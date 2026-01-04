Jewellery Designer Cecily Morris Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

Jewellery aficionados will be all too familiar with David Morris, founder of the eponymous London luxury jewellery house synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship, rare gemstones and a certain Hollywood glamour. The name Cecily Morris, however? Perhaps less so—but not for long.

The granddaughter of the legendary jeweller and third generation to work in the family business, Cecily Morris has spent over a decade shaping the brand from behind the scenes. Now, she’s ready to step into the limelight with an expanded creative role. Alongside her position as Brand and Retail Director, Cecily has recently designed her first fine jewellery collection for the House: Triolette by Cecily Morris, crafted entirely in 18-carat yellow gold. The concept? “Wearable, stackable jewels that feel as effortless and easy-going as the woman behind them.”

Here, Cecily Morris shares what life looks like behind the scenes of her family business and what she gets up to in her nine-to-five—from morning rituals and office essentials to the important lessons she’s learned along the way.

(Image credit: Courtesy David Morris)

I can't start my morning without... A homemade smoothie, that contains a mix of seeds and fruits.

Lately, I have been using the app Indyx to keep track of all my clothes... It has made my life so much easier, and I love discovering items I haven’t worn for a while. I usually check my diary the night before to see if it will be a smart or casual day, have a quick look at the weather, and then pick my outfit.

My number one office essential is... My phone. It may sound obvious, but I have to be constantly contactable. With lots of travel, I am used to working on the go—in just over the past month, I have been to Japan, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Paris. I am always in touch with my team, so I have to be comfortable working remotely.

My favourite post-work, pre-bed ritual is... Heading to the gym, then relaxing with Netflix—either something new or Gilmore Girls on repeat. I change into my PJs and read on my Kindle. The days are so busy, so I quite enjoy these calming activities to wind down.

(Image credit: Courtesy David Morris)

For my first jewellery collection, Triolette, I drew inspiration from my own jewellery wardrobe and how I naturally layer pieces... I started with a simple concept—in this case, three geometric shapes—and then worked closely with the design team to explore how each piece could be stacked, mixed, and worn in multiple ways. The process was very hands-on: I used my ears as a canvas, refined the details, and made sure each piece was versatile, wearable, and still true to David Morris’s heritage.

The idea for Triolette came from wanting to create jewellery that I would actually wear every day... It had to feel effortless, personal and natural. The ‘Triolette’ woman reflects that same spirit: she is confident, playful and modern, mixing and matching her jewellery in a way that expresses her individuality. She wears her pieces her way, embracing a style that is both versatile and uniquely her own.

My favourite thing about my job is... The variety, and the different aspects I get to be involved in—from people management to events, marketing and campaigns. I particularly enjoy working on advertising campaigns and seeing the creative ideas come to life.

(Image credit: Courtesy David Morris)

One of the biggest highlights of my career has been... Working so closely with my father, CEO and Creative Director Jeremy Morris. There have been so many pinch-me moments over the years, often travel related. I get to see incredible places because of the job—we have hosted amazing events in locations such as Mykonos and Thailand, and I also travel with my father to stone fairs. His passion for stone sourcing and creating extraordinary High Jewellery is incredible, and I have been lucky to see it first-hand, including trips to Hong Kong, which are always awe-inspiring.

My biggest career achievement to date is... Definitely the launch of Triolette, my first collection. Seeing all the marketing come to life has been incredible, and it still feels surreal to see my work on massive billboards in the Middle East.

The most important lesson I have learned in business is... To be aware of people’s intentions and to understand how to resolve deep-rooted, fundamental issues within the company.

(Image credit: Courtesy David Morris)

I have been in the business for ten years and have really worked my way up... I started as a receptionist and spent time in retail at Harrods. I quickly fell in love with marketing and have spent almost all of my time here in the marketing department. Over the years, I have gained a strong understanding of the whole business, and I am now the Brand and Retail Director.

Currently, I'm working on... The 2026 marketing and events calendar. We have lots of exciting things coming up!

I can't share specific future plans at the moment, but I'm very much continuing on my design journey. A big focus for me is educating people about the heritage of David Morris and sharing the story of the House. I’d love to bring back elements of what my grandparents built—their original ideas and way of thinking—but reinterpret them in a modern way. My grandparents, particularly my grandmother, were deeply focused on fine jewellery collections, while my father’s true passion has always been High Jewellery and sourcing exceptional stones. Bringing those influences together feels like a very natural next step.

davidmorris.com/triolette