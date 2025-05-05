The Met Gala 2025 red carpet live: all the best celebrity looks

The first Monday in May can only mean one thing: it's finally time for the 2025 Met Gala. One of the most important red-carpet events on the fashion calendar, the annual fundraiser sees the world's biggest celebrities, legendary fashion designers and industry insiders descend on New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, dressed to the nines in luxury creations. This year, we're reporting live to bring you all of the must-see celebrity looks the moment they hit those legendary steps.

The 2025 Met Gala theme is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', in line with the Costume Institute's spring exhibition inspired by Monica L. Miller's seminal 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. With a focus on menswear, tailoring, Black designers and the culture of dandyism, we're expecting some seriously flamboyant looks that not only visually delight, but also touch on important yet often-overlooked narratives within fashion's history.

For this year's event, we're guaranteed to be treated to plenty of stand-out fashion moments courtesy of celebrities including Zendaya, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Doechii and the Kardashian-Jenner clan—though the guest-list is kept firmly under wraps until the very last minute. What we do know, however, is that co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Colman Domingo will definitely be in attendance, and there will be a good few surprises along the way.

But which celebrity outfits will be spectacular enough to join the ranks of the best Met Gala looks of all time? We'll have to wait and see...

We'll be updating this story live, all night long, with the best Met Gala 2025 red carpet looks as we see them—so bookmark this page to ensure you don't miss a moment.