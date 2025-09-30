Can’t Stop Thinking About The Prada S/S 2026 Show? Here’s How to Wear It Now
From leather gloves to bright shift dresses
Perhaps it's the cultural significance of its collections, or maybe it's the impeccable craftsmanship—regardless, you can always count on Prada's shows to be among the most anticipated on the Milan Fashion Week schedule.
At the helm of the brand, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are known to begin designing each collection by engaging in lengthy discussions about the state of the world. The result? Collections crafted to provoke wider conversation—and yes, even to confuse the audience. This season was no different. But if you’re a longtime Prada addict, you already know: that’s just part of the magic that keeps the fashion crowd captivated.
Which is exactly why most of us simply can't wait until next year to start applying the style lessons Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection has already taught us. Think: layering workwear jackets over shift dresses, or mastering the art of pastel colour-blocking.
So, of course, I’ve taken it upon myself to round up all the key pieces from the collection that you can start incorporating into your wardrobe now - some you probably already have in your wardrobe.
Workman Jackets
Juxtaposed with chic shift dresses, one of the key items in the Spring/Summer 2026 show was the classic workman jacket. The styling secret? Prada's genius colour pairings - black with pink or grey with yellow.
Leather Gloves
A stand out styling trick to this show was layering. Shirts under dresses, cropped cardigans under utilitarian suits, and gloves tucked into outerwear - in the eyes of Prada, it doesn't matter, as long as it's layered. For SS26, a key item used for layering was leather gloves, in both pastel and neutral colourways - the greater the colour clash the better.
Bright Shift Dresses
Thinking ahead to the holiday season (it's never too early), consider investing in a brightly coloured shift dress. Style it under a utility style leather jacket and add a pair of contrasting coloured heels.
Bubble Hem Skirts
Remember this summer's bubble hem skirts? They're not going anywhere; in fact, they're only getting chicer and slightly longer in length. Wear with an unexpected contrasting bright shirt and jacket.
Silk Handbags
Prada's SS26 collection featured many ladylike accessories, including embellished heels, gloves, and ballet-inspired sneakerinas. However, one standout piece was its silk pouch handbag. Available in three different colourways, this handbag was styled alongside grey trousers, bubble hem skirts, and long cardigans.
