The 12 Best Looks From the Critics' Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet
See who wore what
Magpies rejoice, award season is officially here, and ringing in the festivities is none other than The Critics' Choice Awards 2026— a quieter affair, yet no less exciting than the Oscars or Golden Globes.
Held in Santa Monica, California, the evening saw plenty of exciting big wins, from All Her Fault's Sarah Snook, to Adolescence's Erin Doherty, and lest we forget Timothee Chalamet, plus his sweet nod to girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
Of course, no Hollywood awards ceremony would be complete without its share of outstanding fashion. The red carpet showcased a buzz-worthy mix of talked-about moments. Spanning archival vintage pieces, franchise-defining colours (Glinda-pink and Mart supreme-orange, we're looking at you), and understated sartorial custom creations.
If last night's ceremony is any indication, then it's safe to say we're in for a stellar award season ahead. Below, find our top 12 must-see looks from the evening.
Ariana Grande in Alberta Ferretti and Swarovski jewellery
Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren AW03 and Cartier jewellery
Amanda Seyfried in Valentino and Tiffany and Co. jewellery
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Odessa A'zion in Ott Dubai
Jessica Biel in Lanvin
Sarah Snook in Akris
Leighton Meester in Carolina Herrera and Chopard jewellery
Ego Nwodim in Carolina Herrera
Bella Ramsey in Prada
Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton
Hannah Einbinder in Louis Vuitton
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.