign of things to come. Naturally, as BLACKPINK’s fame rocketed globally, so did Lisa’s visibility, and her wardrobe started to reflect that new status. Her aesthetic grew sharper, incorporating structured silhouettes with luxury streetwear staples. Where only a couple of years earlier, she gravitated toward vivid layering, she began favouring muted palettes and streamlined tailoring that nodded to the minimalist ‘quiet luxury’ that was engulfing fashion.

Lisa 2020-2022

Image 1 of 7 Lisa attends the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/2021. (Image credit: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada) Lisa at the Celine Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images) Lisa at Incheon International Airport in 2020. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Lisa at the Celine Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Foc Kan/WireImage via Getty Images) Lisa attends the 2022 Bulgari Aurora Awards in Seoul in 2022. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Lisa of BLACKPINK performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global) Lisa is seen leaving Gimpo International Airport for CELINE Men's Summer 2023 Fashion Show in 2022. (Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Her high fashion allegiance hit new heights in 2020 when she was appointed a global ambassador for Celine. This collaboration marked a decisive evolution in her style and, on a practical level, it meant sharper, cleaner looks: crisp trousers, oversized blazers, buttery leather designs, always with an unexpected twist. Whether it was a corseted waist or a playfully slashed skirt, Lisa didn’t lose her affinity for drama; instead, it was now grounded in an elevated aesthetic that balanced fashion-forward risk with classic appeal.

By the time she launched her solo debut in 2021 with LALISA, she had become a fixture in the global fashion scene. Her red carpet appearances became a masterclass in contrasts: one night, there’d be an architectural, sculptural gown from Bulgari; the next, head-to-toe sequins or sheer fabrics that shimmered with movement.

Lisa’s off-duty style, too, matured with her public image. She began favouring oversized outerwear, tailored trousers, and minimalist colour schemes, often pairing streetwear pieces with refined accessories. Think Prada loafers with vintage denim or a Celine trench over biker shorts. Her ability to switch seamlessly between hyper-feminine and androgynous looks speaks to a fashion fluency that not all pop stars can master. Her signature bangs remained, but even her hairstyling evolved as she moved away from dramatic reinvention toward more subtle variations like soft brunette tones, honey blondes, and raven black.

Lisa in 2023

Image 1 of 5 Lisa at the BVLGARI Serpenti 75 years of infinite tales exhibition in 2023. (Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty) Lisa at the 'CELINE' pop-up store opening at The Hyundai in 2023. (Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images) (Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images) Lisa performs at Coachella in 2023. (Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) L-R) Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo of BLACKPINK at Coachella in 2023. (Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fast forward to 2023, and Lisa’s style took on a more mature, couture-inspired lean. As she progressed into different creative pursuits — acting, high-profile ambassadorships, and a more international celebrity tier — her arsenal responded with increased depth. At a Bulgari event in South Korea, she slipped into a liquid champagne gown with fluted, shirting-inspired sleeves and a plunging open back. Her once-famous bangs were gone, replaced by a slicked-back bun and ink-black hair.

At the Celine show in Paris, she wore another minimalist yet impactful look — a structured black blazer over micro shorts, finished with pointed boots and poker-straight hair in the same cool shade of black — effortlessly capturing the brand’s rock-chic aesthetic and showcasing yet another example of her signature dramatic elegance.

Lisa in 2024

Image 1 of 5 Lisa at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2024. (Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)) Lisa attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in 2024. (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images) Lisa performs during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images) Lisa at the BULGARI Studio opening party at Walkerhill Hotel in 2024. (Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images) Lisa is seen in Chelsea on September 12, 2024. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

In 2024, Lisa’s fashion took bold, deliberate steps — retaining her signature mix of edge and elegance, but pushing both further than before. On red carpets, she made statements with dramatic gowns and sculptural tailoring. For the MTV VMAs, she stepped out in a stately cream Mugler gown that flowed into gloves and a hood-like drape, its corseted bodice showcasing structured glamour. The juxtaposition of rockstar grit with couture grace, and streetwear ease with red carpet drama, has become Lisa’s prevailing house style.

Lisa in 2025

Image 1 of 6 Lisa at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Image credit: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images) Lisa outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026. (Image credit: Edward Berthelot via Getty Images) Lisa attends a pop-up for her album 'Alter Ego' at Chelsea Walls Gallery in NYC at Chelsea Walls Gallery in 2025. (Image credit: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images for ABA) Lisa performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2025. (Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) (Image credit: Edward Berthelot via Getty Images) (Image credit: Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images))

In 2025, Lisa made her long-awaited Met Gala debut in a custom Balenciaga look that instantly ranked among the year’s most talked-about. Embodying the event’s theme with a striking blend of tailoring and sensuality, her look featured a black lace corset-blazer adorned with jeweled buttons and sheer panels, worn sans pants and paired with monogrammed sheer tights and high-cut underwear. A pearl-draped chain belt added a touch of classic glamour, while embroidered lace details by artist Henry Taylor included portraits from his personal life nodded to heritage and individuality. With her hair swept into an elegant updo and minimal makeup, Lisa let the look speak volumes: a fearless fusion of structure, sex appeal, and couture storytelling.

From that moment on, Lisa’s place in the fashion pantheon was undeniable. Whether appearing in razor-sharp Saint Laurent tailoring or a softly draped archival Mugler, she exudes control and purpose. Her 2025 wardrobe doesn’t chase virality; it’s built around craft, heritage, and storytelling. She moves fluidly between genres — streetwear, couture, vintage — with the assurance of someone who knows exactly what story she’s telling through.

