The 12 Best Looks From the Critics' Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Magpies rejoice, award season is officially here, and ringing in the festivities is none other than The Critics' Choice Awards 2026— a quieter affair, yet no less exciting than the Oscars or Golden Globes.

Held in Santa Monica, California, the evening saw plenty of exciting big wins, from All Her Fault's Sarah Snook, to Adolescence's Erin Doherty, and lest we forget Timothee Chalamet, plus his sweet nod to girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Of course, no Hollywood awards ceremony would be complete without its share of outstanding fashion. The red carpet showcased a buzz-worthy mix of talked-about moments. Spanning archival vintage pieces, franchise-defining colours (Glinda-pink and Mart supreme-orange, we're looking at you), and understated sartorial custom creations.

If last night's ceremony is any indication, then it's safe to say we're in for a stellar award season ahead. Below, find our top 12 must-see looks from the evening.

Ariana Grande in Alberta Ferretti and Swarovski jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren AW03 and Cartier jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried in Valentino and Tiffany and Co. jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion in Ott Dubai

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel in Lanvin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook in Akris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leighton Meester in Carolina Herrera and Chopard jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey in Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors