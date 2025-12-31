These Are the Best (and most Pivotal) Fashion Moments of 2025

It's here, this year's round-up of the most pivotal, the most jaw-dropping fashion moments. From the man who made wearing spectacles positively salacious to an icon who cemented the bandage dress's reputation as no less than legendary, it's been quite a year. Without further ado, let's see who made the cut...

Teenage Blues

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most first-time teenagers are still figuring out their skincare routine—although, courtesy of TikTok, it's fair to say they also know how to spell "hyaluronic acid"—but not Blue Ivy Carter. Accompanying her mum and dad to this year's Grammy Awards (Beyoncé won Best Country Album, no big deal), Blue Ivy wore a gown that was, rather fittingly, the same colour as her name. She's since been spotted court-side to watch the Lakers, wearing tinted shades and carrying an age-appropriate handbag (bedazzled by Diesel). Expect her personal style—as the best-dressed 13 year-old in the biz—to evolve in 2026.

A Mesmerising Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Gala delivered a tour-de-force of style and substance for 2025, with a theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It was a historic moment; an opportunity to expound on the figure of the Black dandy, with the dress code's springboard being Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. It delivered some of the most conversation-starting ensembles (not to mention beauty looks) of the past decade, not least from the night's four co-chairs (A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams), proving that while fashion hasn't always had a history of telling everyone's stories, our institutions can, and should, do something about that.

Sexy Little Specs

Jonathan Bailey (Image credit: Getty Images)

He shares the same initials as James Bond. But Jonathan Bailey is more—so much more—than simply a possible 007. From his off-screen rapport with co-star Cynthia Erivo, to his ability to crack dad jokes with Rupert Friend (IYKYK), Bailey's star was minted long ago with Bridgerton, but it was 2025 when his stylings left us no choice but to resurrect the phrase "phwoar". A case in point is the pair of glasses he wore in Jurassic World, which might convince me yet to become a fan of dinosaur films. The internet dubbed them "slutty little glasses", while the myopic among us stopped wearing contact lenses in solidarity. Jonathan, keep doing what you're doing.

Seeing Double

Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you wore the same outfit as someone else in 2000, you'd lock yourself in the loo until your mum could pick you up for the shame. The shame! But this is 2025, an era when it's not just accepted but actually cool to wear identical clothes to someone else. At the Venice Film Festival, two leading ladies made the pit of photographers do a double take: Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried, who days apart wore a blazer-and-jeans combo from Versace. They share the same celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who was surely making the point that clothes aren't designed to be worn or seen once. Bravo!

Bad Gal And Riot

Rihanna and Riot (Image credit: Getty Images)

RiRi and Riot, the ultimate front-row duo since, well, I can't think of a better one frankly. Showing up to support ASAP Rocky, who was presenting his latest catwalk show for AWGE, it proved that whether she's dressed like an omelette or bouncing a toddler on knee while pregnant with her third child at Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna is the ultimate fashion baddie—and always will be.

About A Boy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They say blondes have more fun—and one person who might be able to corroborate that statement is Nicholas Hoult. Over the summer, he reached for the bleach. Lo and behold, a new persona was born just in time for the promo of Superman, with help from his maestro stylist Jason Bolden. Oh my were there looks, our personal favourite being this white tank in NYC. He's since gone back to brown, retiring the diagonally-tied knits and ludicrously capacious handbags, but, boy, it was a summer to remember.

The Debutante Ball

Dior SS26, Chanel SS26, Bottega Veneta 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For SS26, it was hard to know whose first collection to be most excited about, with debuts happening left, right, centre, up and down (Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Matthieu Blazer at Chanel, Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander, the list goes on) What tickled us was that most of these designers prioritised clothes that were crafted to perfection but designed to be worn everyday (Bottega Veneta's "Intrecciato" leather coats, say).

Next season, FYI, will be similarly thrilling, with inaugural collections from Rachel Scott (at Proenza Schouler) and Grace Wales Bonner (as the newly-installed creative director of menswear at Hermès).

You've Been Tangoed

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange is not an easy colour to get right—and, honestly, the jury is still out. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, however, endorsed a highly-caffeinated version of the colour just this month on the promo trail for Marty Supreme. Posing in his-and-hers 'fits by Chrome Hearts, it showed, quite frankly, they had fashion balls. And since nothing can ever disappear anymore thanks to, you know, technology, that should always be saluted.

The Forever First Lady Of Fashion

Michelle Obama (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Michelle Obama appearance never fails to make us smile, but she really saved the best until last this year. For a recent slot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Obama walked out wearing a bandage dress by none other than Hervé Léger, which was, according to her stylist Meredith Koop, "a throwback within a throwback" as it referenced one of her famous teal dresses when her family resided in The White House. The First Lady of fashion—for now and evermore.