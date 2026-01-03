Nina Park Is Hollywood's Favourite Makeup Artist Right Now—These 7 Of Her Celebrity Looks Are Set to Define 2026

With half a million followers on Instagram and a client roster featuring names such as Zoe Kravitz, Greta Lee and Mia Goth, Nina Park is the cool girl of makeup right now. New York-based and Chicago-raised, Park studied makeup at L'École de Maquillage Fleurimon in Paris and has since worked on editorials for the world's most esteemed fashion magazines, as well as campaigns with brands including Chanel and YSL.

It's easy to see why she's so sought after, even in an industry that is famously oversaturated with undeniably talented beauty professionals. Noting that she draws inspiration "from the natural structures and shadows of the face," and that her goal is to enhance features rather than concealing them, Park has a unique ability to make classic looks (think: red lips and dewy skin, or smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick) feel fresh and new again. Her makeup is always leaning towards the more 'natural' side, working with clients to achieve a bespoke look for each, and prioritising glossy skin, unexpected yet subtle pops of colour, and neutral hues.

All this means I can easily spend hours scrolling through her page, marvelling at the red carpet and campaign shoot looks she's created. Her work really is the ultimate inspiration for the new year and so here, I share seven of my favourite looks from her, along with products to recreate them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's look consists of fluffy brows, a subtle slick of eyeliner along the lash line, a pop of coral on the cheeks, and neutral pink lips with a slight gloss. Opt for a precise liquid liner on the eyes, a matte blusher like Rare's, and use a multi-use product such as Jones Road's for lips.

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner £9.99 at Look Fantastic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth looks absolutely glorious with a muted blush, nudey-pink lips, and a cool-toned eyeshadow that's a combination of clay, grey, and navy. Vieve's shadow stick in Granite is the closest match I've found to recreate the hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Greta Lee, Park accentuated Lee's natural bone structure with clever contouring. On the eyes, she added a sharp feline flick with a just-a-hint-of-shimmer on the lids.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Saoirse Ronan, Park chose this beautiful brick-red, muted lipstick, a perfect alternative to bright reds if they're not really your thing. She really let the lips do the talking, leaving the rest of the features pretty undone with muted blush and a little nude shadow at the eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is one of my all-time favourite makeup looks that Nina Park has created. It's super glossy and dewy (my favourite skin finish), with hints of neutral nudey-pink across the lips, cheeks and eyes. Recreate Zoe Kravitz' makeup with a tinted highlighter and glossy lipstick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another great red lipstick look, this time with minimal makeup elsewhere. Park made sure Jessie Buckley was sporting natural, fluffy brows and glowing skin to combine with the gorgeous lip hue.