Here's something I never thought I would write as a beauty journalist: deep side partings are back. In the mid-00s, my parting was so low that it practically danced atop my ear. I paired it with an excessive amount of backcombing and Lee Stafford's Messed Up Putty in an attempt to achieve that elusive, messy, undone look. When I look back at pictures (thankfully not easily accessible; most of them are hidden in the depths of my Facebook), everyone had them. It was a welcome moment when my parting (along with everybody else's) returned to the centre of my head. I've not looked back since. And yet, here I am, typing that I predict deep side partings will feature heavily in 2026.

I first sensed a shift when deep side partings appeared on several models at last year’s rebooted Victoria’s Secret show. Since then, they’ve cropped up increasingly on red carpets, with searches for deep side-part hairstyles up 122%. It’s a return hair stylist Edward James welcomes, noting how limiting centre partings can be: “Deep side partings are definitely back, and I’m pleased about it, because centre partings simply don’t suit every face shape.”

And whilst I consider this to be a typical Y2K look, James says that icons like Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy were early adopters of the deep side parting. "We are now seeing a modern revival with celebrities like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Anya Taylor-Joy wearing it in fresh ways. Emma Stone is another great example of how versatile and flattering it can be."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is a deep side parting?

Whilst a classic side parting sits just a couple of centimetres from the middle of the head, a deep side parting is more exaggerated. It sits further down the head, towards the ear. James says that the key is not to force it too far over, "I always suggest starting the part where the eyebrow arches highest rather than dragging it from the temple. If you fight the natural fall of the hair, it will never quite sit right."

If you naturally lack volume or lift, then this parting style is an easy way to get both. "A deep side parting adds instant volume and definition, especially at the front," explains James. "With a bit of volumising product and gentle heat styling, it lifts the root, creates shape around the face, and can make hair look thicker and fuller even when it is not."

It's also a good choice if you have a round face, a wide jaw or a strong forehead. "A middle part can emphasise width rather than balance it," James says. "A deep side part instantly softens and sculpts the face and makes hair look styled with very little effort. There is also something timeless about it. The Hollywood side part became iconic during the Golden Age of Hollywood and is still associated with classic glamour today. The deep side parting has become a sophisticated, youthful alternative to the middle part."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who does a deep side parting suit?

The beauty of the deep side parting is that it works across all hair types and lengths. "It works just as well on sleek styles as it does on big, voluminous curls." Straight to wavy hair will naturally hold the shape well and show the definition clearly. "Fine hair benefits most from the added lift at the roots," James adds. "Curly hair can absolutely wear a deep side part as well; it just needs a good curl-defining product so the shape looks intentional rather than fluffy."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style a deep side parting

James says that with a parting this low, it's best to keep the rest of the look simple. Choose where your parting is going to sit when your hair is damp. "Apply a root lift product, and blow dry in that direction with light tension (I find a paddle brush does this really well). Once dry, gently flip the hair into place for lift rather than trying to force it with heavy styling."

He says that product choice is really important. When applying anything to the root, you really want to use something lightweight that adds to the lift, but doesn't add weight. This is particularly important if you have fine hair.

"For an evening look, layering in a wet-look product like Color Wow Pop and Lock instantly adds polish and shine," he suggests. "On textured hair, Aveda Curl Control is great for gentle definition and softness, and finishing with Oribe Superfine Hair Spray helps hold the shape without stiffness."

(Image credit: Getty Images)