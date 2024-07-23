Louis Vuitton names Blackpink's Lisa as their newest house ambassador
After months of speculation from eagle-eyed fans, luxury house Louis Vuitton has confirmed Blackpink's Lisa as their newest brand ambassador. The singer and style icon has quickly gained It-girl status from her sleek street-style looks to her sparkling on-stage outfits, she does it all.
Having previously held the ambassador title at another LVMH brand, Celine, the K-pop idol is no stranger to the fashion set. For the past few months, she has been teasing a potential ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton, from pulling two archival pieces during Paris Fashion Week last February to little snippets wearing hero pieces from the Maison on her social media posts.
Celebrated for her bold sartorial choices that harmoniously reflect Louis Vuitton's Creative Director, Nicolas Ghesquière's vision led by individuality and empowerment, Lisa is the perfect choice for the brand. ”I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador. She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling. She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”, says Ghesquière.
The exciting news comes alongside Lisa's newest single "Rockstar" released under her new record company after a solo stint. Additionally, Lisa will also be appearing in the long-anticipated third season of the HBO show, White Lotus, marking her acting debut all whilst planning an upcoming Blackpink reunion and tour in 2025.
With Lisa's appointment, she will be joining other longstanding ambassadors such as Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas, Ho-Yeon, and Emma Stone.
See the campaign shoot below
