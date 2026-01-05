The 12 Best Looks From the Critics' Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet

See who wore what

By
published
in News
Critics Choice Awards red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Magpies rejoice, award season is officially here, and ringing in the festivities is none other than The Critics' Choice Awards 2026— a quieter affair, yet no less exciting than the Oscars or Golden Globes.

Held in Santa Monica, California, the evening saw plenty of exciting big wins, from All Her Fault's Sarah Snook, to Adolescence's Erin Doherty, and lest we forget Timothee Chalamet, plus his sweet nod to girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Of course, no Hollywood awards ceremony would be complete without its share of outstanding fashion. The red carpet showcased a buzz-worthy mix of talked-about moments. Spanning archival vintage pieces, franchise-defining colours (Glinda-pink and Mart supreme-orange, we're looking at you), and understated sartorial custom creations.

If last night's ceremony is any indication, then it's safe to say we're in for a stellar award season ahead. Below, find our top 12 must-see looks from the evening.

Ariana Grande in Alberta Ferretti and Swarovski jewellery

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren AW03 and Cartier jewellery

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Elle Fanning attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried in Valentino and Tiffany and Co. jewellery

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Amanda Seyfried attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Chase Infiniti attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion in Ott Dubai

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Odessa A&amp;amp;apos;zion attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel in Lanvin

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Jessica Biel attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook in Akris

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Sarah Snook attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leighton Meester in Carolina Herrera and Chopard jewellery

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Leighton Meester attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim in Carolina Herrera

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ego Nwodim attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey in Prada

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Bella Ramsey attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Erin Doherty attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder in Louis Vuitton

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.