Wondering How To Wear Your Makeup In The Coming Year? Here's What To Expect In 2026

Experimenting with colour, texture and technique is the crux of what we love about makeup, and this coming year has it all. Whether you want to embrace the 'quiet luxury' look or opt for bold soft goth makeup and grunge, you have options aplenty.

I spoke to a roster of brilliant, top makeup artists to hear first-hand what we can expect, and our conversations left me more excited than ever for the next 12 months in beauty. Inspired by catwalk looks as well as celebrities and product development, these 2026 makeup trends are here to shake things up. Keep reading to learn more about the top seven.

1. Quiet luxury

A post shared by Kenneth Soh (@kennethsohmakeup) A photo posted by on

For Makeup Artist Kenneth Soh, there's only one makeup trend on his mind for 2026: 'quiet' luxury. We've seen the rise of 'expensive'-looking hair and fashion in the last couple of years, and now makeup will be joining them.

"I think there'll be a shift to subtler quiet luxury kind of red carpet glam that focuses on soft textures, softly defined features that makes the person look healthy and luxurious," he explains, referencing Greta Lee and Zoe Kravitz.

2. Subtle metallics

A post shared by Zara | Makeup & Lifestyle (@zaramfindlay) A photo posted by on

Bobbi Brown Senior PRO Artist, Zara Findlay, says that we'll be seeing metallics worn in new ways this year, meaning festival and party seasons are sorted. "2025 was all about ‘glitter toppers’, but I think 2026 will bring subtle metallic eyeshadow either swept softly all over the lids (giving more of a wet look) or as a pop in the inner corner of the eyes."

She continues: "I think consumers are always evolving their makeup style, and the ‘subtle metallic’ is the ‘glitter eye toppers’ older, more sophisticated sister."

Another easy way to wear this? A hint of metallic liner on an otherwise-bare lid. This can have an incredible impact, with minimal effort. Just be sure to practise a steady hand!

3. Soft goth makeup

A post shared by Zara | Makeup & Lifestyle (@zaramfindlay) A photo posted by on

Noughties goths: it's your time to shine, because 2026 is set to see the 'return' of all things goth, but with a 'softer' approach. "2024 brought back grunge makeup, 2025 was all about the comeback of cool-toned 90s looks, so it seems only right that 2026 will bring the edginess of soft goth makeup," explains Findlay.

Want to know more about what this looks like? Findlay says that dark eyes, dark lips and muted blush will all be big, "but sophisticatedly done." A deep plum lip stain with a 'bitten' quality is a great entry point for a goth-inspired lip, paired with smoky, softly lined eyes.

4. A new 'barely-there' foundation

A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty) A photo posted by on

Every year, there's some variation of 'barely-there' makeup, but 2026 really centres around the base, and is all about a super natural-looking foundation that has a level of coverage but with a skin tint feel. This evolution has been a long-time coming, says Findlay.

"Over the years, consumers have gone from high coverage, super matte foundations to slowly embracing their true skin. With the surge of Korean skincare and makeup making its way to the UK, I think 2026 will be all about finding a foundation that is completely weightless, a perfect match to the skin tone with a beautiful satin finish that makes skin look like skin."

Expect an influx of impressive new formulations with plenty to offer.

5. The confident lip, reimagined

A post shared by Kenneth Soh (@kennethsohmakeup) A photo posted by on

If you love a bold lip, you're in luck this year. However this time, it's being done a little differently. Aarti P, Beauty Expert and Founder of South Asian Beauty Collective, says that the confident lip is being notably 'reimagined' for 2026, making it more wearable (and gorgeous!) than ever.

"Lips are returning as a focal point, but with a softer, more modern energy," she explains. "Instead of sharply defined, ultra-matte statements, we’ll see blurred edges, satin finishes and rich pigment that feels lived-in rather than rigid."

The makeup artist looks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone for the ultimate inspiration.

6. Grunge

A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff) A photo posted by on

Grunge, says Chanel Makeup Artist Anna Payne, was "a strong presence on the catwalk, with statement eyes paired with clean, fresh skin." This look is all about making the eyes pop, meaning minimal makeup elsewhere. If you tend to highlight your eyes as your main feature, grunge may be your 2026 go-to.

"The focus is on a smudged, smoky eye that feels effortless rather than overworked," Payne adds. In short, you needn't be too precise or polished; this is about having fun and going with the flow. An eye crayon or soft, smudgy eyeshadow quad will become your new best friend.

7. Cool-toned ’90s lips

A post shared by Jamie Genevieve (@jamiegenevieve) A photo posted by on

Cool toned makeup really enjoyed the spotlight in 2025, but this coming year hones in more specifically on the lip, and how it was worn in the 1990s. "Cool-toned ’90s lips are continuing to trend, reflecting the strong ’90s influence we’re seeing in fashion right now," says Payne.

"The look is all about using cool-toned brown liners that are softly blended and diffused to add depth and dimension to the lips." Both Chanel and Vieve offer great cool-toned neutral lipsticks, whilst you're spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for smudgy brown lip liners right now.