Jennifer Lopez’s clothes tell a story. This is, after all, a woman who hasn’t just broken the internet; she birthed it (sort of; more on that later). From the streets of the Bronx to Hollywood’s biggest stages, she has helped redefine what a global icon can look like.

When she emerged in the ’90s, all crop tops, gold hoops, and bodycon before the mainstream caught up, Jennifer Lopez made fashion that bit more political simply by being herself. In an industry that prized thinness and whiteness, her look carried a self-possession that ran counter to the era’s dominant aesthetic.

Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles in 1992. (Image credit: Ron Davisv via Getty Images)

With four decades of notable — and noteworthy! — looks, Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution mirrors pop culture’s own transformation: from the late-’90s obsession with image to the 2020s embrace of authenticity. She has become a kind of shorthand for not just beauty, but power and confidence too.

Here, we track Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution, decade by decade.

Jennifer Lopez in the 1990s

Before Versace and Valentino came knocking, Jennifer Lopez’s style was grounded in her Bronx upbringing: cut-off tees, cargo pants, bomber jackets, and the bodycon silhouettes that would later become her signature. By the end of the decade, with the success of Selena cementing her place in pop culture, a subtle sartorial shift was underway.

At the 1998 Golden Globes, she wore a liquid, tri-colour one-shoulder gown with a strategic midriff cut-out, layered with a wispy chiffon cape. Minimalist by late-’90s standards, the dress was sculpted to perfection, skimming her figure and highlighting the curves that would define her signature look. While it wasn’t as headline-grabbing as, say, her later Versace moment, fashion insiders took note.

As her red carpet appearances became more frequent, so, too, did the hallmarks of her aesthetic: oversized gold hoops, glossy lips, and a bronzed glow that would become a template pop culture still borrows from today.

Jennifer Lopez 2000-2005

The millennium opened with a seismic fashion moment: Jennifer Lopez’s green 'Jungle' Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys was searched so many times that it inspired Google to create Google Images. Equal parts audacious and strategic, the moment proved she understood that fashion could also act as a microphone.

She carried that energy into the early 2000s, both on and off the red carpet. Low-rise jeans and rhinestone belts, Juicy Couture velour tracksuits, and fur-trimmed coats defined her Y2K off-duty aesthetic, blending elements of streetwear with old-school Hollywood glamour. Her sweeping 2003 Oscars gown by Valentinoworn alongside then-fiancé Ben Affleck, cemented her status as red-carpet royalty.

Jennifer Lopez 2005-2010

As the decade wore on (no pun intended), Lopez’s style became more sculpted and streamlined, moving beyond Y2K sparkle into a more refined glamour. She embraced tailored gowns with architectural lines, bold cut-outs (an enduring hallmark by now), and metallic detailing (ditto) that highlighted both her curves and her confidence as a style authority.

Even casual appearances carried weight: oversized sunglasses, fitted blazers over silk camisoles, and second-skin leather trousers reinforced her signature mix of sex appeal and sophistication. By the end of the decade, Jennifer Lopez had mastered the art of celebrity dressing. Gone was the reactive or experimental looks; in their place; signature hallmarks that reinforced her icon status.

Jennifer Lopez in the 2010s

Jennifer Lopez in the 2020s

By the 2010s, J.Lo, alongside stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, had built a wardrobe that balanced sensuality with structure. Presenting at the 2012 Oscars, she stunned in a plunging, sequin-saturated Zuhair Murad gown with sculptural cut-outs — a subtle nod to her earlier red-carpet moments — exuding goddess-like energy. Her 2015 Golden Globes cape gown, also by Murad, elevated statement dressing to operatic heights with its swirling cascade of chiffon. Even her daytime looks, like tailored brights and sharp suiting during her World of Dance press tours, proved that power dressing could still sparkle.

By the 2010s, the famous J.Lo glow remained, but it now came with a sense of confidence and authority that reflected her status as an icon of both culture and style.

Now in her 50s, but showing no signs of slowing down, Jennifer Lopez’s style is less about reinvention and more about refining her signature look, honed over decades of experimentation. Her custom 2022 Ralph Lauren Collection wedding gown, with its high neck and cascading ruffles, was pure romance. Two years earlier, she rewrote her own history by walking the Versace runway in a reimagined 'Jungle' dress, homaging her most famous fashion moment two decades later.

From the nineties to now, Jennifer Lopez’s style has been more than a series of memorable red carpet moments; it’s a reflection of her cultural impact, her confidence, and her understanding of image as power. From bubblegum Juicy Couture tracksuits to Versace runways, from mob-wife furs to sculpted couture gowns, she’s navigated trends without being defined by them. What unites every look — and there have been many looks — is unmistakable self-possession: Jennifer Lopez’s style tells the story of a woman who knows her body, her audience, and her own signature aesthetic.