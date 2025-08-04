BLACKPINK’s Rosé has Mastered this Nostalgic Outfit Formula
Millennials, rejoice! The ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo is back
Maybe it’s my age, but I was under the impression that BLACKPINK’s style was best described as ‘high-gloss pop’ and very Gen-Z. So why is it, then, that I—a Millennial—find myself dreamily scrolling through Rosé’s entire wardrobe?
The answer is that the band’s resident melancholic guitarist has mastered the art of understatement. BLACKPINK might go bold, but Rosé leans quiet, which generally translates to: unbrushed waves, undone tailoring, and a wardrobe that whispers 'luxury' while looking cannily accessible.
At a time when social media is ruled by maximalism and ‘throwing fits’, looking like you haven’t tried too hard now holds its own kind of cool. Rosé’s style plays perfectly into that idea. She’s precise, yet studiously offbeat. A Saint Laurent devotee (she’s recently been spotted carrying the brand’s Gaby vanity bag and the iconic LE 5 À 7 Hobo bag), she gravitates toward razor-sharp suiting and bias-cut slips. Lately, however, it’s her off-duty dressing that’s been doing the talking.
Case in point: jeans and a nice top. Yes, the Noughties formula I proudly rolled out every non-uniform day—or ‘Nimby’, depending on where you went to school—is officially back.
Rosé’s version is elevated, but unforced. Think vintage-wash denim paired with a sheer blouse, a backless halter, or something silk and slightly see-through.
And like all good minimalists, Rosé’s aesthetic sits in the in-between: black satin with bed hair, baggy cargo trousers teamed with a micro crop top and an oversized Saint Laurent bag. It’s the push-pull of effort and ease—and it’s one Y2K revival that, when done right, feels entirely new.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.