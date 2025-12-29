Ah, Instagram—the app that lets us see what our friends got up to at the weekend, what tricks a cute dog on the other side of the world can do, and offers ample inspiration for what to make for dinner. But used wisely, it can also become the ultimate moodboard for your wardrobe. Really, all you have to do is follow a few people whose style you admire and let the algorithm do the rest.

Essentially, it’s like having a personal stylist in your pocket, without the appointment fees. And the best part? You can discover fresh outfit ideas every single day, from the comfort of your sofa.

If you’re stuck on where to start, allow me to offer a few suggestions of women we here at Marie Claire regularly turn to for outfit inspiration—whether it’s office-friendly ensembles, laid-back looks, or a more maximalist vibe you’re hoping to channel in the new year.

I told you, it’s not all about memes.

Marilyn NK

If you’re drawn to polished looks that balance minimalism with a subtle twist of unexpected styling, Marilyn NK is one to add to your following list. Expect plenty of seasonal outfit inspiration, luxury label shopping suggestions and clever tips on how to mix and match wardrobe staples in multiple ways.

Follow @nlmarilyn

Lisa Ing Marinelli

Lisa Ing Marinelli has a particularly sharp knack for styling office-friendly outfits. Think layered jumpers, blazers and accessories that feel far less corporate, while still keeping HR on side. If you’re looking to upgrade your work wardrobe, following Lisa is sure to help.

Follow @lisaingmarinelli

Leila Kashanipour

Jewellery lovers and those with a more maximalist style are sure to be drawn to Leila Kashanipour, on whose page you'll find leopard print jeans, statement accessories and rings aplenty.

Follow @leivankash

Laura Vidrequin Roso

For off-duty cool, Laura Vidrequin Roso’s looks certainly deliver. Expect plenty of cosy knits, effortless layers and ample inspiration for new ways to wear your favourite jeans.

Follow @lauravidrequin

Raquel Costa Gomes

If 2026 is the year you plan to embrace bold colour and prints, look to Raquel Costa Gomes for guidance. Based in Lisbon, she embodies the playful side of Portuguese style, creating outfit combinations you might not instinctively reach for but that always, surprisingly, work.

Follow @raquelcostagomess

Lindsey Holland

Making a commitment to become more active? Lindsey Holland is sure to serve as a key source of inspiration. When she isn’t running, surfing or exploring the great outdoors, you’ll find her sporting particularly chic, laid-back looks.

Follow @lindseyholland_

Emelie von Hofsten

Emelie von Hofsten is a trained actor, the creative force behind her brand Teotoki and is known for her impeccable taste in both interior design and fashion. Expect polished every day outfits with glimpses of her beautiful Stockholm apartment.

Follow @emvonhofsten

Jenny Tsang

I’m fairly confident in claiming that Jenny Tsang (aka @tsangtastic) has one of the best handle names on Instagram—and her profile more than lives up to it. From fashion week front-row looks to effortless weekend outfit inspiration, consider her page a blend of magazine imagery with social-media immediacy. She’s also something of an expert when it comes to mastering neutral outfits.

Follow @tsangtastic

Mariko Nakafuji

Another lawyer turned content creator, Mariko Nakafuji has a unique ability to style workwear outfits that feel modern and unexpected, often accessorising with pieces many would only deem appropriate after dark. Her signature style is a mixture of tailoring and timeless separates, so if you're looking for simple ways to upgrade your workwear wardrobe, Mariko is your lady.

Follow @marikokuo

Anouk Yve

Anouk Yve has amassed a mammoth following of over 1.5 million people thanks to her highly polished yet easy-to-recreate minimalist looks, which is no small feat. In fact, your best-dressed friend probably already has her outfits pinned to their moodboard.

Follow @anoukyve

Michelle Li

Y2K style has been trending for quite some time now, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. So if you’re still unsure how to layer cami vests, sling a belt over a skirt or make knee-high socks work with, well, anything, Michelle Li is sure to set you on the right path.

Follow @himichelleli