Your Definitive, Expert-Approved Guide to Reviving Post-Party-Season Skin

After late nights, celebratory drinks and disrupted sleep, it’s entirely normal for skin to look fatigued—and feel dry, tight, congested—or all of the above. Complexions can appear dull, fine lines may feel more pronounced, and redness or breakouts are more likely to surface. In other words, festive fun often leaves its mark.

Luckily, there are many ways to aid your complexion on its road to recovery. From the specific skincare ingredients to incorporate into your New Year's routine to the at-home techniques to depuff, think of this as your ultimate guide to a post-party-season skin overhaul, according to top skincare experts.

How the festivities affect your skin

“Alcohol is dehydrating and can temporarily weaken the skin barrier, the protective layer that helps keep moisture in and irritants out,” explains Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist. “When this barrier is not working as well as it should, water escapes more easily from the skin’s surface, leaving it feeling uncomfortable and looking less smooth and radiant. That is why post-party skin recovery is not just about drinking more water. While staying hydrated is important, the skin also needs external support. Lack of sleep and dehydration can slow the skin’s natural repair processes, making it harder to hold onto moisture and easier for irritation and sensitivity to develop.”

The skincare ingredients to add now

“Know your ingredients and how to apply them correctly,” says Faye Purcell, Head of R&D and Lead Chemist at Q+A. “Moisturisers and serums absorb more effectively when applied to slightly damp skin, helping reduce water loss, lock in hydration and support the skin barrier. Ingredients that love damp skin include hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, panthenol (vitamin B5), beta-glucan and glycerin."

“If you’re not already doing so, introduce a vitamin C serum into your morning routine—it’s one of the quickest ways to boost radiance, even skin tone and protect against environmental stressors,” adds Dr Miriam Adebibe, Aesthetic & Regenerative Doctor. “And don’t forget barrier support—ceramides and niacinamide are brilliant for maintaining resilience, especially during the colder months.”

Dr Phillips agrees: “When skin feels stressed or depleted, I recommend focusing on gentle, barrier-supportive skincare. Hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid help replenish moisture while calming and restorative ingredients support the skin as it recovers.” Dr Phillips recommends a serum like Genaura Levagen+ Smart Face Serum, which combines hydrating Ingredients like glycerin, aloe vera and sodium hyaluronate with panthenol and niacinamide to support the skin barrier.

Give yourself a weekly facial

The best way to revive dull, festive-fatigued skin is with a DIY facial that incorporates lymphatic drainage. "Begin with a gentle cleanse, massaging the skin in circular motions for around two minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water,” says Purcell. “Follow with a light exfoliation, then apply a face mask for 10–15 minutes. Clay formulas work well for oilier skin types, vitamin C helps brighten tired or lacklustre complexions, while aloe, honey or oat-based masks are ideal for dry and sensitive skin. Finish with a hydrating serum, moisturiser and a few drops of facial oil. Using clean fingers—or a gua sha or facial roller – gently press the oil into the skin, sweeping upwards across the jaw, cheeks and temples for two to five minutes to boost circulation and enhance glow.”

“Facial massage is another must,” agrees Dr Adebibe. “It helps to stimulate lymphatic drainage, increase circulation and reduce puffiness both before and after party season.”

Vitamins worth considering

Dr Adebibe also suggests trying a Vitamin B12 injection: “Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in skin health. It provides energy, supports the nervous system, and aids in the production of healthy skin cells but many of us, especially vegetarians, vegans, and those over 50, may be deficient in B12. This deficiency can lead to sluggish skin cell renewal, resulting in dull and deficient new skin cells. To tackle this, a Vitamin B12 booster is the most efficient solution, bypassing the need for gut absorption like oral supplements. It’s also the most dependable way to ensure your body receives an effective dose.”

Dos and Don'ts