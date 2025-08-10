Whether it's down to the sustainable fashion movement, the innately cyclical nature of trends, the ongoing obsession with all things Y2K, or the fact that luxury handbag prices have soared in recent years—or, most likely, a combination of all of the above—there's no denying that vintage designer bags are having a major moment.

Alongside luxury brands' buzzy new designs, a notable number of Noughties- and 2010s-era cult styles have returned to the fashion fore of late—the Chloé Paddington, Balenciaga Le City, Fendi Spy and Louis Vuitton Speedy, to name but a few.

And the latest to join their newly relevant ranks? The iconic Celine Phantom.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First launched by Phoebe Philo in 2011, the Celine Phantom bag quickly became a celebrity favourite, and in its heyday, graced the arms of everyone from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Richie, and Lindsay Lohan to Gwyneth Paltrow and Rihanna. Minimalist, capacious, and instantly recognisable, it was considered the ultimate arm candy, the undisputed 'It' bag of 2012, and a must-have for Philo-philes the world over.

Until, like all its once-cult predecessors, it slowly faded into obscurity, and was replaced by the next big thing. Only now has it re-emerged as an archival item worth digging out again—and it's all thanks to Michael Rider.

Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian carry the Celine Phantom bag in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American designer recently presented his debut Spring 2026 collection as the new Artistic Director of Celine, and amongst the numerous nods to his former boss Philo was his own take on her most famous handbag.

Rider's reinvention of the Celine Phantom features the bag's signature oversize silhouette, prominent side flap 'wings' and short handles, while the famous front zip now curves upwards to resemble a smile. Officially called the New Luggage bag, it's slated to launch in mid-September—but that hasn't stopped the OG style surging in popularity on re-sale sites.

(Image credit: courtesy celine)

As a result, fashion rental app By Rotation reports a 100% increase in searches for 'Celine' over the past three months, and a renewed interest in its vintage Phantom listings in particular.

"We're seeing a huge trend in people opting for nostalgia dressing, from boho chic to the Y2K revival—and with the resurgence of 2010s favourites like capri trousers and low-rise denim, it's no surprise that the iconic Phantom bag has now crept into our wardrobes once again," says By Rotation founder and CEO Eshita Kabra-Davies. "We're seeing people stray away from the micro bags and instead opt for more functional pieces, and the Celine Phantom is perfect for staycations and city trips with its spacious and practical silhouette."

(Image credit: courtesy Celine)

Already have one of the originals hiding in the back of your closet? This is the perfect time to whip it out and give it some love once again—and the ultimate proof that it's well worth hanging onto your designer gems for posterity. Because if history has taught us anything, it's that all fashion trends inevitably come back around, and with a decidedly higher price-tag at that...