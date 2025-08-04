Maybe it’s my age, but I was under the impression that BLACKPINK’s style was best described as ‘high-gloss pop’ and very Gen-Z. So why is it, then, that I—a Millennial—find myself dreamily scrolling through Rosé’s entire wardrobe?

The answer is that the band’s resident melancholic guitarist has mastered the art of understatement. BLACKPINK might go bold, but Rosé leans quiet, which generally translates to: unbrushed waves, undone tailoring, and a wardrobe that whispers 'luxury' while looking cannily accessible.

(Image credit: Saint Laurent via Getty Images)

At a time when social media is ruled by maximalism and ‘throwing fits’, looking like you haven’t tried too hard now holds its own kind of cool. Rosé’s style plays perfectly into that idea. She’s precise, yet studiously offbeat. A Saint Laurent devotee (she’s recently been spotted carrying the brand’s Gaby vanity bag and the iconic LE 5 À 7 Hobo bag), she gravitates toward razor-sharp suiting and bias-cut slips. Lately, however, it’s her off-duty dressing that’s been doing the talking.

(Image credit: Saint Laurent via Getty Images)

Case in point: jeans and a nice top. Yes, the Noughties formula I proudly rolled out every non-uniform day—or ‘Nimby’, depending on where you went to school—is officially back.

Rosé’s version is elevated, but unforced. Think vintage-wash denim paired with a sheer blouse, a backless halter, or something silk and slightly see-through.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images via Getty Images)

And like all good minimalists, Rosé’s aesthetic sits in the in-between: black satin with bed hair, baggy cargo trousers teamed with a micro crop top and an oversized Saint Laurent bag. It’s the push-pull of effort and ease—and it’s one Y2K revival that, when done right, feels entirely new.

